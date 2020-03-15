 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This is the consequence of self-quarantining
28
28 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Stop scaring the dog or I'll hit you with this milk jug!" *

* - translated from Italian
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was not what I expected
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, to be fair, I think bad recorder playing IS a violation of the Geneva Convention.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: Well, to be fair, I think bad playing IS a violation of the Geneva Convention.


Ftfy
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been two days with the wife and kid, and I am already wondering why I ever thought I liked either of them.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL, lotsa people gonna get on each other's nerves.

Good thing I have practice being a shut-in, and hubby is a gamer who would never know the light of the sun if it wasn't for the need to have a job, so we don't get on each other's nerves anymore. Coming up on 44 years together helps, too, as well as having no kids. The three cats are bad enough, but they are also old hands at complete isolation, since they are indoor-only.

Pantry stuffed, plenty of TP, already sick with a cold -- we're all set!

Hunkering-in-place has already commenced.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

silvervial: LOL, lotsa people gonna get on each other's nerves.

Good thing I have practice being a shut-in, and hubby is a gamer who would never know the light of the sun if it wasn't for the need to have a job, so we don't get on each other's nerves anymore. Coming up on 44 years together helps, too, as well as having no kids. The three cats are bad enough, but they are also old hands at complete isolation, since they are indoor-only.

Pantry stuffed, plenty of TP, already sick with a cold -- we're all set!

Hunkering-in-place has already commenced.


44 years together? The mind boggles.

Near 30 with mine, but we're still very different people and often at odds. Being the hermit type myself while she's gregarious makes it interesting.

/cough for about 4 weeks, predating covid-19, so I'm probably ok. Bought tp before the crisis, feeling clean and smug.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: silvervial: LOL, lotsa people gonna get on each other's nerves.

Good thing I have practice being a shut-in, and hubby is a gamer who would never know the light of the sun if it wasn't for the need to have a job, so we don't get on each other's nerves anymore. Coming up on 44 years together helps, too, as well as having no kids. The three cats are bad enough, but they are also old hands at complete isolation, since they are indoor-only.

Pantry stuffed, plenty of TP, already sick with a cold -- we're all set!

Hunkering-in-place has already commenced.

44 years together? The mind boggles.

Near 30 with mine, but we're still very different people and often at odds. Being the hermit type myself while she's gregarious makes it interesting.

/cough for about 4 weeks, predating covid-19, so I'm probably ok. Bought tp before the crisis, feeling clean and smug.


Grats on the 30! It's not easy but it's worth it.

Hubby and I are a bit unique because we basically grew up together, as opposed to the "grew apart" thing that you often hear when people are very young when they pair up.

I was only 15 and a half, and he had only just turned 17 when we made it "official" that we were from that point on to be treated as a couple.

Our parents were cool about it, no drama, but I was on BC before you could spit ;)  We had to wait five years before we could get married, as that's when we were able to support ourselves. Waited another two years before we had our child.

We have minor spats ("No, I need the *inside* area measured, not the outside!" "Why didn't you say so when I asked before?" type of thing), because we are still human beings, but we do not have any personal, religious, political, familial differences whatsoever. We even have the same favorite color - blue.

Because of this weirdness, I try to never give relationship advice - because the successful marriage that I know by heart is completely unlike the relationships of most of the population of the world, and I know it.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think the longer video he ends up beating the shiat out of her.

/hot
//cross
///buns
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I think the longer video he ends up beating the shiat out of her.

/hot
//cross
///buns


The dog eats them both them then plays the recorder perfectly. So well that it convinces Covid-19 to fly into space after making humanity immune to cancer. So mostly good.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You see all these videos of whole buildings singing to each other, playing music, humans sharing one horrible experience together and overcoming adversity in a way unlike any other species can. It's inspiring. It almost makes you want to join them

This is the dark reality

The Elaine dance of music
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: I think the longer video he ends up beating the shiat out of her.

/hot
//cross
///buns


Yea this isn't a cute little spat, he starts swinging and a second guy comes in to break it up.
https://twitter.com/_JellyRoger_/stat​u​s/1239232163985448960
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those kazoo lessons are finally going to pay off!
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

silvervial: Because of this weirdness, I try to never give relationship advice - because the successful marriage that I know by heart is completely unlike the relationships of most of the population of the world, and I know it.


That's true of everyone who has ever succeeded at anything, most people just don't realize it.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: notgonnatellu: I think the longer video he ends up beating the shiat out of her.

/hot
//cross
///buns

Yea this isn't a cute little spat, he starts swinging and a second guy comes in to break it up.
https://twitter.com/_JellyRoger_/statu​s/1239232163985448960


JFC

I didn't know. Not funny anymore. Although it was terrible too. So I did feel bad for laughing but didn't have the full context

I wouldn't have submitted if I did

/Subby
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: notgonnatellu: I think the longer video he ends up beating the shiat out of her.

/hot
//cross
///buns

Yea this isn't a cute little spat, he starts swinging and a second guy comes in to break it up.
https://twitter.com/_JellyRoger_/statu​s/1239232163985448960


Thanks for clarifying. I didn't have the stomach to watch. I lived enough of that. Really don't need to add those memories into the mix of the mental chaos right now.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Boo_Guy: notgonnatellu: I think the longer video he ends up beating the shiat out of her.

/hot
//cross
///buns

Yea this isn't a cute little spat, he starts swinging and a second guy comes in to break it up.
https://twitter.com/_JellyRoger_/statu​s/1239232163985448960

JFC

I didn't know. Not funny anymore. Although it was terrible too. So I did feel bad for laughing but didn't have the full context

I wouldn't have submitted if I did

/Subby


Hey, on the upside : after everything that happens tomorrow no1curr bout anything today !
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just made the call that we're going to pull the trailer out of storage a month early. I'll least the cost of running the electric heater for a few weeks in order to have a place for an at home office.

/1,100 square for house is fine in normal life
//Not so great for 4 people for a month or longer 24x7
///Extra 200 square feet and a separate space from the trailer just might keep us sane.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
May be just a joke, but I also heard almost a hundred couples in China immediately filed for divorce once the quarantine was lifted.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*sigh* Just when I was starting to get over my social inhibition.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Restricted space and no sports/distraction will force you to confront the unresolved issues in your relationship.

I wonder when the murders will begin.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wobambo: May be just a joke, but I also heard almost a hundred couples in China immediately filed for divorce once the quarantine was lifted.


Hubei province has a population of 60,000,000 - 100 divorces in a regular day, let alone pent-up after 2 months, does not seem remarkably high to me.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wife and I are in the "no issues" boat as well. We both game, and she has had jobs in the past that were work from home. So we're good, minor spat here and there as always.

She used to think we fought way too much until she saw other couples and made more friends... now she thinks I'm a saint compared to most guys out there and freaks out if I hurt myself in any way... it's adorable but makes me wonder smh.

The first few years we had some epic fights. Then I told her if she yells I'll ignore her, if she screams I'll leave, and if she wants to argue I'll listen but only if she keeps it at a civil tone.

We both learned and while we definitely still have big fights, they're few and far apart. Most spats are just bickering about who plays what role in borderlands, or who does what chores.
 
