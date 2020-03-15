 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Bar's closed. Crying Farker out front should've told ya   (axios.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, United States, Government, Infectious disease, State, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. state, number of state governments, Sovereign state  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 12:53 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker banned gatherings of over 25 people on Sunday and ordered restaurants to be takeout only from Tuesday through April 17.

His parents loved the old phonetic alphabet. Just ask his siblings Roger Queen, William Victor, and Zebra Yoke.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sid_6.7: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker banned gatherings of over 25 people on Sunday and ordered restaurants to be takeout only from Tuesday through April 17.

His parents loved the old phonetic alphabet. Just ask his siblings Roger Queen, William Victor, and Zebra Yoke.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Governor Inslee will announce shutdown of bars and restaurants in Washington State too.link
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Governor Inslee will announce shutdown of bars and restaurants in Washington State too.link


And Governor Newsom will too if he has not already.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon probably will tomorrow
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I woke up in the car
outside of the bar
at least I didn't have to walk too far...

I don't have the lyrics on my phone.

:/
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: ParallelUniverseParking: Governor Inslee will announce shutdown of bars and restaurants in Washington State too.link

And Governor Newsom will too if he has not already.


He did.  And told people over 65 they had to stay in their homes.
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wake me when they finally close the Farkin casinos!!!!!
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pa shut down bars in the 4 counties around Philly and Allegheny county as well.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Insain2: Wake me when they finally close the Farkin casinos!!!!!


Indiana did.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As long as the dispensaries and liquor stores are open...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm going to stock up on booze, just in case. We don't have an outbreak here. Yet. Two cases of booze in the closet should get me through any shutdown, provided I don't touch it until the shutdown.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's your Democratic Party for ya.
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Insain2: Wake me when they finally close the Farkin casinos!!!!!

Indiana did.


I'm talking ALL of them in every state including the Indian ones too!!!!!
 
Leishu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Insain2: Wake me when they finally close the Farkin casinos!!!!!


MGM, harrah's, and Wynn have been doing so. Certainly more will follo .
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Insain2: AmbassadorBooze: Insain2: Wake me when they finally close the Farkin casinos!!!!!

Indiana did.

I'm talking ALL of them in every state including the Indian ones too!!!!!


OK, sorry to wake you.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Insain2: AmbassadorBooze: Insain2: Wake me when they finally close the Farkin casinos!!!!!

Indiana did.

I'm talking ALL of them in every state including the Indian ones too!!!!!


What about the slot machines in gas stations?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This will anger a great many people. My daughter makes good money tending bar. I'll be able to help her and my grandkids out some, and she won't having to wait on people who don't have the good sense to stay home. 2nd hand infections are worse than 2nd hand smoke.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: harleyquinnical: ParallelUniverseParking: Governor Inslee will announce shutdown of bars and restaurants in Washington State too.link

And Governor Newsom will too if he has not already.

He did.  And told people over 65 they had to stay in their homes.


I just came from the Indian casino 45 miles north of San Francisco, their bars are booming. Got home to SF bar below our apartment dark, wine bar next door to that dark, bear bar across the street open and full.

Indian casinos are exempt
 
zerkalo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The lights are going out all over the world.  We shall not see them lit again in our life-time
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

borg: AmbassadorBooze: harleyquinnical: ParallelUniverseParking: Governor Inslee will announce shutdown of bars and restaurants in Washington State too.link

And Governor Newsom will too if he has not already.

He did.  And told people over 65 they had to stay in their homes.

I just came from the Indian casino 45 miles north of San Francisco, their bars are booming. Got home to SF bar below our apartment dark, wine bar next door to that dark, bear bar across the street open and full.

Indian casinos are exempt


Can't say it wouldn't be poetic if Indian casinos spread a disease that wiped out white people.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

borg: AmbassadorBooze: harleyquinnical: ParallelUniverseParking: Governor Inslee will announce shutdown of bars and restaurants in Washington State too.link

And Governor Newsom will too if he has not already.

He did.  And told people over 65 they had to stay in their homes.

I just came from the Indian casino 45 miles north of San Francisco, their bars are booming. Got home to SF bar below our apartment dark, wine bar next door to that dark, bear bar across the street open and full.

Indian casinos are exempt


The bars must not have got the message.
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The baby boom starts January 2021
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had 4 people in my group effected by this and they said the WA Unemployment website is already crashed.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

borg: The baby boom starts January 2021


And the cycle starts again.  Farking boomers, every time.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.