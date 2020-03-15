 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Best be checking the colour of your pee, mate. No not Coronavirus related but nasty nonetheless (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    Pancreatic cancer, Cancer, Digestion, five-year survival of pancreatic cancer, Liver, Digestive system, Hepatology, symptom of jaundice  
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My pee is green so I'm good.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone summarize, so we don't have to give clicks to rags?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize, so we don't have to give clicks to rags?


Don't ever pee.
If you do, don't look at it.

/ please send $45 co pay to me
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize, so we don't have to give clicks to rags?


If it's Yellow that's mellow
If it's brown don't be a clown see a Dr. or you won't be around.

Hope that helps summarize the story............

My sister just had gallbladder surgery her's was brown before the surgery.
 
Curious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pancreatic cancers mostly diagnosed in those aged between 85 to 89 years old.
Sadly, the survival rate when it comes to pancreatic cancer hasn't improved over the past 40 years with less than five in 100 people who are diagnosed with the disease surviving for five years or more.

i'm seeing more than correlation there.
 
GungFu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize, so we don't have to give clicks to rags?


If your pee is orange colored.
If your eyes go orange in color (jaundiced).

Congrats! You've contracted the Coronavirus.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Golden showers so you can check your partner's pee, and they yours.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a low carb person, so my pancreas isn't getting over worked. That's probably what causes pancreatic cancer or diabetes, working it too hard.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can someone summarize, so we don't have to give clicks to rags?


if coronavirus doesn't kill you your pancreas surely will.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always grade my pee by color and taste.  And record the results on a google spreadsheet.  I have a separate tab to record by poop by color and bristol scale.
 
