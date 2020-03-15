 Skip to content
(The Hill)   New CDC recommendation: "Stay the fark home"   (thehill.com) divider line
19
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


https://staythefarkhome.com/ via via plebbit.

It's a perfectly cromulent recommendation.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been training my whole life for this.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just got an email that I'm working from home for the next month, upgraded from that I should work from home for the rest of the month. I guess I'm cancelling some flights.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you wash your ass you best use soap.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Driver: [Fark user image 850x510]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

davidphogan: I just got an email that I'm working from home for the next month, upgraded from that I should work from home for the rest of the month. I guess I'm cancelling some flights.


On the plus side, you won't have to deal with those TSA cockgoblins.
 
whr21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How we gonna pay for that?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My work is inverse to when places are busy. Like a retiree, I can do Walmart at 2pm. I need windshield wipers and beef. I can totally do that at 2pm.
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

davidphogan: I just got an email that I'm working from home for the next month, upgraded from that I should work from home for the rest of the month. I guess I'm cancelling some flights.


sadly, i still have to show up to work everyday.  being considered "mission essential personnel" sucks sometimes (dod contractor).  plus side is, i don't have to put up with the suits or the much in the way of military as they're all being told to stay home and off post.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah. Sure. I can totally do that with zero sick-days left this year. Maybe I can retire early

*checks 409 k*

It's not up 80%, 90%, or 100%. Not even 50%. What am I doing wrong?
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Yeah. Sure. I can totally do that with zero sick-days left this year. Maybe I can retire early

*checks 409 k*

It's not up 80%, 90%, or 100%. Not even 50%. What am I doing wrong?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Yeah. Sure. I can totally do that with zero sick-days left this year. Maybe I can retire early

*checks 409 k*

It's not up 80%, 90%, or 100%. Not even 50%. What am I doing wrong?


Have you tried using it to buy more money?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never going to happen in this country. Even if people had paid sick leave you'd still have rugged bootstrappy individuals yelling 'whatever I do what I want!'
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kirzania
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Yeah. Sure. I can totally do that with zero sick-days left this year. Maybe I can retire early

*checks 409 k*

It's not up 80%, 90%, or 100%. Not even 50%. What am I doing wrong?


Sorry, sir. Retirement's been closed.

Moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I've been training my whole life for this.


Does anyone have this meme? I can't seem to find the right words to track it down in a search.

It's a cartoon where the guy says he's been preparing for zombies his whole life, then a few minutes later he is one and he's saying "f*ck".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you wash your ass you best use soap.


If you end up with brown hairy soap you've gone too far.

/or not far enough
 
