(TMZ)   Nevada brothel says to put a bag over both of your heads   (tmz.com) divider line
16
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rule 34
https://www.cracked.com/article_27251​_​get-ready-coronavirus-porn.html
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A whole new meaning to a 2 bagger.

/a 2 bagger is someone so ugly you need one for over their head
//and another for over yours in case theirs falls off
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 630x355]


came for this


(•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■)
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's not how that works. That's not how anything works.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait. The two-bagger policy wasn't already a rule?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm classy so not only will I gladly put a bag over my head, I'll take them to dinner first.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/GIS sure is fun.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well they only kiss their boyfriends anyway from what I hear
 
puffy999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a great new Fox TV show idea:

The Masked F*cker
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you were that worried about diseases, would you be at a brothel in the first place?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can they cosplay Corona-chan?

Asking for a friend.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lycanth: Rule 34
https://www.cracked.com/article_27251_​get-ready-coronavirus-porn.html


A, uh, friend of mine said he had some pop up on pornhub front page. A friend, um, yeah.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hear you, baby. Forget the head. Put a bag over it and do your business! Am I right, Steve and Eydie?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Wait. The two-bagger policy wasn't already a rule?


They always tell me it is
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How much marching powder is in said bags?

/stick with blackjack
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the joke about the hooker with a runny nose ...
 
