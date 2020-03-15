 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   1 corona 2 corona 3 corona FLOOR. Futures limit down   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: News, Last week, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P, Wall Street Crash of 1929, Dow, bear market, futures, INDU  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 16 Mar 2020 at 12:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Powell "Ok, fine. We'll cut to zero"
Futures markets "lol"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you buy options two+ weeks out, this volatility will almost let you profit either way. This is nuts. Machine movements and soooooooo much money moving back and forth.

I figured they would do this, I figured this would be the response in the short term. If you get an idea that this will be only 6-8 weeks and then back to normal @ 0% rates??? We'll go back to 30k in the most violent v rebound ever.

Or, we're going to 15k... the way this is going, who the fark knows??
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IMO, With how much happened this weekend, no amount of financial shenanigans are going to help the markets,.

We are in completely uncharted territory, economically.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trillions of dollars to heal the markets.

Zero dollars to test for the contagion.

Wish I was a dollar bill right now, the government would give me a lot more support that way.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you buy options two+ weeks out, this volatility will almost let you profit either way. This is nuts. Machine movements and soooooooo much money moving back and forth.

I figured they would do this, I figured this would be the response in the short term. If you get an idea that this will be only 6-8 weeks and then back to normal @ 0% rates??? We'll go back to 30k in the most violent v rebound ever.

Or, we're going to 15k... the way this is going, who the fark knows??


The Saudis are also pumping oil to put the competition out of business.  Deep pockets will be the only thing riding this one out.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump opened the presser like an ignorant fool, actually happy that he was getting his rate cut to zero.  Talking about the corp CEO's.

LOL.  Wish I could've seen his face when a Debbie Downer staffer informed him of limit down crash.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nine coronas-WEIRD AL
Youtube _12fBY9NYmA
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hammettman: Trump opened the presser like an ignorant fool, actually happy that he was getting his rate cut to zero.  Talking about the corp CEO's.

LOL.  Wish I could've seen his face when a Debbie Downer staffer informed him of limit down crash.


Donnie is just happy the interest payments on his mountain of debt is down.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: hammettman: Trump opened the presser like an ignorant fool, actually happy that he was getting his rate cut to zero.  Talking about the corp CEO's.

LOL.  Wish I could've seen his face when a Debbie Downer staffer informed him of limit down crash.

Donnie is just happy the interest payments on his mountain of debt is down.


He owes Russian oligarchs.  They always charge interest.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you buy options two+ weeks out, this volatility will almost let you profit either way. This is nuts. Machine movements and soooooooo much money moving back and forth.

I figured they would do this, I figured this would be the response in the short term. If you get an idea that this will be only 6-8 weeks and then back to normal @ 0% rates??? We'll go back to 30k in the most violent v rebound ever.

Or, we're going to 15k... the way this is going, who the fark knows??


On the other hand -- implied volatility is so batshiat insane high -- how do you profit when you're paying an enormous premium for volatility as the market moves +25%/-25% every week. The volatility crush on a return to normalcy will wreck you unless you take the additional risk of buying ludicrously-out-of-the-money calls. Well, shiat.

On the gripping hand, so why not a short straddle/strangle around here, but now you're exposed to unlimited losses if we really do blow up. Well, shiat.

On the, uh, other gripping hand, you have the risks that markets close for a week. Farked if I remember what the rules are for whether the settlement price is the last print before the halt, or the first print after resumption of trade, or whether it matters whether the shutdown was scheduled because everyone knows at 20% we're done for the day -- or unscheduled because the power grid fails. Depending on the regulations and how they apply to the underlying instrument, you might win, you might lose. No way to even guess. Well, shiat.

And for yet another hand (we're past Niven and Pornelle's Moties and into Shoggoth territory and headed for full tentacle territory here) - anyone trying to buy or sell volatility through ETFs that are just fancy derivatives based on the VIX or the price of crude or those 3x bull/bear funds - there's also the risk that the termination clause is activated. Back in the Minor Kerfuffle Of 2018 (wherein we learned that "trade wars were good and easy to win"), it was possible to be right about the market rebounding sharply, and sell volatility without taking on unlimited losses by having a long position an ETF that was short volatility -- and still lose it all. (Losing everything is limited in that you're not losing more than everything, which you could do if you had the short straddle. Which is precisely why a similarl termination clause exists in any levered ETF.) Well, shiat.

tl;dr:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's one way to look at the pandemic, fellow farkers.  9/11 killed 2.996 people. It changed our lives forever and we're basically still at war over it. COVID-19 could kill between 200K and 1.7M, worst case scenario. It really is a big deal and the market is reflecting it.

/ Trump's trade wars and tax cuts, Bush's off-budget wars and tax cuts, Reagan's arms race, farm crisis and tax cuts, Nixon's stagflation, Hoover's depression.  This is why we shouldn't elect Republican presidents.
//Eisenhower was the only Republican president to have a good economy and that was mainly because the US was the only country to survive WWII with industrial infrastructure intact.
///The Bears are here and the Fed is out of bullets.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: NewportBarGuy: If you buy options two+ weeks out, this volatility will almost let you profit either way. This is nuts. Machine movements and soooooooo much money moving back and forth.

I figured they would do this, I figured this would be the response in the short term. If you get an idea that this will be only 6-8 weeks and then back to normal @ 0% rates??? We'll go back to 30k in the most violent v rebound ever.

Or, we're going to 15k... the way this is going, who the fark knows??

On the other hand -- implied volatility is so batshiat insane high -- how do you profit when you're paying an enormous premium for volatility as the market moves +25%/-25% every week. The volatility crush on a return to normalcy will wreck you unless you take the additional risk of buying ludicrously-out-of-the-money calls. Well, shiat.

On the gripping hand, so why not a short straddle/strangle around here, but now you're exposed to unlimited losses if we really do blow up. Well, shiat.

On the, uh, other gripping hand, you have the risks that markets close for a week. Farked if I remember what the rules are for whether the settlement price is the last print before the halt, or the first print after resumption of trade, or whether it matters whether the shutdown was scheduled because everyone knows at 20% we're done for the day -- or unscheduled because the power grid fails. Depending on the regulations and how they apply to the underlying instrument, you might win, you might lose. No way to even guess. Well, shiat.

And for yet another hand (we're past Niven and Pornelle's Moties and into Shoggoth territory and headed for full tentacle territory here) - anyone trying to buy or sell volatility through ETFs that are just fancy derivatives based on the VIX or the price of crude or those 3x bull/bear funds - there's also the risk that the termination clause is activated. Back in the Minor Kerfuffle Of 2018 (wherein we learned that "trade wars were good and easy to win"), it was possible to be right about the market rebounding sharply, and sell volatility without taking on unlimited losses by having a long position an ETF that was short volatility -- and still lose it all. (Losing everything is limited in that you're not losing more than everything, which you could do if you had the short straddle. Which is precisely why a similarl termination clause exists in any levered ETF.) Well, shiat.

tl;dr: [Fark user image image 135x150]


Basically:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm done playing. This is a farking dumpster fire.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of people are in self denial.
We sure could use a unifying leader. We don't.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is a simple man. He cannot comprehend anything more complicated than the Dow. To him Dow == economy. Also unemployment but that's an ancillary benefit due to the Dow, not an independent metric.

So the Dow is everything. Therefore he's trying to pull leavers and make decisions that improve the Dow. But the Dow only represents the financial industry (the only thing he cares about).

He doesn't understand it's not the financial industry that's causing the markets to fail, it's the hospitality, tourism and entertainment industries. America is a service-based economy and 2/3 of it has essentially been put on hold.

/Gambling industry too, since over half of it is sports betting.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm done playing. This is a farking dumpster fire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm grateful that I've only suffered financially from my miscalculations. My standard of living hasn't changed, nor is it likely to change unless I fark up. That gives me a pretty big advantage over my friends and neighbors. But I'm not competing with my friends or my neighbors. I'm with you and the Joker; getting through this isn't about the money; it's about sending a message.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: /Gambling industry too, since over half of it is sports betting.


Buy the retail-oriented brokers (except for Robinhood, which isn't publicly traded, and if it were I'd short it) because where the fark is anyone else supposed to gamble with all sportsball canceled?
/sarcasm. Seriously, watever you do, that's probably the opposite of what to do. Might have made sense when discount brokerages stood to scalp up disgruntled Robinhood n00bs, but if this gets to a point where an entire generation gives up stonks altogether, the "good" retail brokers will take it on the chin too.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gonna get a refinance on my house I suppose..
What a weird time to be alive.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CNN is my favorite source for info on the coronavirus.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can I still listen to my AM talk radio? Yes? Then I don't give a shiat about this market that I have never been to.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Cause it's all about money; ain't a damn thing funny. You got to have a con in this land of milk and honey.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So stock up on liquor?  I've already got enough edible non-perishables.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't worry, be happy.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
B-b-b-bbut biggest single-day gain ever!!!!1!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: So stock up on liquor?  I've already got enough edible non-perishables.


I tried to stock up on liquor. It didn't last nearly as long as I thooufjght it woulddhj
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tomorrow is going to be fun..... I wonder how much the economy will correct in the next week.

/ hold onto your butts.....
 
phoenix352
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Gonna get a refinance on my house I suppose..
What a weird time to be alive.


Except refi rates actually went up this week due to high demand.  We'll see if they drop back down.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.