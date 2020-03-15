 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Ireland to close all pubs for two weeks to slow down coronavirus and deal with tendencies of drunken Irishmen to ignore social distancing. How sobering   (thesun.ie) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Public house, Bar, Tavern, Inn, senior Government officials, Health Minister, public health advice, coming days  
•       •       •

36 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2020 at 1:41 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Social distancing" is gonna be the "word" of the year, isnt it?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.


Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll just have to make do with take aways

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.


And they won't do anything to jeopardize the tax haven status either.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.


You can't make up facts.

I hope you speak Polish if you go there.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.


Oh, you're right on that the Irish are now idiots who vote against their best interests. At least a majority of them are, some of them aren't townies. The culchies still vote for normal humans.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess the Irish People Try channel on YouTube will be a lot less fun for a while
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.

You can't make up facts.

I hope you speak Polish if you go there.


Ireland's astronomical GDP growth between 1995 and 2008 is absolute fact.  It has slowed up since but muddling along at lower growth rates is what happens to every economy once they become rich.

And god forbid people move for economic opportunity and speak a scary language in front of you.  Truly, one of the worst things ever.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.

You can't make up facts.

I hope you speak Polish if you go there.

Ireland's astronomical GDP growth between 1995 and 2008 is absolute fact.  It has slowed up since but muddling along at lower growth rates is what happens to every economy once they become rich.

And god forbid people move for economic opportunity and speak a scary language in front of you.  Truly, one of the worst things ever.


Yeah, yeah Celtic tiger and all, but that was well before Euro day or when they let every Tom, Dick, and Harry in. Ireland is a shiathole now.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.

You can't make up facts.

I hope you speak Polish if you go there.

Ireland's astronomical GDP growth between 1995 and 2008 is absolute fact.  It has slowed up since but muddling along at lower growth rates is what happens to every economy once they become rich.

And god forbid people move for economic opportunity and speak a scary language in front of you.  Truly, one of the worst things ever.

Yeah, yeah Celtic tiger and all, but that was well before Euro day or when they let every Tom, Dick, and Harry in. Ireland is a shiathole now.


Ireland joined the EU in 1973 and adopted the Euro in 1999.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.

You can't make up facts.

I hope you speak Polish if you go there.

Ireland's astronomical GDP growth between 1995 and 2008 is absolute fact.  It has slowed up since but muddling along at lower growth rates is what happens to every economy once they become rich.

And god forbid people move for economic opportunity and speak a scary language in front of you.  Truly, one of the worst things ever.

Yeah, yeah Celtic tiger and all, but that was well before Euro day or when they let every Tom, Dick, and Harry in. Ireland is a shiathole now.

Ireland joined the EU in 1973 and adopted the Euro in 1999.


Yeah, I was there for both of them. Nobody moved there until the economy improved and corporate taxes were set at a low 12%. Now it is a haven for layabouts.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: At least they don't have to put on the fake St. Paddy's day nonsense for the tourists.

Now if they can just get out of the EU things can go back to normal.

Since joining the EU Ireland has gone from one of the poorest countries in Europe to one of the wealthiest.

Ireland leaving the EU will absolutely never happen.

You can't make up facts.

I hope you speak Polish if you go there.

Ireland's astronomical GDP growth between 1995 and 2008 is absolute fact.  It has slowed up since but muddling along at lower growth rates is what happens to every economy once they become rich.

And god forbid people move for economic opportunity and speak a scary language in front of you.  Truly, one of the worst things ever.

Yeah, yeah Celtic tiger and all, but that was well before Euro day or when they let every Tom, Dick, and Harry in. Ireland is a shiathole now.

Ireland joined the EU in 1973 and adopted the Euro in 1999.

Yeah, I was there for both of them. Nobody moved there until the economy improved and corporate taxes were set at a low 12%. Now it is a haven for layabouts.


Yes, all of those Polish workers - total layabouts.  Do you want to tell us about all of the lazy Mexicans coming to the US to work 12 hour days picking tomatoes next?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Funny how every country shut downs things for 2 weeks so people don't panic.

Guess what folks, it wont be closed for 2 weeks. It will be months.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So this is who I can sell all that hand sanitizer in my garage to!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.