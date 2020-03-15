 Skip to content
(CNBC)   LVMH, maker of Christian Dior, Givenchy, Guerlain perfume is switching ALL it's perfume and cosmetic factories to make nothing but hand sanitizer, starting Monday   (cnbc.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A responsible corporation? In my timeline?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will it be designer hand sanitizer?  I only want the best.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hmmm...is that the scent of antiseptic?  RWAR!"
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which willbe all bought out by those looking to make a quick buck
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Which will be all bought out by those looking to make a quick buck


Damn it I should really read an article before I comment and ensure that my spaces are proper
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good on them for meaningful activation.
In times of national, world crisis there comes the time when those that can do.

Systems around the globe are becoming overwhelmed, some to near breaking point.
Each must do what they can no matter how small.

I am a small person with no authority. The only way I can help is to not get sick and not get anybody else sick.

Rational, data driven medical precautions is what can save us.
Be rational, mindful  and resolute.

Demand responsibility of our leadership, others and ourselves.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, frat boys will continue rubbing Drakkar Noir all over themselves.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?


They aren't American
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heartily endorse the idea of eliminating all perfume/cologne from the world. I farking hate these human stink bombs.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be Fark without a grammatical error in the headline.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: I heartily endorse the idea of eliminating all perfume/cologne from the world. I farking hate these human stink bombs.


The problem isn't perfume.  The problem is people who over use perfume.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, the awesome Fred Rogers was correct.

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: I heartily endorse the idea of eliminating all perfume/cologne from the world. I farking hate these human stink bombs.


I agree.  If Patchouli is good enough for Phish fans, it's good enough for the rest of us.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?

They aren't American


Like the brewers like Anheuser Busch and Miller Coors that can and ship gobs of free water during a crisis and have been doing it for decades?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will cost a mere $250.00 an ounce.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: In other news, frat boys will continue rubbing Drakkar Noir all over themselves.


Remember Parfum de Coeur? shiat, we're old.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're at home because of social distancing, just wash your hands with soap and water.
There was never any real need to go out and hoard Purell or toilet paper -- or anything really.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misprint.  They are making hand smellirizer.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: In other news, frat boys will continue rubbing Drakkar Noir all over themselves.


No.

Axe body spray
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?


Responsible? They're selling grossly-overpriced fad soaps.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?


If you count getting in on the sweet hand sanitizer profit gravy train as responsible, then yes.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: It will cost a mere $250.00 an ounce.


I am pretty sure they are giving away for free.
 
ifky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gianna Dior not available for comment?

/NSFW search
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
WTF?  Did someone hack the worldometer.com site? Vatican City has like 1,000 citizens and according to what it just displayed more people died than total cases.  Someone made a typo or they got hacked.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LandOfChocolate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you're at home because of social distancing, just wash your hands with soap and water.
There was never any real need to go out and hoard Purell or toilet paper -- or anything really.


Every time you go out you increase the chances of getting infected. Moreso because infection rates climb over time

Best to get enough supplies in house to avoid going out for a while
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: cretinbob: GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?

They aren't American

Like the brewers like Anheuser Busch and Miller Coors that can and ship gobs of free water during a crisis and have been doing it for decades?


Neither of those companies are American anymore. Or was that the joke?
 
chucknasty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?

Responsible? They're selling grossly-overpriced fad soaps.


they are giving it away for free. but make up whatever, reality doesn't care if you believe in it or not.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?


What's responsible about that? Profiteering?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pet Shop Boys - Absolutely Fabulous
Youtube 3YjDMmjgKec
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you're at home because of social distancing, just wash your hands with soap and water.
There was never any real need to go out and hoard Purell or toilet paper -- or anything really.


I went to a big box store to get a air filter my lawn mower.  I bet they had 20 hanging there for the picking.  I only bought one.  Looking at it you could probably figure out a way to strap it to your face.  I bet they'll all be gone by tomorrow.  Now wiping your boo-wah with it might be tricky but I bet I'll see 10 post on FB soon on how to do it.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ifky: Gianna Dior not available for comment?

/NSFW search


<does search...> Lordy...
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fano: GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?

What's responsible about that? Profiteering?


Tell us all how they are profiteering when they're giving it away for free
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?


Trump is filing an injunction against them tomorrow moring
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: WTF?  Did someone hack the worldometer.com site? Vatican City has like 1,000 citizens and according to what it just displayed more people died than total cases.  Someone made a typo or they got hacked.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

[Fark user image 850x154]


They put the number of choir boys raped this year so far by mistake
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: cretinbob: GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?

They aren't American

Like the brewers like Anheuser Busch and Miller Coors that can and ship gobs of free water during a crisis and have been doing it for decades?


There's a narrative on Fark that all American companies suck because they make a profit rip off the public and employ exploit people.

There are distilleries making hand sanitizer and giving it away for free.

Shine Distillery and Grill

Old Fourth Distillery

Durham Distillery

That's just what I found with a quick Google search.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It goes for $70/oz.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BlueBox: sirrerun: If you're at home because of social distancing, just wash your hands with soap and water.
There was never any real need to go out and hoard Purell or toilet paper -- or anything really.

I went to a big box store to get a air filter my lawn mower.  I bet they had 20 hanging there for the picking.  I only bought one.  Looking at it you could probably figure out a way to strap it to your face.  I bet they'll all be gone by tomorrow.  Now wiping your boo-wah with it might be tricky but I bet I'll see 10 post on FB soon on how to do it.


All that proves is that your friends are stupid
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Like the brewers like Anheuser Busch and Miller Coors that can and ship gobs of free water during a crisis and have been doing it for decades?


They ship gobs of beer-flavored water during times of non-crisis too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 700x250]


100 internets to you!
That's funny right there.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: A responsible corporation? In my timeline?


Notice that they say "for France".  If you want a responsible corporation, you're on the wrong side of the Atlantic.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you're at home because of social distancing, just wash your hands with soap and water.
There was never any real need to go out and hoard Purell or toilet paper -- or anything really.


What makes you think I wouldn't really rather be at home?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cheap soap is just as effective, if not better.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Capitalism at it's finest.
Yeah, right, we're doing the right thing.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Axe Body Spray is doing their part to encourage social distancing.

They're ramping up production.
 
dericwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I heartily endorse the idea of eliminating all perfume/cologne from the world. I farking hate these human stink bombs.


They were created for a time when humans did not regularly bathe, if at all. That time has passed.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dericwater: They were created for a time when humans did not regularly bathe, if at all. That time has passed.


Welcome to Fark?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: WTF?  Did someone hack the worldometer.com site? Vatican City has like 1,000 citizens and according to what it just displayed more people died than total cases.  Someone made a typo or they got hacked.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

[Fark user image 850x154]


Whatever was fooked is now unfooked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLopper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: BREAKING: Axe Body Spray is doing their part to encourage social distancing.

They're ramping up production.


New scents include "Extreme Groin Blast", "Arctic Taint", and "Joe Rogan's Jockstrap".
 
