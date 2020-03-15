 Skip to content
(LiveLeak) Forget about toilet paper, the last pack of bacon in Australia caused a riot
48
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well.......yeah, bacon.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is pretty good movie. Well, at least I remember it.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083000/​

The killer has a truck with 'tomorrows bacon' on it. Filled with pigs and bodies.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing I have bacon curing in the fridge right now.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was going through my freezer and thinking I didn't have enough.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
as it should have.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bought three pounds of bacon for $10 yesterday.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: I was going through my freezer and thinking I didn't have enough.


I only have 6 packs. I think I may need to mount an offensive against the neighbors.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying that I condone the violence, but since it involves the last pack of bacon, I understand.  I think I need to check my freezer stock myself.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I bought three pounds of bacon for $10 yesterday.


And the best part was - a shoe was still attached!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: question_dj: I was going through my freezer and thinking I didn't have enough.

I only have 6 packs. I think I may need to mount an offensive against the neighbors.


Arm the trebuchet.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where bacon?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did anyone else notice the thief at about the 10 second mark? He swipes something from the conveyor belt as he runs out of the store.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Riot, it's Australian for Hello.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Getting into a mosh pit at the local Kroger's probably isn't what they meant when they said "social distancing".

/COUNTERPOINT: Bacon
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have about 8 pounds of jowl bacon in my freezer at the moment. I stock pile it every autumn because the farmer's market that I get it at shuts down in October and does not open up again until the beginning of May. So I am sitting good for a while.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


It is said that every man receives an unambiguous sign telling him when his days on this planet are over. If I ever reach that point in my life, that will be my sign.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


Get yourself a Grease Splatter Screen, start living life again.

Don't deny yourself bacon.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well there are all kinds of substitutes for toilet paper, only one bacon.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.

You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude


Or in the microwave.
 
The Brains
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.



Lay down foil on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350. Drain grease for later use halfway through, flip bacon once.

Cooks more evenly, as well.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.

You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude


I'm almost always using the grease to cook something else (onions, peppers, burger patties, mac and cheese, hot dogs, etc).
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fusillade762: MontanaDave: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.

You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude

Or in the microwave.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.

You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude


Stone baking sheet pan. Bake at 400'F for 12-20 minutes, the times will change as the stone heats up. The grease seasons the stone nicely. Only use foil if you're making brown sugar candied bacon, or similar.
 
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope they all at least got their Woolies worth.
 
gregscott
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For social distancing, maybe garlic or maybe Durian.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meats, frozen foods, pasta are really popular. And obviously the paper aisle which was completely wiped bare.

But what surprised me is the milk. I'm guessing it's running low just because so many people are shopping.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well if there is no bacon left at the store, just make your own.

I will call these two, April Bacon and May Bacon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


Bacon?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Bacon & ground pepper layered, overnight in the fridge.
Cook on grill, lower setting to prevent flare-ups.
No cleaning necessary.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


Do what I do and cook it on the grill outside.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Australia, figures. First, Hitler. Now this.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: MontanaDave: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.

You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude

Or in the microwave.


I just boil the water on the stove but I guess you could use a microwave for that.
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it proper bacon or that ham bullshiat?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


I'm at a point in my life where bacon is the only food worth the hassle.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone Else's Alt
Well if there is no bacon left at the store, just make your own.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 640x771]


More like every country in a few months.

This panic buying is farrr from limited to the US, much like the video
 
planes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Traveling full-time in a motorhome ( a great Codonavirus quarantine chamber), I buy the pre-cooked bacon (Hormel is the best). 15 seconds in the microwave, and if you put a pencil to it, eliminating the mess, shrinkage and what to do with the grease, it costs no more. No refrigeration needed until you open the package.

Also, my dog loves it as a treat, cheaper and better than the phony so-called bacon treats sold in the pet food aisles.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


Bake it in the oven at 350 F for about fifteen minutes, turn it, and bake it for another five. No mess on the stove top. If you choose a deep enough dish you get little to no mess in the oven.

You're welcome.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: fusillade762: MontanaDave: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.

You don't know about cooking bacon on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven?

Dude

Or in the microwave.

I just boil the water on the stove but I guess you could use a microwave for that.


What part of making bacon requires boiled water??
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The best bacon is made from long-pig.

/just sayin'
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Brains: Bazzlex001: Bacon is good and all, but it is farking messy to prepare and I have reached a point in my life where cleaning up after it is largely not worth the hassle.


Lay down foil on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350. Drain grease for later use halfway through, flip bacon once.

Cooks more evenly, as well.


Use glass bake ware and no foil is needed. Glass cleans very easily with a brief soak.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

planes: Also, my dog loves it as a treat, cheaper and better than the phony so-called bacon treats sold in the pet food aisles.


I always figured they were the same thing.
 
