This is why you get your bars and restaurants shut down.
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Think of it as evolution in action.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 850x638]


Christ
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Yeah, and when things get worse, all those heavily-armed assholes itching for an excuse to shoot someone are going to exacerbate the problem. This is how we get the National Guard and martial law.

I wonder how long before we hear of a shooting in a grocery story or at a gas station?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Over TP
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Agreed. It's going to be over something small, and the ensuing panic and confusion will lead to more shooting.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, this crisis may jump Bernie back to the top.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oops wrong thread
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just saw the oldster equivalent of those bars: a Cracker Barrel with a packed parking lot
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: I just saw the oldster equivalent of those bars: a Cracker Barrel with a packed parking lot


NOPE
NOPE
NOPE
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Oops wrong thread


That's not all.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frankly it's a miracle it hasn't happened yet.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fastly.kastatic.orgView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You yanks got the president you deserved.

Don't ever try to deny this.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't go complete crazy yet, it isn't Christmas.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"South Boston is doomed....#COVIDー19"

OK, but what's the downside?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is what actually frightens me. The virus itself is pretty minor compared to the madness of crowds.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I just saw the oldster equivalent of those bars: a Cracker Barrel with a packed parking lot


Restaurants still have food. Can't find it at the grocery store because every one else cleared it out in a panic, well... head to a restaurant.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a good way to better spread the plague.  I am sure, the green urine and vomit on the streets will also help.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: You yanks got the president you deserved.

Don't ever try to deny this.


We are not all Dutch slavers over here, you know.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What! This is an extreme threat to wealthy land owners. How dare you question.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said in another thread;

40 42 dead in Washington and still no word on the tribal casinos closing.

It's pissing me off.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm honestly a bit surprised we haven't already, to be perfectly honest.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have been pondering which will come first, someone getting shot over this (flared tempers at a grocery store, someone not covering their mouth when they cough, etc.) or the Darwin Award candidates (using a charcoal grill indoors, eating spoiled food and dying from food poisoning, etc.).
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country has lost its god dammed minds. This isn't the bubonic plague
 
natural316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People's obsession with beer is farking ridiculous.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's coming
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country has lost its god dammed minds. This isn't the bubonic plague


It's a concentration of wealth.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natural316: People's obsession with beer is farking ridiculous.


You shut your whore mouth
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country has lost its god dammed minds. This isn't the bubonic plague


Sometimes I wonder about these people (the panickers, the gun-grabbers in the pic upthread), that deep down inside, this is what they want: their go time, their moment to shine in their otherwise uneventful lives.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Correct. Some of us just stand by and don't support kilpatrick. And some of us just shrug when nothing was done to the cops that beat Rodney King. And others defend Zimmerman. But yeah we're not all bad.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natural316: People's obsession with beer is farking ridiculous.


Exactly! They should be on pharmaceutical head-meds like the rest of society.
 
natural316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's revolting piss water
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country has lost its god dammed minds. This isn't the bubonic plague


As far as we know. But, what do we really know?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the quote?

"A person is smart.  People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals, and you know it"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sometimes I wonder about these people (the panickers, the gun-grabbers in the pic upthread), that deep down inside, this is what they want: their go time, their moment to shine in their otherwise uneventful lives.


Winner winner 🎉 chicken dinner 😋
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: What's the quote?

"A person is smart.  People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals, and you know it"


I'm not sure I agree with the first part of that quote.

I absolutely agree with the second part, however.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 850x638]


Ya know stores like those sell MRE's and survivalist food, right?

Although, sadly, hit their FB page:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh, I still have gobs of ammo leftover from when i used to shoot every weekend.  If the shiat really hits the fan, which i don't expect, might I suggest hitting my unarmed neighbor's houses before mine.

But it's gonna get nuts and i have a strong suspicion people are going to REALLY lose their minds tomorrow.  Call it a hunch.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's a gun shop in a very liberal area of CA (Venice/Culver City, I bought my first shotgun there).  Most of the people in the area aren't gun owners, but with the complete lack of confidence of what comes next, people arent taking chances.  I doubt these are the type that are going to be taking a firearm shopping, and are most likely purchasing (what is probably) their first firearm) for self defense.  That being said, which is worse, a lot of heavily armed people walking around all the time that kinda know what they're doing, or a lot of people heavily armed at home that just learned last week which end goes bang?

/Also: every republican is just a democrat who's been mugged, every democrat is just a republican who's lost their job.  Or that's how it used to be.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country has lost its god dammed minds. This isn't the bubonic plague


Bubonic plague is not, and never has been an issue.  There a few cases of it every year in North America.

Pneumonic plaugue...  12hr incubation... and less than 12hrs to live...  by the time you know you are sick, it's too farking late, especially given how ERs work these days.  There just isn't enough time for the meds to work... and its airborn, and infectious during incubation.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Think of it as evolution in action.


Unfortunately the young selfish idiots attempting to become the next Typhoid Mary aren't the ones who are going to die, it's my 70 year old mother with one lung and Rhumetoid arthritis who is otherwise living a pretty good life in retirement despite her medical issues.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tasty, sterile piss water. Too bad "beer" is at the center of human civilization development. The ancients should have just used gluten-free artisanal, non-gmo, lead-free, and conflict free spring water. Then we wouldn't have this scourge.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [guns guns guns]


NotThatGuyAgain: ... [guns]


Is there any problem that cannot be solved by guns?

// if your only tool is a hammer, then every problem is a nail
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: No one coughs on you at home!

Said someone who clearly lives one.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lol, yup.

It was the safe alternative.

There is a reason you hear how everyone used to drink beer instead of water.  River water would kill you.  Beer was safe.  And at the alcohol concentrations it had back then, we would probably call it non-alcoholic beer.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I heard the army just delivered a truck load of blankets to them though.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Montezuma's Revenge
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As far as we know. But, what do we really know?


Well, according to the morans at the CDC:
CDC estimates* that, from October 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020, there have been:

36,000,000 - 51,000,000
flu illnesses

17,000,000 - 24,000,000
flu medical visits

370,000 - 670,000
flu hospitalizations

22,000 - 55,000
flu deaths

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​p​reliminary-in-season-estimates.htm


Oh, and 30,000 humans will die on the roads this year.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [i.imgur.com image 850x638]


If you don't have hand sanitizer or access to decent health care, at least you're able to shoot that darn virus!
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Think of it as evolution in action.


You mean natural selection.
 
