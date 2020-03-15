 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero   (cnn.com) divider line
260
    More: NewsFlash, Bank of Canada, Central bank, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Monetary policy, Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve System, Swiss National Bank  
•       •       •

2411 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Mar 2020 at 5:26 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

260 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do I get some?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is over! China won!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaand it's real
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/feder​a​l-reserve-cuts-rates-to-zero-and-launc​hes-massive-700-billion-quantitative-e​asing-program.html
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like driving a car with a broken steering wheel and doing a hard right...and then trying to over correct with a hard left...it's gonna get messy.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it would normally be helpful, but demand has to be about zero. Who's going to build a new store or testy right now?  Who's going to build a new factory if no one can come work in it?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my mortgage and HELOC won't go down, neither will any of my other debts, because reasons.  Bet my bank won't be one that waives late payment fees either.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The trump economy, everybody. Let's give it a big hand.

At a safe distance. While wearing surgical gloves.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Good luck getting an appraiser out to your house to refi
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The trump economy, everybody.


The economy for Trump, and only Trump.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sp $2.2t in Quantitative Easing in the last week or so and all the usual suspects have switched sides. Conservatives now accept it as an overdue and responsible move by the Fed, Liberals suddenly have forgotten all nuances of economics.

AFAICT, the only difference is that during Obama, Conservatives thought this was printing money, and Liberals think this is spending money.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And Dickless Donnie just called for the press to apologize to him in his daily propaganda.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In case anybody doesn't know (I know most of you people do know), the reason you don't constantly and publicly badger the Fed to cut rates when we have historically low unemployment is because you're supposed to RAISE rates in a good economy - so you have room to cut when you need it. Like right now. So now we're out of room to cut, which is a very, very bad thing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: In case anybody doesn't know (I know most of you people do know), the reason you don't constantly and publicly badger the Fed to cut rates when we have historically low unemployment is because you're supposed to RAISE rates in a good economy - so you have room to cut when you need it. Like right now. So now we're out of room to cut, which is a very, very bad thing.


Just wait till he gets his negative rates.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well when the market tanks anyways, we'll surely explain how we can afford it.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So can i take a loan, pay off my mortgage, then pay this back at 0% interest?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Considering farking inflation, this is a negative rate isnt it?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: I guess it would normally be helpful, but demand has to be about zero. Who's going to build a new store or testy right now?  Who's going to build a new factory if no one can come work in it?


Exactly right. In other words, "What's the interest rate on zero dollars?"
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That sound you hear.......shiat hitting the fan.
 
over_educated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All is Well!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump at the press conference....I cant even...
 
Gig103
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When they cut rates 0.5% mortgage rates went UP due to demand. How does this help any of us? When does the Fed start lending out 0% to small business who can then defer my debt?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well...fark
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's the economy, stupid.
 
eagles95
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Trump at the press conference....I cant even...


I refuse to watch. What did the orange shiatgibbon say
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is no way this could possibly be a mistake. Now escalate deficit spending. That's really going to...

"help"


Yeah, that's the word. We are so dead, we won't realize it until we hit the ground.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Considering farking inflation, this is a negative rate isnt it?


Yes, but it would be even worse if it weren't.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why this move, now? I thought Trump fixed the stonk market forever on Friday by having all those CEOs donate their parking lots for "drive-by" testing. Surely the markets will build on those gains tomorrow morning. With such capable leadership, how could they not?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: In case anybody doesn't know (I know most of you people do know), the reason you don't constantly and publicly badger the Fed to cut rates when we have historically low unemployment is because you're supposed to RAISE rates in a good economy - so you have room to cut when you need it. Like right now. So now we're out of room to cut, which is a very, very bad thing.

Just wait till he gets his negative rates.


Are we great yet?
 
almandot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does refinancing my house fight the Coronavirus?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At this point do we need April?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So can i take a loan, pay off my mortgage, then pay this back at 0% interest?


Not you, idiot.
Or me.
The people who matter.
 
pboyd04
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So when this drags on for weeks or months where do we go then? We can't cut interest rates more. We can't afford another tax cut or direct stimulus... basically we are boned. Thanks Drumpf.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Considering farking inflation, this is a negative rate isnt it?


Haha the zero percent isn't for you silly, it's for the people with all the money.
 
puffy999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vygramul: Liberals suddenly have forgotten all nuances of economics


I think "liberals" have been saying for years that Trump.bumping the rate lower and lower (when the economy was actually improving a bit) was going to result in a God damned clusterfark.

And here we are. We've backed ourselves into a corner.
 
flemardo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gonna be interesting when shiat actually hits the fan and they realize the bag of tricks is empty. Stuff is just starting to happen.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gig103: When they cut rates 0.5% mortgage rates went UP due to demand. How does this help any of us?


It helps the big banks, and what is good for Wall Street is good for you. Don't ask questions, citizen.
 
Peki
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: Why this move, now? I thought Trump fixed the stonk market forever on Friday by having all those CEOs donate their parking lots for "drive-by" testing. Surely the markets will build on those gains tomorrow morning. With such capable leadership, how could they not?


To cover all the companies having to follow a federal law mandating paid sick leave. 

It's the only way Congress could get the CEOs to swallow what's coming.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

flucto: Where do I get some?


Seriously, they should offer every citizen the option to borrow some amount directly at the Fed interest rate. $1000/month per person for the next 4 months would cost about the same as their last effort to goose the stock market. Let people pay their bills for now, and they can pay back the loans from future tax refunds or something.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Limit down tomorrow bet on it.

Prepare for DOW JONES 15 000 by the end of the week
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Billy Preston - Nothing From Nothing (1974)
Youtube 8HqyEHqEYho
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So can i take a loan, pay off my mortgage, then pay this back at 0% interest?


No silly. Mortgage rates are going UP to compensate.

https://www.bankrate.com/mortgages/an​a​lysis/
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With all the curfews, service businesses, conferences, spectator sports and entertainment coming to a standstill, the shiatshows at the international airports, and the possibility of domestic travel restrictions, they had to do something before the markets opened in Europe and the U.S. markets tomorrow. Futures markets are steady, for now.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: thehobbes: Considering farking inflation, this is a negative rate isnt it?

Haha the zero percent isn't for you silly, it's for the people with all the money.


Ah crap, quoted the wrong post. Oh well, we're all gonna die anyway.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peki: Tranquil Hegemony: Why this move, now? I thought Trump fixed the stonk market forever on Friday by having all those CEOs donate their parking lots for "drive-by" testing. Surely the markets will build on those gains tomorrow morning. With such capable leadership, how could they not?

To cover all the companies having to follow a federal law mandating paid sick leave. 

It's the only way Congress could get the CEOs to swallow what's coming.


Do they get hookers and blow, as well?
May as well give them hookers and blow.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh my, this is really gonna piss off Rand Paul.
 
Displayed 50 of 260 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.