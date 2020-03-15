 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Trudeau: Canadians found on the street will be shot on sight. /kidding //sort of ///eh   (ctvnews.ca)
    Prime minister, Canada, Federal government of the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau, federal government, shutdown of many aspects of Canadian society  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Double double tap
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Current Resident [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's gonna get a punch in the he-ad.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind being isolated with Trudeau if you know what I mean...

/I'm sorry
//No I'm not
///slashes come in threes
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Why? It's not like you can both watch the hockey game now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

They want to play tonsil hockey.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm a little dismayed.  "enough to get to Canada" is how much emergency gas I have in my garage.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If nothing is off the table, I suggest forcibly downloading Canadians into a virtual environment.  Keep them safe by making sure they can't be hurt, and have backup copies.  3 copies, 2 formats, at least 1 offsite.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

But if you don't convert the metric bits into imperial bits correctly, you end up with Stormtroopers to polite to hit their targets.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey! What gives you the right?!
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ugh.  They just closed all schools and daycares in Alberta...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a wall to shut down the border. And America will pay for it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OkieDookie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I was up there about 17 days ago. Yay!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If nothing is off the table then FIX YOUR DAMN BACON!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Americans found lurking around Canadian outpatient clinics looking for free testing kits will be given a shot of Caribou on site and sent home.

Caribou Drink

5 cups red wine
1 cup whisky, brandy or rum
1 cinnamon stick
4 cloves
1/4 cup maple syrup
5 peppercorns
2/3 cups orange juice (optional)
Mix wine and the alcohol. Add the cinnamon stick, the cloves and the peppercorns. Let sit for 2-3 days, depending on how much cinnamon taste you want.
Remove the cinnamon stick, cloves and peppercorns. Add the maple syrup and orange juice, if using.
Heat everything on a medium heat up to a simmer, then serve.


https://myfrenchcanadianyear.com/2018​/​02/08/caribou-offical-drink-quebec-win​ter-carnival/

Because you are not a member of the Canadian Health Insurance Plans, you will be charged for the ambulance but the first shot is free. If they think you are already sick or drunk, they will give a shot of the flu vaccine instead.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well on the bright side, with no school in ontario and my work grinding to a hault, the son and i have some serious weeks of gaming ahead of us.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For any Yanks who want to compare notes here's what Alberta is doing about it:
https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-in​f​o-for-albertans.aspx

This is probably the part you'd be interested in:
Changes to the Employment Standards Code will allow employees to take 14 days of paid, job-protected leave if they are:
required to self-isolate
sick or caring for a loved one with COVID-19
To be eligible, employees:
will not be required to have a medical note
do not need to have worked for an employer for 90 days
 
Eidola
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

harlock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Long haired freaky people unavailable for comment.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yeah, one of my folks just self-isolated.  Gonna be a biatch finding someone to fill in.  The Corps has called me 4 times so far tonight asking for people to fill shifts on other teams, so I think I'm gonna be running short-handed for a couple of weeks.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

..ummm...ya...i would say it was a spelling error but that would be a lie......noted....haha
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Roughly how crowded is the table at this point?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just shoot the tourists with the MAGA hats because they are de facto infected,
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I realize it's not feasible for everyone, but I'm in good health and have a few steaks in the freezer.  A couple of weeks of down time due to a country-wide shutdown would actually be pretty amazing.

Been meaning to finish the Three-Body Problem trilogy.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here in Ottawa, Mrs. F, a government employee, had to wait for precise guidance on whether to work from home until tonight. Even then, she will only be reachable by her work e-mail a couple of hours a day. The department network was not designed with a pandemic in mind (obviously!) and can't handle more than a certain number of remote connections. You can imagine the productivity hit that will result.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, the city will be sending employees to the airport to inform travellers from abroad of the risks of coronavirus, to urge self-isolation for 14 days, and give advice on what to do if you fall ill. The impression at Montreal city hall is that the feds are moving too slowly. Arrivals at Canadian immigration are still asked only have they been to Hubei province (i.e. Wuhan), Iran or Italy, even though the coronavirus has spread much farther afield than that.

More here in French (use Google Translate).
 
