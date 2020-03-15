 Skip to content
Governors start to order all bars and restaurants closed because you people couldn't figure out how social distancing works
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Last call! Buckeye out front shoulda told ya.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Should order schools, movie theaters, bowling alleys, laser tags, etc... too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's Ohio. Shut down the meth dealers.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh well.  Guess a lot of drunks in Ohio will bet enjoying the shakes now.

🎶Hippy hippy shake🎶
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once France and other countries in Europe did it, you knew it would be happening here sooner or later. If people are going to be too goddamn stupid to either use the drive-thru or eat at home, well, this is what you get. I feel terrible for food service workers who will be going without a paycheck, but sometimes dumbasses need a figurative slap across the face. Hopefully, Ohio (and the other states that will no doubt follow) either has a plan in place or will come up with one to make sure that these hourly wage earners still have a way to pay their bills.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/stoled
 
EponymousCowHerd [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Should order schools, movie theaters, bowling alleys, laser tags, etc... too.


Ohio already closed schools for the next three weeks.  They're already discussing extending that for the remainder of the school year.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Democrats ruin everything
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank you Donald for flying over a bunch of infected people from China on a commercial flight and sending an unprotected HHS team to see them. Oh and thanks for closing the pandemic response NSC team in 2018. Oh and thanks for lying about the extent of the problem, the availability of testing, and the immediacy of a vaccine being available in the critical early stages.
 
netweavr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The speakeasy is back baby!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have they considered praying?
 
sirgrim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Right in the middle of the debate? Hah.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Watching the live presser. The Public Health Director of Ohio sounds scared shiatless
 
KingKauff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Have they considered praying?


That's what today is all about.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


from NY State....

https://twitter.com/chrislhayes/statu​s​/1239265115108773890
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Democrats ruin everything


I disagree with just about everything Gov. Dewine believes.  He is a Republican after all.

However he is the one person in this country willing to farking lead.

It's time for everyone else to follow or get out of the way on this issue.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't have to worry about restaurants being closed if you are too poor to eat at restaurants...
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.


Did he really test negative though?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pfft

I only go out to go shopping

The outside world sucks ass
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.


Thats probably what he really believes. The man has zero empathy, he's 110% a sociopath. I bet some serial killers have more empathy than him.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I drive past a popular bar in a mixed neighborhood on the way to work every night.   Last night was business as usual, including the working girls out front trying to earn a living the hard way.   If anything, business has picked up a little in northeast Ohio.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.

Did he really test negative though?


For once, I REALLY hope Trump is lying.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Governer called for my county to close non-essential retail and our retail facing side is now closed because of it.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: demonfaerie: Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.

Did he really test negative though?

For once, I REALLY hope Trump is lying.


We can test all the hookers that are secretly sent to the white house. If they test positive, we know he has it.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they called out the Guard yet?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.

Did he really test negative though?


We may never know.   His own physician says he is in perfect health, which no one on earth believes.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
STAY. THE. F**K. AT. HOME.

Seriously. If you are not working, getting food, or getting medicine, stay home. If you're fortunate enough to be able to work from home, do that. And even if you stay home, practice distancing and preventative hygiene if you live with other people because they might not be as fastidious as you are in their habits, be they scumbag roommates or those walking cauldrons of pestilence called "children". And take care of the old folks if any live with you.

Follow the rules of the road - drive carefully, but watch for the a$$holes that drive recklessly first.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Thank you Donald for flying over a bunch of infected people from China on a commercial flight and sending an unprotected HHS team to see them. Oh and thanks for closing the pandemic response NSC team in 2018. Oh and thanks for lying about the extent of the problem, the availability of testing, and the immediacy of a vaccine being available in the critical early stages.


Drink.  Sigh.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Liberal governor. RINO
 
adj_m
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No worries, the payroll tax-cut will help those service workers get through this time.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Munden: Governer called for my county to close non-essential retail and our retail facing side is now closed because of it.


I'm surprised they didn't say "were essential".

My old job would tell me this during blizzards as people bought iPads and throw pillows
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: demonfaerie: Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.

Did he really test negative though?

For once, I REALLY hope Trump is lying.


It's Trump. He's definitely lying.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like I'll get in under the deadline (meeting the folks for dinner at 5).

/still gotta go to work tomorrow
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mancave bars will be a thing now.
 
Tenga
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Don't worry. Trump's 8 billion dollar wall (which the wind recently blew over) will protect us from the corona virus. He tested negative. That means he's better than those who have died from it.


That's just for a portion of the Wall.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: king of vegas: Thank you Donald for flying over a bunch of infected people from China on a commercial flight and sending an unprotected HHS team to see them. Oh and thanks for closing the pandemic response NSC team in 2018. Oh and thanks for lying about the extent of the problem, the availability of testing, and the immediacy of a vaccine being available in the critical early stages.

Drink.  Sigh.


I'm giving credit where credit is due. Hillary and Obama would have never done any of those things. Donald has made dismantling our national security his top priority. It's Russia's main desire. If you don't see it, then you no doubt are a Trumper.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dryknife: Have they called out the Guard yet?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x641]


This planking meme is getting old.
 
Peki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rewind2846: those walking cauldrons of pestilence called "children"


Particularly in this case. I wouldn't be surprised if they find children are the main driver of asymptomatic transmission. :(

/likely caught whatever I have at my son's peds office
//even the nurse on the phone agreed it could be covid, can't get a test because I don't meet the criteria for travel or contact with a known patient
///fml
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
REMAIN INDOORS
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually his proper name is THEGovernor Mike DeWine
 
skinink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The best Star Wars movie ever could be released at the theaters right now, and I would stay at home either watching Netflix, or playing Alien: Isolation.

And how trhe fark are they putting TWO Aliens to avoid in Alien: Isolation? Jeebus Christ, as tense as that game is, the multiple deaths sucked.

/s
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Once France and other countries in Europe did it, you knew it would be happening here sooner or later.


I never assumed that. The MAGA crowd has the belief that if something was worth doing, America would have thought of it first. In fact, they see "Europe already does it" as a reason NOT to do something.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Actually his proper name is THE Governor Mike DeWine


mother farking fark mobile bold and italic buttons erasing spaces
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Oklahoma...

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/gov​-​stitt-criticized-after-family-night-ou​t-amid-coronavirus-national-emergency/​ar-BB11dmqG
 
IDisposable
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bars and clubs? Yes.

Restaurants where they pack you in like sardines and the fire code and health code never should have allowed them to put tables so close together to begin with?  Yes.

But if the restaurant has an outdoor seating area or has a respectable amount of personal space, I don't think they should be forced to close.  I'd rather them just say that you can't be any closer than six feet from the nearest party or something like that.
 
kab
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby and english, not even once.

Also, closing restaurants after most folks want to go out and eat?  Sounds effective.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For how long?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chuck87: For how long?


You think people can see the future?
 
