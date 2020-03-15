 Skip to content
(CNN)   In 1918 at the height of the Spanish flu, Philly decided to NOT cancel a parade, but St. Louis did cancel their parade. In the end, over 12,000 died in Philadelphia and 700 died in St. Louis. So, stop complaining about cancellations   (cnn.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I learned this in the fifth grade, growing up in St Louis. It's just freaking common sense.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Waah! I'm being inconvenienced!"

wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, at O'Hare.

bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See?  Part of being an American is the right to be stupid, as proven by our illustrious history!"

We're so screwed.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Meanwhile, at O'Hare.

They should have been handing out masks.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I belong to an alumni group of an airline. They have monthly get-togethers but decided to cancel this one. And it was a huge backlash so the meetings back on whoever wants to go can go. I'm sure it's mostly the Fox News viewers.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1074038​5​/During-1918-Spanish-flu-Philadelphia-​held-a-parade-anyway-causing-its-per-c​apita-death-rate-to-be-double-that-of-​St-Louis-which-canceled-a-parade-St-Lo​uis-2020-lets-reverse-those-responses-​see-what-happens
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole DOOOOOOM thing has been a boon to restaurants and bars that aren't chicken. The bar down the street was packed last night with hordes of people too lazy to cook for themselves. It was actually somewhat disruptive of the normal parking scene around here.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: wejash: Meanwhile, at O'Hare.

They should have been handing out masks.


What masks? The hospitals can barely keep up with the mask situation. And they are likely to runout before this all gets better.

/ even painting and sanding masks are getting tough to find

// I came across a box of 3 at an auto parts store early last week. Nothing today.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: This whole DOOOOOOM thing has been a boon to restaurants and bars that aren't chicken. The bar down the street was packed last night with hordes of people too lazy to cook for themselves. It was actually somewhat disruptive of the normal parking scene around here.


"DOOOOOM" aka understanding exponential growth and the limitations of the healthcare system. Edgy take.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boston is STILL getting a DKM show, and y'all will have the perfect excuse to day drink at home.

Kwityerb*tchin'...
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cancelate good times? Come on!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Mexico...
140 000 people were there, in packed crowds for hours.

Bye bye Mexico, it was nice knowing you.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And you Libidiots all laughed when I repeatedly told you that I do not shower and that nobody will get within six feet of me.  I'm invincible to the coronavirus and I owe it all to a LACK of soap.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hate it when you tell me to stop complaining.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: iheartscotch: This whole DOOOOOOM thing has been a boon to restaurants and bars that aren't chicken. The bar down the street was packed last night with hordes of people too lazy to cook for themselves. It was actually somewhat disruptive of the normal parking scene around here.

"DOOOOOM" aka understanding exponential growth and the limitations of the healthcare system. Edgy take.


I was thinking that he was promoting the upcoming DOOM Eternal. I appreciate your clarification.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is starting to remind me of waiting for a hurricane to hit. It's like being stalked by a turtle.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lib Conspfwda;cy (sorry, had a coughing fit while writing that)
 
CaptainBeer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm Irish 365 days a year. I don't need a parade to prove it.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My father is a former peace officer and health inspector. He's had to deal with at least two outbreaks. He's 75. He just got 3 calls from his former colleagues still in the public service asking if he would be willing to help. This is way more serious than I realized. If you are old, get sick now so you get a ventilator.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I at least hope it was a good parade.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cousin-merle: https://www.fark.com/comments/1074038​5​/During-1918-Spanish-flu-Philadelphia-​held-a-parade-anyway-causing-its-per-c​apita-death-rate-to-be-double-that-of-​St-Louis-which-canceled-a-parade-St-Lo​uis-2020-lets-reverse-those-responses-​see-what-happens


Fark the old people!  That's right!  Who cares that 16% of our total population and also has the majority of the wealth in the nation.

Wait a minute, mark another for the lib conspiracy thing.  This is just another one of their plans to redistribute the wealth!  It's a socialist plot to kill the wealth holders!
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dkulprit: cousin-merle: https://www.fark.com/comments/10740385​/During-1918-Spanish-flu-Philadelphia-​held-a-parade-anyway-causing-its-per-c​apita-death-rate-to-be-double-that-of-​St-Louis-which-canceled-a-parade-St-Lo​uis-2020-lets-reverse-those-responses-​see-what-happens

Fark the old people!  That's right!  Who cares that 16% of our total population and also has the majority of the wealth in the nation.

Wait a minute, mark another for the lib conspiracy thing.  This is just another one of their plans to redistribute the wealth!  It's a socialist plot to kill the wealth holders!


Good
 
skinink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Didn't a Philly citizen eat horse shiat, just because his home team won a sporting event? I wouldn't expect them to know any better.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wejash: Meanwhile, at O'Hare.

Yeah, well, I heard from a neighbor's friend who read a blog the other day, that they're checking temperatures now, so we'll be back to normal by tomorrow, and just to show the rest of the world how great and advanced we are, NFL season starts Easter weekend.
 
covfefe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: And you Libidiots all laughed when I repeatedly told you that I do not shower and that nobody will get within six feet of me.  I'm invincible to the coronavirus and I owe it all to a LACK of soap.


Oh, I'm No Good With Soap
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

covfefe: Mike_LowELL: And you Libidiots all laughed when I repeatedly told you that I do not shower and that nobody will get within six feet of me.  I'm invincible to the coronavirus and I owe it all to a LACK of soap.

Oh, I'm No Good With Soap


For a few seconds, I really thought this was a Trump supporter, then I noticed....
 
