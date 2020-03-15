 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Remember those guys in TN who were upset that they couldn't sell the hand sanitizer they stockpiled? Well the TN Attorney General is now helping "facilitate" the donation of those supplies   (twitter.com) divider line
46
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moral of the story? Don't be an asshole.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Excellent
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  I hope that greedy f*cker gets what he deserves for his "public service".
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Donated"
 
gerbilpox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As long as they don't take THEIR GUNZ!
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Good.  I hope that greedy f*cker gets what he deserves for his "public service".


Agreed.

But I'm curious under what jurisdiction the state can decree someone must stop conducting business and then confiscate their belongings.

Looks like an over reach to an over reach.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So how many years in prison do you think he was threatened with before he decided to "donate"?  I hope he still goes to jail. 90 days plus community service in retirement homes where he can see the faces of the people from whom he took those supplies.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good.  I hope that greedy f*cker gets what he deserves for his "public service".

Agreed.

But I'm curious under what jurisdiction the state can decree someone must stop conducting business and then confiscate their belongings.

Looks like an over reach to an over reach.


OK. So they have an anti price gouging law under which they made the order to stop conducting business.

But the schemers were offering to donate the product after they the got such a backlash after the story printed. It's not like the AG went on a storage wars raid.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reposted from the redlit thread on this story:

FT(SFGate/NYT)A: "What the heck am I going to do with all of this?'"

Load up your SUV with as much as you can carry. Drive to the nearest homeless shelter. Give it to them.

Go back home. Call the local DA, give them your name and number, ask them to have the director of the local battered women's shelters call you. Tell them you'll let them come by and take as much as they can carry (or meet them at the PD/SO/Fire Station). Ask them about other shelters that might need some.

Call a local church. Ask them about the locations of the nearest food banks. Take them each a car load. Or two.

Call animal control. Get the names and numbers of animal rescue organizations. Do as above.

If you want, track it all, get their Tax ID numbers and see if you can beat the standard deduction on your 2020 tax returns (you have to use actual normal retail fair market value, but still).
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Moral of the story? Don't be an asshole.


Thats the true moral of the story

The American moral of the story is dont biatch about being unable to sell your price gouged goods
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Butterflew: So how many years in prison do you think he was threatened with before he decided to "donate"?  I hope he still goes to jail. 90 days plus community service in retirement homes where he can see the faces of the people from whom he took those supplies.


I am unaware of anyone going to jail for such

Big ass fines, yes, but no prison terms

As someone who thinks that dangerous folks belong in prison, I say put them away for five years. Send a strong message. Unfortunately we have some people in this country who think that we shouldnt enact harsh sentences.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Reposted from the redlit thread on this story:

FT(SFGate/NYT)A: "What the heck am I going to do with all of this?'"

Load up your SUV with as much as you can carry. Drive to the nearest homeless shelter. Give it to them.

Go back home. Call the local DA, give them your name and number, ask them to have the director of the local battered women's shelters call you. Tell them you'll let them come by and take as much as they can carry (or meet them at the PD/SO/Fire Station). Ask them about other shelters that might need some.

Call a local church. Ask them about the locations of the nearest food banks. Take them each a car load. Or two.

Call animal control. Get the names and numbers of animal rescue organizations. Do as above.

If you want, track it all, get their Tax ID numbers and see if you can beat the standard deduction on your 2020 tax returns (you have to use actual normal retail fair market value, but still).


I don't get the sense they're smart enough to understand taxes and deductions. Otherwise it's a solid plan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had no trouble ordering some hand sanitizer from Amazon and it will be here in about 4 days. Sure, they are tiny bottles with Dora the Explorer on them but who cares, man.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I had no trouble ordering some hand sanitizer from Amazon and it will be here in about 4 days. Sure, they are tiny bottles with Dora the Explorer on them but who cares, man.


Lucky bastard

I have to make my own

I found a place with rubbing alcohol and am waiting for some Aloe Vera to be shipped
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soap, water, wear clean socks on your hands, etc.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: I am unaware of anyone going to jail for such

Big ass fines, yes, but no prison terms


Mississippi
Selling goods and services at above the prices normally charged during a declared state of emergency (or what was charged immediately preceding the declaration).
Civil penalty of up $10,000 per violation, plus legal costs; criminal penalties ranging from a misdemeanor (up to $1,000 and 6 months in jail) to a felony (1 to 5 yrs. in prison and/or fine of up to $5,000).
§75-24-25
Missouri
Charging within a disaster area an excessive price for any necessity (or that which the seller has reason to believe will likely be provided to consumers within a disaster area).
$1,000 civil penalty per violation, injunctive relief, restitution; may be charged as a Class D felony (1-7 yrs. in prison and up to $10,000 fine).
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: cman: I am unaware of anyone going to jail for such

Big ass fines, yes, but no prison terms

Mississippi
Selling goods and services at above the prices normally charged during a declared state of emergency (or what was charged immediately preceding the declaration).
Civil penalty of up $10,000 per violation, plus legal costs; criminal penalties ranging from a misdemeanor (up to $1,000 and 6 months in jail) to a felony (1 to 5 yrs. in prison and/or fine of up to $5,000).
§75-24-25
Missouri
Charging within a disaster area an excessive price for any necessity (or that which the seller has reason to believe will likely be provided to consumers within a disaster area).
$1,000 civil penalty per violation, injunctive relief, restitution; may be charged as a Class D felony (1-7 yrs. in prison and up to $10,000 fine).


Are you aware of someone who has gone to jail for such?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Are you aware of someone who has gone to jail for such?


Are you aware there hasn't been?
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am so glad, the disaster pirates are losing their money and inventory.  Some small justice, hooray.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
optikeye:  Missouri
Charging within a disaster area an excessive price for any necessity (or that which the seller has reason to believe will likely be provided to consumers within a disaster area).
$1,000 civil penalty per violation, injunctive relief, restitution; may be charged as a Class D felony (1-7 yrs. in prison and up to $10,000 fine).

I remember MO prosecuting six or seven businesses back in 2008 that raised prices on generators and hotel rooms during an ice storm and got back about $100K in fines.  No jail for anyone, though.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cretinbob: Moral of the story? Don't be an predatory asshole.

yep.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Are you aware of someone who has gone to jail for such?


https://msbusiness.com/2012/09/vicksb​u​rg-hotel-owners-arrested-for-price-gou​ging/

Okay..now go back to sea world.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What did they think would happen when they agreed to speak to the reporter? Suddenly there'd be a massive national outpouring of support demanding Amazon lift the price caps?

They're honestly lucky the cops got there before the armed looters did.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As someone earlier mentioned: they are extremely lucky a crowd armed with torches and pitchforks didn't show up first.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One dude does this, the AG personnally forces him to stop being an asshole.

A multi billion corporation/bank/big pharma does much, much worse, including bankrupting millions of people and KILLING people : nobody does anything

Moral of the story : should have paid off the AG
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good.  I hope that greedy f*cker gets what he deserves for his "public service".

Agreed.

But I'm curious under what jurisdiction the state can decree someone must stop conducting business and then confiscate their belongings.

Looks like an over reach to an over reach.


I would this that the hoarders had donated the supplies voluntarily in lieu of something else.  Not much more than that.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I had no trouble ordering some hand sanitizer from Amazon and it will be here in about 4 days. Sure, they are tiny bottles with Dora the Explorer on them but who cares, man.


Backpack, Backpack, Backpack, Backpack. I'm the Backpack loaded up with things and hand sanitizer too. Anything that you might need, I've got inside for you!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The hoarders are assholes, however, the Constitution clearly prohibits the taking of private property without just compensation.  So pay them the wholesale price for the stuff to limit a nasty legal battle that they could very well win.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This country over the last week has become a totalitarian hell hole that has completely abandoned the liberty and freedom this country was founded on. Between government locking people in their own homes and now the violation of basic property rights this country and anyone who supports these measures needs to be forcibly sat through a basic civics course
 
nucular_option
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My grandfather, after returning from Germany in the late '40s, showed us some items he "liberated".  The Germans sure as heck didn't donate it.

Looks like this hand sanitizer got "liberated".
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Good.  I hope that greedy f*cker gets what he deserves for his "public service".

Agreed.

But I'm curious under what jurisdiction the state can decree someone must stop conducting business and then confiscate their belongings.

Looks like an over reach to an over reach.


Its ok when Repulicans do it.  Pay attention.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country over the last week has become a totalitarian hell hole that has completely abandoned the liberty and freedom this country was founded on. Between government locking people in their own homes and now the violation of basic property rights this country and anyone who supports these measures needs to be forcibly sat through a basic civics course


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​epidemics
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Butterflew: So how many years in prison do you think he was threatened with before he decided to "donate"?  I hope he still goes to jail. 90 days plus community service in retirement homes where he can see the faces of the people from whom he took those supplies.


Let's try an experiment. Pile it all in the parking lot and invite 'the people' to come take a bottle, then see how many bottles appear in those retirement homes. I'm betting you'd find most of it in individual medicine cabinets, unused, twenty years from now.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Notice how this didn't happen to the Pharma companies who jacked their drug prices up a couple thousand percent.

These sorts of crimes are only legal for the already rich, you silly poors.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Um, I thought this was AMERICA??!!! Did the government just STEAL his rightfully purchased property for COMMUNAL REDISTRIBUTION???!!! Get your guns and lockdown your property now before they come for you!
 
neongoats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country over the last week has become a totalitarian hell hole that has completely abandoned the liberty and freedom this country was founded on. Between government locking people in their own homes and now the violation of basic property rights this country and anyone who supports these measures needs to be forcibly sat through a basic civics course


Plague rats get the boot. You can take this message to Typhoid Trump the Plague Rat President.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country over the last week has become a totalitarian hell hole that has completely abandoned the liberty and freedom this country was founded on. Between government locking people in their own homes and now the violation of basic property rights this country and anyone who supports these measures needs to be forcibly sat through a basic civics course


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: fragMasterFlash: I had no trouble ordering some hand sanitizer from Amazon and it will be here in about 4 days. Sure, they are tiny bottles with Dora the Explorer on them but who cares, man.

Lucky bastard

I have to make my own

I found a place with rubbing alcohol and am waiting for some Aloe Vera to be shipped


Soap kills the virus, so you can just wash with soap and water.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Libertarians: non-rich people who think that Rich Boy rules may apply to them.
 
synithium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You definitely have to be a billionaire or big corporation in order for your hoarding and price gouging to be okay with the government.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country over the last week has become a totalitarian hell hole that has completely abandoned the liberty and freedom this country was founded on. Between government locking people in their own homes and now the violation of basic property rights this country and anyone who supports these measures needs to be forcibly sat through a basic civics course


And now you see what fear and hysteria can do even to 'constitutionally guaranteed' freedoms. You might later get it all sorted out in a court, but when the mob comes there's little to stop it, even when the mob is the government.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have any problem if they "stockpiled" these items over the course of a year, prepping for an emergency. But the they way they did it was to create a distorted, artificial shortage so they could profiteer during a crisis.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A Nelson Ha-Ha singularity has formed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This country over the last week has become a totalitarian hell hole that has completely abandoned the liberty and freedom this country was founded on. Between government locking people in their own homes and now the violation of basic property rights this country and anyone who supports these measures needs to be forcibly sat through a basic civics course


Why do we always hear this shiat from guys who would survive about 15 seconds without and advanced, heavily regulated civilization to provide for and protect them?
 
