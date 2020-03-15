 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   An interactive guide to coronavirus risk by occupation: Dental hygienists on top, I'm a lumberjack and I'm okay ... bottom out   (nytimes.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh boy. I'm right there with police.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright time to search for DIY tooth cleaning tools.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Oh boy. I'm right there with police.


Don't Stand So Close to Me then.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't lumberjacks hang out in bars?  That's risky.

/with women's clothing, of course!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not paying for a subscription
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. I'm cancelling my dentist appointment in two weeks. I'll reschedule at some point.
2. Can anyone get through the paywall and find the figures for IT professionals? Asking for a friend.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: 1. I'm cancelling my dentist appointment in two weeks. I'll reschedule at some point.
2. Can anyone get through the paywall and find the figures for IT professionals? Asking for a friend.


"Information Security Analyst" is low exposure and median proximity to others.  Low risk.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can anyone get through the paywall and find the figures for IT professionals? Asking for a friend.

Let's see: I found "Computer Operators" -- exposure to diseases 7, proximity 42.  Way low on the scale: near "Lawyers".
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah, here's a better one: "Computer Programmers" -- exposure to diseases 0, physical proximity 39.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: 1. I'm cancelling my dentist appointment in two weeks. I'll reschedule at some point.
2. Can anyone get through the paywall and find the figures for IT professionals? Asking for a friend.


Physical proximity: ~50, exposure: 0.  You should really wipe down that mouse for the first time in a few years, though.  Just picking the goo off of the pads on the bottom with your fingernails doesn't count.

Most of their covid articles are outside of the paywall for the next few weeks.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Store clerks ,fast food workers custodians etc. are the ones most likely to not have health insurance and guess who still has to show up for work tomorrow.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They switched us to remote teaching for the rest of the semester, so now I don't have to interact with anyone in person except at the grocery store (assuming those get restocked at some point). They have delivery, but I don't want some stranger fondling my groceries unless it's foreplay.
 
