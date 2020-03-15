 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci goes on Sunday morning news shows to give us today's science-based COVID-19 update: Americans are "going have to hunker down considerably more," starting with celebrating St. Patrick's Day by yourself   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Sad, Infectious disease, Infection, Fox News Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, United States Constitution, United States nationality law, Disease, guest host Brianna Keilar  
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yet half of the people I know went out for at Patrick's day.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have bangers in the fridge and some unopened Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey.  I can fire up "Waking Ned Devine" at any time.  I'm set.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw him onto the morning shows. On both of them they wanted the biatch that he touched his face in a photograph or touch the microphone. Mean while he's sitting there going to we're all going to be just fine it's going to get worse before it gets better but the country Will survive. Let's relax hunker down and we'll all get through this

Pretty much he's the leader we should all be following
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Brother is coming over to my house. We're having a Sean Dillon evening of Bushmills Black and Krug non-vintage champagne. (Brother has a wine cellar and a collector and dealer so that's how come I can get the Krug non-vintage). Probably watch The Quiet Man as we used to do with my Mother until she passed.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gamers across the world are hearing the Final Fantasy victory music as it dawns upon them that for once, they are fully prepared for a coming crisis.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Gamers across the world are hearing the Final Fantasy victory music as it dawns upon them that for once, they are fully prepared for a coming crisis.


I am a bit short on ammunition, but the local range is open today...
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: I have bangers in the fridge and some unopened Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey.  I can fire up "Waking Ned Devine" at any time.  I'm set.


We've got the corned beef and beer ready to go. My wife's corned beef is pretty tasty.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/03/1​4​/dropkick-murphys-livestream-concert-s​t-patricks-day/

From Fark earlier today.  Not a bad way to still take part in social activities while apart.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I picked up some Bushmills today.  Whether it last until Tuesday is a different issue.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Yet half of the people I know went out for at Patrick's day.


Since they can time travel they should Back to the Future and tell their past selves to stay at home and not to make out with their mom, gross.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone who gets it and recovers will have shiatty lungs for the rest of their lives.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay then
 
neapoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pxlboy: enry: I have bangers in the fridge and some unopened Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey.  I can fire up "Waking Ned Devine" at any time.  I'm set.

We've got the corned beef and beer ready to go. My wife's corned beef is pretty tasty.


I'll say!  Your wife's corned beef has the boys lined up around the block!!
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Getting piss drunk (lowering your immune system) and grinding on random people in a dingy bar doesn't sound like a great idea in the best of times.

That said, can't you just feel the various evangelicals in the Republican party having their mouths water at the thought of banishing alcohol consumption in public? You have your orders: Wake up, work, pray, and sleep, citizen. Everything else is banished.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

max_pooper: not enough beer: Yet half of the people I know went out for at Patrick's day.

Since they can time travel they should Back to the Future and tell their past selves to stay at home and not to make out with their mom, gross.


Nearly all the Irish pubs had big celebrations (or had planned to) this weekend since Tuesday's a work night.

Or was, originally.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And they said being a curmedgeon and misanthrope were bad things! Now as the rest of you (Fark hermits excepted) suffer, I bask in the warm glow of solitude!
 
Alebak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't have much influence in my family, trying to convince people that 5 adults and 3 children is too large a get together for a small house when we have a bigger one we could use is like pulling teeth, let alone suggesting that maybe we should skip it this year.

You got these people out there nodding their heads going "Yeah, social distancing, I can dig it!" and then going out to buy something that could wait.

"I need togo out to Bed Bath and Beyond to get a new light fixture for the bathroom"

???

Shut up, no you don't.
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: Gamers across the world are hearing the Final Fantasy victory music as it dawns upon them that for once, they are fully prepared for a coming crisis.


During Snowmaggedon I spent two glorious weeks playing LOTRO while snowed in.  My job was not telework eligible.
 
