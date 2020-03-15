 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   That jerkhole with coronavirus who won't self quarantine? Looks like he'll either stay at home or get double tapped   (the-sun.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nah, gun nuts probably love this asshole. They won't shoot him because freedumb.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't worry about us responsible gun owners. Everybody goin' git it anyhow, what i hear. Everything goin' be allright so long's I got ol' Bessie here. 'Scuse me.... aaaaAAAAACHOOBLAM! YEOW! Sh*t! Ow! Damn.
 
Mare_Imbrium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?


No, but they are racist as fark
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?


I don't know, but why would the US edition of the Sun be less racist than the UK edition?
 
LionHound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like this patient has cone under attack since he was possibly not even told he had been tested. Hard to know for sure here if this wasn't some stupid mixup. https://www.kystandard.com/con​tent/wif​e-reported-nelson-covid-19-case-says-r​ecent-exposure-community-limited
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?


Louisville has a little bit of one especially in the South End, but not where this guy is in Nelson County.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
Now do the antivaxcers
 
Peki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nope. No way this could go badly under Trump. 

/I get that it's not Trump's policy, but omg you all know he's gonna overreach on this
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?

No, but they are racist as fark


I know racism is rampant in Asia, but what does that have to do with anything here?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mare_Imbrium: Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?


I don't think so, but they do have a lot of inbreds...
 
general tso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rule #2: The Double Tap
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was so coming right for us.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guy should be arrested for endangering public health after he's better
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: cretinbob: Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?

No, but they are racist as fark

I know racism is rampant in Asia, but what does that have to do with anything here?


Your "Other countries are racist so that gives us the right to be racist" theory is stupid and I don't wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

Well maybe when the TP starts running low.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably a guard dog would cost less.  Or a mountain lion.  Or a moat full of alligators.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just nuke Kentucky.  Problem solved.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?


No. The guy guarding him is a Secret Asian Man. Secret Asian Man

/any old lawn yellers remember that thread?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just nuke Kentucky.  Problem solved.


Yeah

Fark user imageView Full Size


then where would I be able to post to complain about your dumb post? Remember where you are.
 
duenor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nah, gun nuts probably love this asshole. They won't shoot him because freedumb.


Where do you get the idea that guns somehow comes into this story? I didn't see any mention of that, other than that there are police outside making sure he stays indoors.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Mare_Imbrium: The article is talking about a man in Kentucky who is unidentified, but have to pictures in their article of Asian-looking people wearing masks. Kentucky have a big population of people from Asia?

I don't know, but why would the US edition of the Sun be less racist than the UK edition?


That too
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He'll stay at home or get double-tapped"

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WayneKerr: AmbassadorBooze: Just nuke Kentucky.  Problem solved.

Yeah

[Fark user image image 500x371]

then where would I be able to post to complain about your dumb post? Remember where you are.


Damn I miss that show....
 
