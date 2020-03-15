 Skip to content
As we all settle in for the long haul, let's play tennis with a coronavirus
14
‘’ 5 days ago  
Original:
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
I'll serve...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The new norm
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Plus the old Norm!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
30 Love

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhotoshopCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


duh... forgot the ball
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
