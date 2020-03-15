 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   How nature says, "Do not touch"   (npr.org) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Greetings, Cheek kissing, Greeting, Benjamin Netanyahu, NPR's correspondent, Handshake, lieu of the germ-rich exchange of the handshake, public events  
•       •       •

614 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 7:34 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
newbeautifulera.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I discussed this with one of the IT dudes at work and kicked around the idea of the Vulcan salute. Disney posted a suggestion to use the Wakanda salute, which is also pretty cool.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/and no, I don't know why there are quotes around the --do not touch--, so don't ask me
// Mike Dense is a moron
\\\ required by fark rules.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wave.

If business demands a gesture, then an aggressive cock helicopter move might do the trick.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wuhan Shake Inspires Other Coronavirus-Safe Personal Greetings
Youtube -yd2CKH31Hg
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Glad to see everything has been covered.....
 
tpmchris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big Dave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Namaste
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Just wave.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
behanger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As someone who hates kisses as greetings of people I do not like or do not know very well, this is relaxing.
 
captjc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I prefer to brandish a weapon while yelling, "BACK OFF! DON'T TOUCH ME!!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just say hello. Why do you need to touch at all?
 
orezona
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So anal is off the table...?
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never been much of a hugger, hand shaker I also stay away from people that are sick w/whatever......I'm a "Germophobe" during the winter months anywayz.

I also haven't had the flu or a cold in over 20 years by doing what I've been doing.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Err, maybe I'm an antisocial farker, but a gretting for me has always been 'Hi' or 'Hey', and a nod of my head at the person.

I dont like sweaty handshakes.
I really don't like hugs.
I damn near slapped the last person who *tried* a kiss on the cheek.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm getting a lot of play out of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.