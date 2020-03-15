 Skip to content
(CNN)   Captain Obvious, please pick up the white courtesy phone. Just be sure to disinfect it first   (cnn.com) divider line
    Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Asymptomatic, asymptomatic transmission, Infection, large-scale studies, spread of the virus  
770 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 5:30 PM



Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, the white one.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Uncle Eazy: No, the white one.


"I got it!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Several experts interviewed by CNN said while it's unclear exactly what percentage of the transmission in the outbreak is fueled by people who are obviously sick versus those who have no symptoms or very mild symptoms

But we're going to speculate anyways, because clicky clicky.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CNN Headline:  Infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of coronavirus more than we realized

Reality:  We don't know how many people are infected or who is spreading the virus because we're not testing enough people to even comprehend the depth of the shiathole we're already swimming in.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of coronavirus more than we realized
We?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NO farkING shiat. barn door and all that
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
AKA: "Day Walkers."
 
Peki
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are there contagious diseases that don't transmit asymptomatically???
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS. That's it, I quit - I'm done. Good luck, folks.
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Last week at work, I had to use the men's room, so I went to a stall. There was just one other person in the men's room and he was also using a stall.

I heard the door to his stall open, and he went from the stall right ot the exit, leaving the bathroom without washing his hands. Screw this nonsense. I wish I knew who the jerk was who was so inconsiderate as to not even wash his hands. I'd rather look like Bubble Boy than to take a chance of getting an infection.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: No, the white one.


Listen, don't start with your red phone shiat again.
 
