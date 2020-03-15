 Skip to content
(Some School Guy)   Whelp, largest school district in Arizona just cancelled all classes tomorrow. 64,000 students and their families directly affected   (mpsaz.org)
456 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 3:42 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The largest school system in AZ is #61 by size nationwide (wikipedia.org)

#2 Los Angeles just closed (nytimes.com), they have almost 700K. Only NYC is larger, >900K. That's going to be one heck of a shiatshow when that happens. Quick googling shows the rest of the top 10 are closed.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.


I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a district called Whelp?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?


Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our school system (Arlington VA) only has 29000 students.  But what they lack in size they make up in length.   We're closed from Monday theough APRIL 14.  A full month away from school.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Atlanta and surrounding districts are all closed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The liberal hoax is winning!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mjjt: There's a district called Whelp?


Sure, why not.

I'd, personally, love to live in ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ville.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Our school system is closed for at least two weeks, but they're running a "grab n' go" school meal service out of the local regional tech school so families aren't completely f#cked.

For all its BS, I don't think I'm ever moving my family out of MA.
 
JZDave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?


Two primary reasons.  1. Many kids get free lunches, and there is no other way to get the food to them.  2. Many health care workers don't have alternative childcare available, and would have to stay home if schools were closed.
Not saying I agree, just what I heard.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Our school system is closed for at least two weeks, but they're running a "grab n' go" school meal service out of the local regional tech school so families aren't completely f#cked.

For all its BS, I don't think I'm ever moving my family out of MA.


*Despite all its BS
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?


There's more.

Kids stay home from school. Who is one group that's likely to have to watch the kids? Grandparents and other older people, the kinds of people that are particularly vulnerable and should be isolated.

Also, lots of healthcare workers and other people who are vital to the virus response have kids. How many of them will have to or chose to stay home?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?


Can't they pay the teachers to watch them?  They could even use the empty classrooms.
 
drtgb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Minnesota just announced that schools will close on Wednesday. They had originally said they would keep them open because too many kids would not have childcare but I guess they reversed their thinking. Preschools are still allowed to be open. My wife's preschool is considering open up day care for older kids. They are searching for a couple of new teachers so they can add capacity.
 
dark brew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?


Needing childcare is hardly unique to the New York City school district.  If entire states have to figure it out, NYC can as well. It's for the greater good. Hopefully this leads to the government permanently subsidizing childcare costs but I realize that is a longshot.
 
kabloink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mjjt: There's a district called Whelp?


Obviously, a puppy was making the closure announcement.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Elk Grove school district (near Sacramento) was closed last week. They've now extended it 2 more weeks through April 3rd.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The pace of this has been amazing:

Last Wednesday our school district announced they would be closed Monday to train teachers on remote learning with no plans to actually close

On Thursday morning they said they were considering closures but school was still on.

Thursday at about 10pm they emailed all parents that school was closed effective immediately for one week.

Friday they emailed the cancellation was extended for three extra weeks.

Today the CDC sent recommendations for 8 weeks of school closures.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BEST HOAX EVER!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I kinda figured all the school districts had announced closure by now.  Our governor made the call on Thursday.

/MD has #15, #19, #24, #40, #41 largest school districts
//Prince Georges County Public Schools (#19) has 130,814, ~66% of whom are FARL students. There are 9 bag-lunch distribution stations, and the county covers 498 square miles, all suburban or rural.
///Not sure how this is going to work.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess we'll all find out soon enough what flattens or not flattens the curve.

Unchartered islands, I tells ya.

/yes, I know, uncharted
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?


I imagine it's something like: "HURRRR DURRRR" but I could be wrong.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If it is overblown by the media, then why is Trump and his administration falling for it? Does Trump do the bidding of liberal media?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
dark brew:

Needing childcare is hardly unique to the New York City school district.  If entire states have to figure it out, NYC can as well. It's for the greater good. Hopefully this leads to the government permanently subsidizing childcare costs but I realize that is a longshot.

The problem with the "We need subsidized daycare" argument right now is that no daycare will be open.  Daycare centers are already freaking petri dishes for germs and the idea of dropping your kid off every day to mix with a dozen other walking germ factories is turbo-stupid.

This really is a massive clusterfark since a lot of healthcare workers have young kids at home.  About the best we can hope for is either healthy grandparents or a neighbor you can swap one or two kids with.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?



I watched him on Saturday morning.  It sort of makes sense when you factor in our USA lifestyle and the teens are actually corraled together better through though normal school routine than being long-term "quarantined".
 
God--
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: dark brew:

Needing childcare is hardly unique to the New York City school district.  If entire states have to figure it out, NYC can as well. It's for the greater good. Hopefully this leads to the government permanently subsidizing childcare costs but I realize that is a longshot.

The problem with the "We need subsidized daycare" argument right now is that no daycare will be open.  Daycare centers are already freaking petri dishes for germs and the idea of dropping your kid off every day to mix with a dozen other walking germ factories is turbo-stupid.

This really is a massive clusterfark since a lot of healthcare workers have young kids at home.  About the best we can hope for is either healthy grandparents or a neighbor you can swap one or two kids with.


Actually our daycare is open until the state orders them to close. They're taking additional precautions though
 
b0rg9
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...yes it's the weekend and I post in run on sentances.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...whatever a sentance is.
 
wanelorm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every school in Michigan is closed for 3 weeks.. and with the CDC's announcement this morning, may well be extended to 8 weeks or more. We will see..
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, it is AZ.
The level of education won't be compromised
 
DoBeDoBeLurk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dark brew: lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?

Needing childcare is hardly unique to the New York City school district.  If entire states have to figure it out, NYC can as well. It's for the greater good. Hopefully this leads to the government permanently subsidizing childcare costs but I realize that is a longshot.


Ah, you're assuming the districts that are closing their schools have figured that out or intend to figure that out.

Schools will have their own problems with trying to keep their facilities maintained and their staff on some kind of payroll, as well as distributing meals if they even decide to keep doing that. They aren't necessarily going to solve any of those problem well, let alone decentralized childcare.

Decentralizing childcare (and not infecting Grammie and Grampa) logistically requires a stay-at-home parent, and most families can't afford that anymore, let alone the working poor and single parents. School districts can't solve that - that's a nationwide economic issue that's suddenly coming to a head.

If we were a sane country, COVID-19 would get us a UBI. If we were sane.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: dark brew: lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?

Needing childcare is hardly unique to the New York City school district.  If entire states have to figure it out, NYC can as well. It's for the greater good. Hopefully this leads to the government permanently subsidizing childcare costs but I realize that is a longshot.

Ah, you're assuming the districts that are closing their schools have figured that out or intend to figure that out.

Schools will have their own problems with trying to keep their facilities maintained and their staff on some kind of payroll, as well as distributing meals if they even decide to keep doing that. They aren't necessarily going to solve any of those problem well, let alone decentralized childcare.

Decentralizing childcare (and not infecting Grammie and Grampa) logistically requires a stay-at-home parent, and most families can't afford that anymore, let alone the working poor and single parents. School districts can't solve that - that's a nationwide economic issue that's suddenly coming to a head.

If we were a sane country, COVID-19 would get us a UBI. If we were sane.


Maybe they're hoping that enough parents will be "working from home" and/or furloughed that childcare willl miraculously appear.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?


It's OK bro.  I live near Alabama.  There's a guy here who watches kids for free. Ray Moorer or something like that.  Nice old fark.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: August11: Chris Ween: Welcome  to the party, pal.   NYC is making a mistake by not closing its schools.

I had to look it up to believe it. What is deblasio's argument to keep them open?

Well, unless you trust your 9 year old home alone all day while you work, you make that call and suddenly need a million babysitters on short notice, who need to be paid hourly rates. Can you suddenly afford to drop another 300 bucks a week for someone to watch your kid?


We need a three week paid holiday in this country. The virus is going to infect and kill a lot of New Yorkers. Hey on the bright side we'll have LA numbers to compare.
 
Trayal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Warthog: Our school system (Arlington VA) only has 29000 students.  But what they lack in size they make up in length.   We're closed from Monday theough APRIL 14.  A full month away from school.


Heh. I was coming in here to mention this. Luckily I have a work from home directive, so it's working out in this particular anecdote.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 600x423]


He seems to be ok with the events that are unfolding currently
 
