(The Detroit_News)   And here comes the fake coronavirus testing kits   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, fake home-testing kits  
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's tough being a humanist these days. I should have studied to become a Ratist.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They'll go along well with the fake Coronavirus cures being offered. 😡
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piece of mind, piece of Phalanx.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can stop drinking silver and Mercury?
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is coming close to the bottom of the barrel.  These pirates really should be punished.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they use one of those on Trump?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA: Coronavirus tests do not involve peeing on a stick.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
800 COVID-19 tests in Canada found 25 positives. You're welcome to pretend to be Canadian and wear a tiny Canadian flag if you think that will help you get test kits. But the are rationed by Socialist triage, and not by money triage like Good Ole Patriotic Mammonite Health Care. God bless Babylon!

As for mental healthcare, sorry. You are shiat out of luck there, my Yankee Son.

Canada DOES have better health care and only 1 COVID-19 death per 38 million people. Even the best US States, like Utah, Connecticut and California suck big time at the hind teat of the Orange Devil of New Joisy/New York/Florida.

By the way, get to Canada before the borders close. Mountie in a Beaver Hat should have told you outside.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: So I can stop drinking silver and Mercury?


But don't quit leaching and cupping cold turkey.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to tell you, but your ass has the wuhan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderpickle: This is coming close to the bottom of the barrel.  These pirates really should be punished.


They're Job Creators*

* In the Funeral, graveyard, and gravedigger industries.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing in the article to substantiate the claim that the tests are fake.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A person on the Facebook group for my hometown claims he "just knows" the real tests are rigged to give false positive results.

This, on top of Purell price gougers and toilet paper hoarders, really makes me lose my faith in human beings.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat should be ground for 25 years in the slammer
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised it took this long.
 
Kitsapian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least our government is doing what it can:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hks6N​q​7g6P4&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2mZ-U6A​lxn_hDSWe_a-UbRFoXaztt47ncmkBJo6GZw9wQ​76Gm-zI-W9tI
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkstorm: There is nothing in the article to substantiate the claim that the tests are fake.


Yep, and I ship my Genuine Prada merchandise as "Purified Water" as well!
 
farkstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: farkstorm: There is nothing in the article to substantiate the claim that the tests are fake.

Yep, and I ship my Genuine Prada merchandise as "Purified Water" as well!


Are you trying to circumvent FDA restrictions?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For ethical reasons, I'm not generally in favor of the death penalty, but people who profiteer off potentially life-saving supplies in a pandemic--or any kind of disaster--should be subject to summary execution.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the Magic 8 Ball. Sometimes I get: It is (big D word) so. So I guess I'm cool.

/KAG
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderpickle: This is coming close to the bottom of the barrel.  These pirates really should be punished.


Punished? Against the wall with their sorry butts. We're in a state of emergency, no need for courts just line em up and use a $.50 solution.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: For ethical reasons, I'm not generally in favor of the death penalty, but people who profiteer off potentially life-saving supplies in a pandemic--or any kind of disaster--should be subject to summary execution.


So...the Pharmaceutical Industry?

What am I saying? They do that anyway, no crisis required.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
death sentence. automatic.

be glad i'm not King.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkstorm: There is nothing in the article to substantiate the claim that the tests are fake.


JFC, idiots will be the death of us.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: WalkingSedgwick: For ethical reasons, I'm not generally in favor of the death penalty, but people who profiteer off potentially life-saving supplies in a pandemic--or any kind of disaster--should be subject to summary execution.

So...the Pharmaceutical Industry?

What am I saying? They do that anyway, no crisis required.


Counterfeiters cut into profits and undermine consumer confidence.

As such, they gotta go.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems pretty spot on to have fake test kits for the Trumpvirus.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: farkstorm: There is nothing in the article to substantiate the claim that the tests are fake.

JFC, idiots will be the death of us.


. . . on that point, we agree
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stupid Guitar: Seems pretty spot on to have fake test kits for the Trumpvirus.


Wuhan you kidding?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: Thunderpickle: This is coming close to the bottom of the barrel.  These pirates really should be punished.

Punished? Against the wall with their sorry butts. We're in a state of emergency, no need for courts just line em up and use a $.50 solution.


Drive bys with Bert?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A helpful picture of what The Third Man involved might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Harry Lime
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I should have known it was a fake test when they asked me to bring a #2 pencil.
 
