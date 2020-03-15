 Skip to content
(The Herald Bulletin)   All Indiana casinos are closing for two weeks starting Monday. Your move, Vegas   (heraldbulletin.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Casino, Major League Baseball, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing, cancellation of major sporting events, Hoosier Park, NCAA Tournament, indefinite suspension of the NBA, Major League Baseball seasons  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a major hit to Anderson's economy.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They closed the big one here in Pittsburgh the other day, which is pretty serious considering they did NOT close it when they had literal raw sewage all over the floors due to some draining problem.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot of places are closing "for two weeks". Is that going to help?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana has casinos?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This About That: Lot of places are closing "for two weeks". Is that going to help?


A lot of businesses are pinning their hopes on no spread and everything going back to normal. Internally we are planning for up to 90 days.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Um, $100 bills are our only product and cash crop in Las Vegas, and we're surrounded by 200 miles of fark-all in every direction.
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vega's move will be on Tuesday.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
LOL 2 weeks. More like 2 months.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Illinois casinos, too.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because what happens in Vegas doesn't at all necessarily stay in Vegas.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The bigger tragedy here is that the Flying Toasters have postponed their shows.

What am I going to do for a screen saver now?
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is it some sort of blanket policy?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm laid off starting tomorrow until further notice, I work in a spa in an mgm property on the strip. They are closing all restaurants, spas, clubs, shows, and pools. I'm not sure why they're not doing entire properties.

Filing for unemployment in the morning.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We have a few Indiana casinos in my state. I've never seen an Indiana walking around in one, though. Maybe they stay on the reservations, I don't know.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank God all the employees got 48 hours notice that they will receive no income for the next two weeks.
 
