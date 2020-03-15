 Skip to content
(Metro)   Prisoner has seen way too many prison escape movies. Guards have not been paying attention while watching prison escape movies   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like fun.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: She looks like fun.


And open to new things.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dummies work and they have a long history of working in prison escapes.

Think about it.  The lighting is probably low, the guard has a couple hundred cells to check, and he is not going into each cell, just checking each bed from the other side of the bars to make sure someone is in it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Odd Bird: She looks like fun.

And open to new things.


i2.wp.comView Full Size


Brexit hot
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, back at the prison...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: VisualiseThis: Odd Bird: She looks like fun.

And open to new things.

[i2.wp.com image 540x360]

Brexit hot


I assumed that was the dummy.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Dummies work and they have a long history of working in prison escapes.

Think about it.  The lighting is probably low, the guard has a couple hundred cells to check, and he is not going into each cell, just checking each bed from the other side of the bars to make sure someone is in it.


There's not a whole lot to be done or trouble happening overnight... (Though the night shift will deny that truth.) A more likely problem than escape for someone in such a position is that a charge has died or is seriously ill, that the next shift will be doing their jobs and discover his condition, that he's been in the condition for quite some time without treatment... I often saw it said that "I'm not going to lose my job covering your lazy ass..."
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's see... the staff somehow did not detect this guy opening his cell door and leaving his cell (whether before or after that cell check doesn't matter, they still didn't detect this activity). They then failed to detect him making his way to an exterior door, failed to detect the exterior door being opened, failed to detect him crossing the space between the building and the wall while he was doing so, and failed to detect him clearing the wall while he was doing so. Sounds to me like somebody in HMP administration needs to have some words with the staff about security procedures.
 
