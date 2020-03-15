 Skip to content
(Independent)   Austria: I'll see your ban on gatherings of 250 people and cut it to five   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not very many blokes or Shelias.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kimballstock.comView Full Size


Break it up, assholes!
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have imagined an Austrian would try and downsize a population so much!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"where two or more of you gather,,,WASH YOUR HANDS !!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You gonna have big problems with that law in grocery stores...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iamos: Who would have imagined an Austrian would try and downsize a population so much!


He's not a former German Army unteroffizer, is he?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You gonna have big problems with that law in grocery stores...


And weddings, and funerals, etc. etc.etc.
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh. Let's see them keep that up for four months. The Czech republic also announced a no-more-than-five rule today, so basically it's a bunch of central Europeans trying to outpanic each other.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

orbister: Meh. Let's see them keep that up for four months. The Czech republic also announced a no-more-than-five rule today, so basically it's a bunch of central Europeans trying to outpanic each other.


Liechtenstein proposed the 5 or less rule too then realized they don't have that many people anyway.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: lolmao500: You gonna have big problems with that law in grocery stores...

And weddings, and funerals, etc. etc.etc.


I doubt weddings and funerals are still happening or allowed.
 
