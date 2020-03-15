 Skip to content
(Some Gambling Man)   Lottery error in your favor. Collect $55,000   (lotterypost.com)
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he actually win anything? Odds are so low. Was there a crime if he didn't win anything?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got free tickets and got charged with a crime. I guess they weren't free.

"Earlier this week, the Arizona Attorney general's Office filed charges against Everado Najera-Nava, 40, for computer tampering and fraud. Investigators say that Nava exploited a flaw in Arizona Lottery vending machines that gave him $54,699 worth of lottery tickets without paying for them."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
If he had ripped them off for millions or billions, though, he would have gotten a bailout. Too bad he ran out of time.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry but my sympathy for lotteries is pretty low.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Did he actually win anything? Odds are so low. Was there a crime if he didn't win anything?


I'd guess with that much money on tickets, there's probably a few hundred to a few thousand in smaller prizes that he could have won.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'd have thought that the state of Arizona would have made sure that they had *their* money in *their* bank account from the transaction before dispensing the tickets just to make sure that this sort of thing didn't happen.
 
veale728
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does anyone know how to disable the "would you like to put a link to our page/app on your phone" popups besides disabling javascript?
 
TSA agent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Did he actually win anything? Odds are so low. Was there a crime if he didn't win anything?


If he hit a million dollar winner I'm sure he would gladly give the state the $10 or whatever face value of that ticket.
 
flemardo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Court records show that Nava continued to try to get more tickets for free after the flaw was recognized and corrected."

I think they have a different definition of "corrected" than I do.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pro tip:  Don't commit crimes using your own debit card.

/Social worker advice:  Don't do it repeatedly.
//Public Defender advice:  Don't keep trying it when you are locked out.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Malfunction? I thought it was a feature."
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: You'd have thought that the state of Arizona would have made sure that they had *their* money in *their* bank account from the transaction before dispensing the tickets just to make sure that this sort of thing didn't happen.


I'm betting that the machine is operated by a 3rd party vendor and not the state itself.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

flemardo: "Court records show that Nava continued to try to get more tickets for free after the flaw was recognized and corrected."

I think they have a different definition of "corrected" than I do.


I read this as he "tried", but wasn't successful.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The boss's kid is good with the computering. He can progammerize our ticket machine.
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TSA agent: KarmicDisaster: Did he actually win anything? Odds are so low. Was there a crime if he didn't win anything?

If he hit a million dollar winner I'm sure he would gladly give the state the $10 or whatever face value of that ticket.


the tickets should all be free unless you win. then it's a buck each. i would play a lot more often that way.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should change the lottery to jacksquatery, 'cause that's all I ever won.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
