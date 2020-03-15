 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Florida Man complains about ruined Vail ski vacation amid coronavirus closures, promptly gets dragged on Twitter. Fark: Including by Colorado's governor   (denverpost.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could sort of see Floridaman's point if he and his family stayed in a single-family cabin, and were skiing in an area that was less developed and lacking any real infrastructure, but if he was attempting to stay in a resort-hotel with hundreds of other families, all using the same dining facilities, equipment rental shops, and hotel lounges and saunas, then yeah, perfect storm for spreading viruses.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HAHA HA HA HA!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sage Naumann, spokesperson for Colorado Senate Republicans, was also critical of Kottkamp's comment.
"'Came all the way from Florida only to realize Colorado is actually stepping up to prevent the spread of a global pandemic,'" Naumann tweeted. "Fixed it for you, Lieutenant Governor. Colorado is united in beating this."

Damn, got told by his own party.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that, right there is a first world problem.   Your vacation in Vail was ruined, ah diddums.

Also, am reminded of something someone told me eons ago.  "Paying attention is the cheapest way to get high".   It's not like any of this came out of the blue, former Lt. Gov.  One would think that a person who served in high levels of government would be up on that kind of thing.  Of course, you served Florida, so never mind.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File under: asshole
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His complaint was to no aVail.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: File under: asshole
[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x330]


File in asshole. Coarse file. Very coarse.
 
buntz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In related news, I got in touch with my inner self today.
Last time I use cheap toilet paper!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I can see myself getting pissed at the situation and then lashing-out at the people who made the decision to close the resort. I would have then gotten over it very very quickly and then thanked myself for not broadcasting my shortsightedness for all to see.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

buntz: In related news, I got in touch with my inner self today.
Last time I use cheap toilet paper!


100 git?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Idiot wears Vail of tears.
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We got shut down today, had a couple of great lessons yesterday. At least it's late in the season...
 
bongon247
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: We got shut down today, had a couple of great lessons yesterday. At least it's late in the season...


So?  Slopes to yourselves?  Enjoy it cuz.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many families feel the same about Disney World in his home state. It sucks, and if he wasn't forced to do it I would thank him for his sacrifice.
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All our heroes are dead.
revolutionsf.comView Full Size
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Polis has been pretty awesome. It's gonna get worse before it gets better but I think CO is being about as proactive as you can be about lessening the impact. He had a great line in one of his press conferences: "Leadership means telling the truth." Certain other politicians would do well to heed that advice.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Colorado has the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the country.  Eagle county has many of those.  This is publicly available information.  I don't know why anyone would want to go skiing at Vail right now.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Colorado has the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the country.  Eagle county has many of those.  This is publicly available information.  I don't know why anyone would want to go skiing at Vail right now.


Eagle County has more than the city of Denver. A large number of the Eagle ones are related to 1 Australian visitor who infected at least 9 others in Vail, plus much of their traveling party upon returning down under.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wish twitter could catch this damn virus and die.  But that's about as likely as politicians acting like adults instead of dishing out sick burns via twitter.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

enry: Sage Naumann, spokesperson for Colorado Senate Republicans, was also critical of Kottkamp's comment.
"'Came all the way from Florida only to realize Colorado is actually stepping up to prevent the spread of a global pandemic,'" Naumann tweeted. "Fixed it for you, Lieutenant Governor. Colorado is united in beating this."

Damn, got told by his own party.


Things like this, along with us already having set up drive-thru coronavirus testing are why I love living in CO...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tough farking shiat, dumbass. Go home and cry about it.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Bslim: File under: asshole
[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x330]

File in asshole. Coarse file. Very coarse.


Something in the neighborhood of a 16" bastard cut would probably do quite nicely.
 
rolladuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

desertgeek: dildo tontine: Colorado has the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the country.  Eagle county has many of those.  This is publicly available information.  I don't know why anyone would want to go skiing at Vail right now.

Eagle County has more than the city of Denver. A large number of the Eagle ones are related to 1 Australian visitor who infected at least 9 others in Vail, plus much of their traveling party upon returning down under.


Damn. Eagle County is squarely in the path of my travel route to get back home to see my family.  Although, I suppose I can fill up the tank in Grand Junction, and that should hold me all the way to Ogallala.
I know it sounds like an entitled trip, but I've not seen my wife since Christmas and I'd like to be there, especially since she's a SP-MS patient.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Motherf*cker...UMASS and the rest of the colleges in the Happy Valley aren't just closed, they're done for this school year. You'll recover from the pain of not being able to strap sticks to your feet to go fast down a hill. Maybe strap sticks to your feel and go fast across the water instead? Or just STFU and realize that it's not about you...
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

desertgeek: dildo tontine: Colorado has the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the country.  Eagle county has many of those.  This is publicly available information.  I don't know why anyone would want to go skiing at Vail right now.

Eagle County has more than the city of Denver. A large number of the Eagle ones are related to 1 Australian visitor who infected at least 9 others in Vail, plus much of their traveling party upon returning down under.


The last figures I saw had Denver county at 20 and Eagle county at 18 but that was as of yesterday at 3pm mountain time.  Thanks for the info about the Eagle county positives.  I was wondering where it came from.  I have been telling my fellow Coloradoans that our state is fifth in total positives and they are all shocked.  I mean, who knew that international tourists come to Colorado during the winter.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bongon247: skiinstructor: We got shut down today, had a couple of great lessons yesterday. At least it's late in the season...

So?  Slopes to yourselves?  Enjoy it cuz.


Yeah, because trudging up to the top of the runs is so much fun. Like when we build our own snowboards in the 80s and nobody would let us on the privately run resorts (that were on public property.) We would be lucky to get in three runs a day.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Motherf*cker...UMASS and the rest of the colleges in the Happy Valley aren't just closed, they're done for this school year. You'll recover from the pain of not being able to strap sticks to your feet to go fast down a hill. Maybe strap sticks to your feel and go fast across the water instead? Or just STFU and realize that it's not about you...


Calm down Dr.Phil
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rolladuck: desertgeek: dildo tontine: Colorado has the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the country.  Eagle county has many of those.  This is publicly available information.  I don't know why anyone would want to go skiing at Vail right now.

Eagle County has more than the city of Denver. A large number of the Eagle ones are related to 1 Australian visitor who infected at least 9 others in Vail, plus much of their traveling party upon returning down under.

Damn. Eagle County is squarely in the path of my travel route to get back home to see my family.  Although, I suppose I can fill up the tank in Grand Junction, and that should hold me all the way to Ogallala.
I know it sounds like an entitled trip, but I've not seen my wife since Christmas and I'd like to be there, especially since she's a SP-MS patient.


I am a Grand Junction farker.  Mesa county had their first positive test this week. You might want to wait until you get to Parachute or Rifle.  Man, western Colorado has some stupid town names.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: rolladuck: desertgeek: dildo tontine: Colorado has the fifth most Covid-19 cases in the country.  Eagle county has many of those.  This is publicly available information.  I don't know why anyone would want to go skiing at Vail right now.

Eagle County has more than the city of Denver. A large number of the Eagle ones are related to 1 Australian visitor who infected at least 9 others in Vail, plus much of their traveling party upon returning down under.

Damn. Eagle County is squarely in the path of my travel route to get back home to see my family.  Although, I suppose I can fill up the tank in Grand Junction, and that should hold me all the way to Ogallala.
I know it sounds like an entitled trip, but I've not seen my wife since Christmas and I'd like to be there, especially since she's a SP-MS patient.

I am a Grand Junction farker.  Mesa county had their first positive test this week. You might want to wait until you get to Parachute or Rifle.  Man, western Colorado has some stupid town names.


So Just Parachute into Grand Junction with your Rifle ...Got It
 
Cormee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most European resorts are closing today for the season. It will be the first time in 17 years I haven't gone snowboarding 😭
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bongon247: skiinstructor: We got shut down today, had a couple of great lessons yesterday. At least it's late in the season...

So?  Slopes to yourselves?  Enjoy it cuz.


Can't go ski if the lifts aren't running, I'd planned to do just that. Weather coming in tomorrow so working on other stuff while it's sunny out...
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

enry: Sage Naumann, spokesperson for Colorado Senate Republicans, was also critical of Kottkamp's comment.
"'Came all the way from Florida only to realize Colorado is actually stepping up to prevent the spread of a global pandemic,'" Naumann tweeted. "Fixed it for you, Lieutenant Governor. Colorado is united in beating this."

Damn, got told by his own party.


Western Republicans are not eastern Republicans.  As a massive, unapologetic libbielib, I might actually be vexed by a choice between a western conservative and an east coast pseudoliberal in a presidential election.

We need a massive realignment / destruction&reconstruction of parties, but we're doomed to two, it seems.
 
