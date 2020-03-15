 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   Two barges being led by tug boat and carrying grain sink in Mississippi River after crashing into a bridge. Tug boat captain investigated for loafing   (nola.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Mississippi River, Luling, Louisiana, Destrehan, Louisiana, train of barges, Barge, River, fatal crash, Cable-stayed bridge  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Happens all the time when the river is up.  If you live near the river you don't even really notice anymore.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The tugboat was identified as the Cooperative Spirit, the same name of a vessel involved in a fatal crash with another tugboat earlier this year. Officials could not confirm if the boat involved in Sunday's crash was the same Cooperative Spirit, according to a report from WWLTV."

what's its primary operation? Crash and burn?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: "The tugboat was identified as the Cooperative Spirit, the same name of a vessel involved in a fatal crash with another tugboat earlier this year. Officials could not confirm if the boat involved in Sunday's crash was the same Cooperative Spirit, according to a report from WWLTV."

what's its primary operation? Crash and burn?


Cooperatively!
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, in about a week that place is going to be one kick ass catfish spot.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loafing? Probably grain alcohol.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, I'd take that headline with a grain assault if I were you.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the grain kitchen sink, too.
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image image 381x390]


Win!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As horrible as this accident is, the more horrific thing to worry about is that the grain is going to soak up the water, expand, and clog the river! Then the Army Corps of Engineers will have to get out their plumber and try to clear the drain. And if there was a lot of grain they will have to snake the river to clear the clog.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catfish are eating well tonight!
 
Comsamvimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the fox and the chicken okay?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we witness another Pea Patch Island?!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pea_Pat​c​h_Island
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tug boat captain was trying to do a precision maneuver bringing the two barges in close enough to touch as he pulled them.

In marine terminology, it's called a 'Rub & Tug'
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it gluten free?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was it gluten free?

you stole my line!!!!
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
