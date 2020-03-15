 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South China Morning Post)   Things are beginning to look up in China...sorta   (scmp.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Shanghai, 612-E7DD, Tourism, Museum, Yangtze River, little girl, 470F-907E, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

1214 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in Iran

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.


Yup. 2 months shutdown and a lot of China is still under shutdown.

Here it'll take 3-4-6 months if not more.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.


I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?


We want people to have farking common sense.  A full lockdown isn't necessary if people would take very simple steps.  Wash their hands often, avoid crowds, stay in as much as possible.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?

We want people to have farking common sense.  A full lockdown isn't necessary if people would take very simple steps.  Wash their hands often, avoid crowds, stay in as much as possible.


But they won't.  So is martial law good or bad?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Meanwhile, in Iran

[Fark user image 590x350]


What am I looking at?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in a few months they'll be right back where they were. You can't beat a global virus with local quarantines and lockdowns; all you're doing is delaying the inevitable. In this case I read that they're actually dismantling their hospitals, which is the last thing they should be doing. They should be using this hard-won time to prep for the real deal when it comes sweeping back through China again once all of the social distancing ends.

The end goal should be "herd immunity," not "isolated population with zero immunity." You want your population to be more Conquistador than Aztec.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 60 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?

We want people to have farking common sense.  A full lockdown isn't necessary if people would take very simple steps.  Wash their hands often, avoid crowds, stay in as much as possible.


And that's why they're shutting bars and restaurants down. People are too goddamn ignorant or oblivious to what's going on. I can't believe the amount of shiat I'm still reading from people who aren't taking it seriously.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

tpmchris: gopher321: Meanwhile, in Iran

[Fark user image 590x350]

What am I looking at?


Trenches for mass graves, I believe.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?


Shouldn't make a difference.. the virus doesn''t care who it infects..  martial law should not be necessary if common sense and respect for others is shown..  yep, martial law.
 
bbqsandwich
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tpmchris: gopher321: Meanwhile, in Iran

[Fark user image 590x350]

What am I looking at?


https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theg​u​ardian.com/world/2020/mar/12/coronavir​us-iran-mass-graves-qom
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not under control anywhere until it's under control everywhere. Hopefully similar measures being put in place in much of Europe and parts of the US will garner similar results, but if there are hot-spots anywhere, it can be reintroduced to areas where it was eliminated.

Shaggy_C: The end goal should be "herd immunity," not "isolated population with zero immunity." You want your population to be more Conquistador than Aztec.


That is the goal, but that's only going to happen through millions of deaths or a vaccine, and a vaccine is a long way off still. We just want to control it and keep outbreaks small until one comes along.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.


And don't take it at face value. "Reporting", as we well know thanks to Trump, isn't the same as "having." Just because Hubei only reported 4 new confirmed cases, doesn't mean Hubei only has 4 new cases.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Norad: NeoCortex42: AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?

We want people to have farking common sense.  A full lockdown isn't necessary if people would take very simple steps.  Wash their hands often, avoid crowds, stay in as much as possible.

And that's why they're shutting bars and restaurants down. People are too goddamn ignorant or oblivious to what's going on. I can't believe the amount of shiat I'm still reading from people who aren't taking it seriously.


Not just the shiat they say, but the belligerent glee in which they announce it, as though they're somehow proud of being that goddamned stupid.

There are always going to be assholes who were infected with YNTBOM syndrome long before any other infectious disease showed up.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NobleHam: That is the goal, but that's only going to happen through millions of deaths or a vaccine, and a vaccine is a long way off still. We just want to control it and keep outbreaks small until one comes along.


I think the realist thinking is that indeed, there will be many, many deaths. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions in the USA alone. It's going to happen. The question is whether the healthcare system can keep up with the 20% or so of people with serious complications at any point in time. If your system is overloaded, more of those people get triaged and die who otherwise wouldn't. But, even in a 'best case' scenario where you stretch out the peak over a year, you will have millions dead around the world over that time.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NobleHam: It's not under control anywhere until it's under control everywhere. Hopefully similar measures being put in place in much of Europe and parts of the US will garner similar results, but if there are hot-spots anywhere, it can be reintroduced to areas where it was eliminated.

Shaggy_C: The end goal should be "herd immunity," not "isolated population with zero immunity." You want your population to be more Conquistador than Aztec.

That is the goal, but that's only going to happen through millions of deaths or a vaccine, and a vaccine is a long way off still. We just want to control it and keep outbreaks small until one comes along.


Yup. 99% of people still think its gonna be over in 2 weeks and everything will go back to normal.

Nope. Not even close.

This is a one-in-a-lifetime event. People havent realized this yet.

/hopefully they dont panic when they realize it
//I'm 110% expecting looting and maybe even some kind of Detroit riots-style type of event
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: And in a few months they'll be right back where they were. You can't beat a global virus with local quarantines and lockdowns; all you're doing is delaying the inevitable. In this case I read that they're actually dismantling their hospitals, which is the last thing they should be doing. They should be using this hard-won time to prep for the real deal when it comes sweeping back through China again once all of the social distancing ends.

The end goal should be "herd immunity," not "isolated population with zero immunity." You want your population to be more Conquistador than Aztec.


The issue is, there is no vaccine for the common cold, and the flu mutates every year.  So by the time a vaccine to this coronavirus is created, it will be obsolete -- and there will be another virus tearing through the world.  Yes, this current one's vaccine will serve as a template for the next one, but remember, tens of thousands die every year from dozens of different strains of the flu.  Higher annual flu rates are going to become the new normal.

Let's all be thankful that the mortality rate among children is very low this time around.  The panic would be far worse if children were worse off than senior citizens.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's here, it's in my town.  A local middle school teacher has been diagnosed with COVID-19.  She taught for 2 days while she was showing symptoms.  She's in a hospital a mile from my house.

So basically every middle school student at Greece Arcadia Middle School has been exposed.  And now so their siblings and parents.  School may be closed but the infection's out there.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?

We want people to have farking common sense.  A full lockdown isn't necessary if people would take very simple steps.  Wash their hands often, avoid crowds, stay in as much as possible.


Be independently wealthy so you don't have to go to work.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.i-scmp.comView Full Size

"Can I eat that?"
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cretinbob: That's what martial law and drenching the streets in Lysol can do for you. Don't expect that here.

I am getting conflicting comments.  Do we want martial law?  To protect us?  Or do we not want martial law because the Trump is in charge?


I don't want martial law, from any president under any circumstances. But in a community where the first question of strangers after where they're from is where they'll  go to church, I'm surprised today that the churches are closing until further notice. People deny being concerned, but picking up routine items today I saw all the TP, paper towels and produce was gone. Just heard from a reliable source that there's not a potato to found in the county. Laughed about a recent  Big Bang Theory episode that they can be used as batteries...

I'm doing my part and took a full shower today.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: The issue is, there is no vaccine for the common cold, and the flu mutates every year. So by the time a vaccine to this coronavirus is created, it will be obsolete -- and there will be another virus tearing through the world. Yes, this current one's vaccine will serve as a template for the next one, but remember, tens of thousands die every year from dozens of different strains of the flu. Higher annual flu rates are going to become the new normal.


Influenza has had at least 3000 years to evolve and diverge, many of the common cold viruses have had longer. This virus has only been in humans for a few months and different strains haven't diverged much, so there's plenty of reason for optimism that a vaccine could be effective against it.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: NobleHam: It's not under control anywhere until it's under control everywhere. Hopefully similar measures being put in place in much of Europe and parts of the US will garner similar results, but if there are hot-spots anywhere, it can be reintroduced to areas where it was eliminated.

Shaggy_C: The end goal should be "herd immunity," not "isolated population with zero immunity." You want your population to be more Conquistador than Aztec.

That is the goal, but that's only going to happen through millions of deaths or a vaccine, and a vaccine is a long way off still. We just want to control it and keep outbreaks small until one comes along.

Yup. 99% of people still think its gonna be over in 2 weeks and everything will go back to normal.

Nope. Not even close.

This is a one-in-a-lifetime event. People havent realized this yet.

/hopefully they dont panic when they realize it
//I'm 110% expecting looting and maybe even some kind of Detroit riots-style type of event


This is one of the scarier things I've read so far (Times and WaPo have made coronavirus-related articles free):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio​n​s/2020/03/15/chaos-dulles-airport-show​s-how-not-handle-pandemic/

"Upon landing, I spent three hours in a jammed immigration hall trying to decide which analogy fit better: the ignorant Middle Ages during the plague years or the most chaotic airport in the least developed country.
The pictures you may have seen only begin to capture the chaos. There was no attempt to enable social distancing; we were packed closely together. Two giant queues of people - one for U.S. citizens and green-card holders and one for foreign nationals - wound their way through the cavernous hall. I counted and came up with approximately 450 people in each section, for a total of just under a thousand. Many were coughing, sneezing and looking unwell. ...
"When I asked a security guard about the other lines, he told me they were for people with a confirmed corona diagnosis. There was no separation for this group - no plastic sheets, not even a bit of distance. When your line snaked to the left, you were inches away from the infected."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tpmchris: gopher321: Meanwhile, in Iran

[Fark user image 590x350]

What am I looking at?


Mass graves
 
tpmchris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: tpmchris: gopher321: Meanwhile, in Iran

[Fark user image 590x350]

What am I looking at?

Mass graves


Looks to me that Iran is getting in on this ethanol gig and planting corn.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: NobleHam:
This is a one-in-a-lifetime event. People havent realized this yet.


The last big pandemic was the 1918 flu. This is a once-in-a-century event.

Even with the best countermeasures, everyone is going to contract covid-19 sooner or later. Quarantines and social distancing only delay the spread; they cannot stop it.

Unless treatments radically improve, universal infection will mean a few percent of the global population will die. Quarantines and social distancing will only reduce the rate of deaths, not their overall number over the long term.

Around 20% of confirmed covid-19 cases have required hospital care. If quarantines fail and everyone is infected at the same time, care will not be available and the potential direct death toll will be 20% of the population. Welcome to Armageddon.

N.B. There is considerable uncertainty over how closely the number of covid-19 confirmed cases matches the number of actual cases in the community. There is also considerable uncertainty over how many deaths currently attributed to unidentified respiratory illness, are actually covid-19 deaths. Relatively small changes in these numbers will have a large impact on the estimated fatality rate and therefore the overall predicted death toll.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: lolmao500: NobleHam:
This is a one-in-a-lifetime event. People havent realized this yet.

The last big pandemic was the 1918 flu. This is a once-in-a-century event.

Even with the best countermeasures, everyone is going to contract covid-19 sooner or later. Quarantines and social distancing only delay the spread; they cannot stop it.

Unless treatments radically improve, universal infection will mean a few percent of the global population will die. Quarantines and social distancing will only reduce the rate of deaths, not their overall number over the long term.

Around 20% of confirmed covid-19 cases have required hospital care. If quarantines fail and everyone is infected at the same time, care will not be available and the potential direct death toll will be 20% of the population. Welcome to Armageddon.

N.B. There is considerable uncertainty over how closely the number of covid-19 confirmed cases matches the number of actual cases in the community. There is also considerable uncertainty over how many deaths currently attributed to unidentified respiratory illness, are actually covid-19 deaths. Relatively small changes in these numbers will have a large impact on the estimated fatality rate and therefore the overall predicted death toll.


Do not fear Corona.  Corona has always been with us.  However, the teachings of Covid, the first Prophet of Corona, tells us that the harvest of the fruit from the Body of Boomer has been delayed to long.  The harvest must be now.  And there will be many blessings, as fortold by Covid.

1.  Reduced atmospheric carbon output, and other pollutants.
2.  More homes and places to live for the people not of the body of boomer.
3.  More equal representation for all demographics, instead of a majority coming from the Body of Boomer.
4.  More access to online information and other internet activities.
5.  Less traffic for those that cannot work from home.
6.  More bicycle riding, and greater overall health.

These are just a few of the blessings of corona that have already come to pass.  Covid says there will be more and more blessings to be revealed.

Rejoice when Corona picks of the fruit.  Each fruit shall be cleaned of the ants of sin by the Great Pangolin.  The then purified fruit will then be pressed and fermented into a fine wine.  And then consumed by Corona, returning each person to the great body of the universe.  Some may return to experience more seasons of linear time.  Others may explore dimensions we cannot comprehend.  But it is not a sorrowful event when the fruit is picked, it is joyous, for the time of each fruit will come.  And only through the harvest can the bounty of blessings be realized.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.