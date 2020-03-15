 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CDC: ♫ ♬ School's out for summer ♫ ♬   (cnn.com) divider line
75
    More: News, Education, greater impact, spread of the novel coronavirus, Department of Education, short-term closures, negative impact, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, detrimental effects  
•       •       •

4200 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



75 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, started already around here (Southern California)
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 8 weeks is better than 2, but may not really have any effect anyway, but it will impact academic performance and that would be bad?  Ok CDC, riddle me this, are we feasting on brain goo or sucking each other dicks yet?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the CDC is not wrong in this case, their soft-pedaled initial guidance and bungling of our testing capabilities should result in criminal trials.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: While the CDC is not wrong in this case, their soft-pedaled initial guidance and bungling of our testing capabilities should result in criminal trials.


START BY ARRESTING TRUMP
 
Chthonic Echoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: So 8 weeks is better than 2, but may not really have any effect anyway, but it will impact academic performance and that would be bad?  Ok CDC, riddle me this, are we feasting on brain goo or sucking each other dicks yet?


Can you catch coronavirus from either of those activities?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's alway summer school.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My teacher wife always referred to her students as "her little disease vectors."
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: roc6783: So 8 weeks is better than 2, but may not really have any effect anyway, but it will impact academic performance and that would be bad?  Ok CDC, riddle me this, are we feasting on brain goo or sucking each other dicks yet?

Can you catch coronavirus from either of those activities?


Nope.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: H31N0US: While the CDC is not wrong in this case, their soft-pedaled initial guidance and bungling of our testing capabilities should result in criminal trials.

START BY ARRESTING TRUMP


DRINK!

Oh, I see you're ahead of me.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I GOTTA GET THE GLOVES AND SOAP! | VicDiBitetto.net
Youtube QfznPscaiDQ
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or we could link to the actual CDC document:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/downloads/considerations-for-schoo​l-closure.pdf
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: There's alway summer school.

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 477x268]


Yeah, Mark Harmon's character in that movie is a poor example of healthy and sanitary behaviour... Witness the way he lets his dog lick and nibble at his food, before putting it back in his own mouth. :P
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are gonna be real happy when they find out they have to finish their school year in august
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: [YouTube video: I GOTTA GET THE GLOVES AND SOAP! | VicDiBitetto.net]


That guy is god damned hilarious.
 
poconojoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ours in Pennsylvania are closed for at least two weeks. I'm figuring it will turn into at least a month or so. I have a 7 year old daughter and trying to come up with a plan for her care during the weekdays. my wife works a standard Monday through Friday day shift. I work Saturday through Wednesday, so for at least two days a week we're okay. I'll be expected to be at work pretty much no matter what happens, so hopefully I can switch some schedules around to work when my wife can be home unless she's allowed to work remotely.

it's a pain, but I'm glad the kid doesn't have school right now.
 
Calamity Gin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I teach high school art, and I spent the last week forcing the kids to wash their hands, disinfecting the desks and other surfaces because the custodians weren't even vacuuming, and trying to explain how viruses and pandemics work (I'm also credentialed to teach Health). Friday morning, I got a district email stating that everything was fine, and all I had to do was keep the students six feet away from each other.

Never mind the likelihood of getting a bunch or hormone addled adolescents to pause their drama, how about the fact that given a six foot radius, each of my students needs 59 ft^2, and my classroom is approximately 1300 ft^2 without subtracting area dedicated to storage, sink, my desk, or other stuff. My smallest class is 17 students, and my largest is 28. If I evenly distributed them (not going to work), I could fit the smallest class in with a smidgen of room leftover for myself. The big classes are SOL. Also, all but four of my desks are double seaters, and most of the other teachers at my school have large tables or groups their desks together to fit everyone in the room. Pretty sure whoever wrote that email hatched fully formed and had never seen the inside of a classroom.

Thankfully, before the school day was over, we got word that we're staying home for the next two weeks.

I'm pretty sure it's going to be longer than that.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if, years from now, we will see that college graduates (class of 2021?) earn less over their lifetimes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: ours in Pennsylvania are closed for at least two weeks. I'm figuring it will turn into at least a month or so. I have a 7 year old daughter and trying to come up with a plan for her care during the weekdays. my wife works a standard Monday through Friday day shift. I work Saturday through Wednesday, so for at least two days a week we're okay. I'll be expected to be at work pretty much no matter what happens, so hopefully I can switch some schedules around to work when my wife can be home unless she's allowed to work remotely.

it's a pain, but I'm glad the kid doesn't have school right now.


It's great that it's only a pain for you.  For a lot of other people this is going to turn into a huge unplanned expense.  If we don't start thinking about how we're going to help those people through this now, we are going to be really screwed in the coming months.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each day, the National School Lunch Program serves over 30 million children, the School Breakfast Program serves over 14.7 million children and the Child and Adult Care Food Program serves over 6.1 million children.

I have a sad
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 1st grade grandchild will be doing some classwork online starting tomorrow. Which is good for kids with PCs and Internet connectivity at home, but sadly that's not feasible for many.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Each day, the National School Lunch Program serves over 30 million children, the School Breakfast Program serves over 14.7 million children and the Child and Adult Care Food Program serves over 6.1 million children.

I have a sad


The restaurant I work at is closed tomorrow so we can make and deliver boxed lunches for kids out of school (at least April 5th statewide here in Michigan)

If a couple restaurants did this in each community, it would put a big dent on this issue.
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: poconojoe: ours in Pennsylvania are closed for at least two weeks. I'm figuring it will turn into at least a month or so. I have a 7 year old daughter and trying to come up with a plan for her care during the weekdays. my wife works a standard Monday through Friday day shift. I work Saturday through Wednesday, so for at least two days a week we're okay. I'll be expected to be at work pretty much no matter what happens, so hopefully I can switch some schedules around to work when my wife can be home unless she's allowed to work remotely.

it's a pain, but I'm glad the kid doesn't have school right now.

It's great that it's only a pain for you.  For a lot of other people this is going to turn into a huge unplanned expense.  If we don't start thinking about how we're going to help those people through this now, we are going to be really screwed in the coming months.


We should have been thinking about subsidizing childcare costs 40 years ago.  If that and paid sick time for all employees comes out of this pandemic, at least it won't be all for naught.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.


Here's the statement our school district made about remote learning options:
Will students be required to continue their education online or at home with other resources?No. Due to regulations under FAPE (Free and Appropriate Education) federal law, if education is provided to one child it must be equally and fairly provided to ALL students in the district. It would be nearly impossible for districts to ensure all families have access to Internet connection and technology, for example. It would not be possible to meet the requirements of students' IEPs, 504s and other accommodations for those receiving special education services.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Each day, the National School Lunch Program serves over 30 million children, the School Breakfast Program serves over 14.7 million children and the Child and Adult Care Food Program serves over 6.1 million children.

I have a sad


I donated a bunch of money to meals on wheels that might pick up the slack on this.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still trying to figure out the logic of Manitoba's school closures... which won't begin for another week, and during which the teachers will have to still come into work and prepare lessons for... well, anyone who wants them remotely I guess.

It's the 10 days or so between the announcement and the actual action that's confusing.  "Yeah, this is bad enough to take action that will have significant spillover consequences... but you know, not YET.  We've talked to the virus, and we've negotiated an extra week before it starts infecting kids."
 
toejam
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My kids school is closing Wednesday at the latest. Gonna be all The Shining up in this house.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If students in ALL educational institutions, kindergarten through college, are XXX weeks behind in their academic year this year, then doesn't it balance out for everyone, at least in that cohort? Granted, they'd theoretically be behind kids in the classes of 2019 and 2021, but they'd all balance out together.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
North Carolina has closed all the schools for at leasttwo weeks, though my sister is planning for that to be a lot longer. Her school is going to be doing distance learning starting Thursday because they have to give the teachers time to do lesson plans and get them uploaded. It will be treated like regular school - they'll have to log in and that will count as taking attendance. There will be assignments they need to complete each day. If they don't do them, that's a zero. If a bunch of kids treats this like a super-long Spring Break, well, they flunk. Unlike in a regular classroom setting, my sister can't watch each student do the work. She has to hope their parents will make sure they do it every day so they keep on schedule with what they're supposed to be doing right now.

She's worried about End-of-Year testing in June, only because if the schools are closed for a more protracted period of time, that's going to affect the legitimacy, for lack of a better word, of the test results should they take them.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the hell was that nonsense? Close the schools for longer but it doesn't help anything? What an incoherent arcticle.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjwars1: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.

Here's the statement our school district made about remote learning options:
Will students be required to continue their education online or at home with other resources?No. Due to regulations under FAPE (Free and Appropriate Education) federal law, if education is provided to one child it must be equally and fairly provided to ALL students in the district. It would be nearly impossible for districts to ensure all families have access to Internet connection and technology, for example. It would not be possible to meet the requirements of students' IEPs, 504s and other accommodations for those receiving special education services.


Well, they're all kinda winging it.

I imagine as little annoying "laws" like that pop up, they'll try to accomodate.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Enjoy it now kiddies. Going to be making up that time this summer.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jayphat: skinink: [YouTube video: I GOTTA GET THE GLOVES AND SOAP! | VicDiBitetto.net]

That guy is god damned hilarious.


I wonder what his percentage is.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Each day, the National School Lunch Program serves over 30 million children, the School Breakfast Program serves over 14.7 million children and the Child and Adult Care Food Program serves over 6.1 million children.

I have a sad


It's very sad since for many children that was the only guaranteed meal. And where it used to be mitigated by community feeding sites during summer and breaks, we can't do that now. Children will be hungry and it will be made worse because of pay loss for many low income workers who don't have savings.

In addition, for many children, schools provide needed care services for kids with special needs. As access to that is denied, outcomes will worsen.

We need programs to address this, but there's no infrastructure in place that doesn't involve gathering. The needy will suffer and no one seems to have answers.
 
man eating chicken
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm in Washington and our schools are closed until April 27.  The only think I'm sad about is that it's my son's senior year. The state has no idea how they're ya doing graduation requirements at this point, much less a ceremony. :-/ Guess who's announcements, caps and gowns arrived this week also?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My kids school has "distance learning" stating Thursday.  They have school Monday and Tuesday to orient the kids to the system.  On Wednesday, kids are off while teachers do an in-service day to get up and running and then they start from home on Thursday.
We're in southern New Hampshire.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have a possible case of infection in one of our schools. It's under  investigation, but our government has already all schools to close as a result. As well as the upcoming Independens day celebrations and all public events that would have large gatherings of people. All the lodges have basically had all their guests cancel for the forseeable future and flights are being limited, as well as any travel for government personell that aren't absolutely essential. Can't close our borders, though, because basically all our food and basic essentials are imported, so we'd basically starve if that were to happen. Panic buying of hand sanitizer has already begun.
 
roc6783
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.


WI is shut down from 3/18-4/3.  Our district goes on Spring Break 4/4-4/12 so they will be home for 3 1/2 weeks at least.  I feel horrible for the families that have no way to plan or budget for this.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jjwars1: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.

Here's the statement our school district made about remote learning options:
Will students be required to continue their education online or at home with other resources?No. Due to regulations under FAPE (Free and Appropriate Education) federal law, if education is provided to one child it must be equally and fairly provided to ALL students in the district. It would be nearly impossible for districts to ensure all families have access to Internet connection and technology, for example. It would not be possible to meet the requirements of students' IEPs, 504s and other accommodations for those receiving special education services.


Yup. We were told by our principal not to start putting together any sort of on-line instruction until they get this sorted out, they don't want to get sued for equity issues between those that have the technology access vs those that don't.

/teacher that had a sick student in class that's being tested for Covid-19
//I started coughing up my lungs yesterday.
///thinking maybe this school closure should've happened weeks ago.
 
roc6783
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: My 1st grade grandchild will be doing some classwork online starting tomorrow. Which is good for kids with PCs and Internet connectivity at home, but sadly that's not feasible for many.


Spectrum is offering free WiFi hookups for affected kids, at least in SE WI.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: lolmao500: Each day, the National School Lunch Program serves over 30 million children, the School Breakfast Program serves over 14.7 million children and the Child and Adult Care Food Program serves over 6.1 million children.

I have a sad

It's very sad since for many children that was the only guaranteed meal. And where it used to be mitigated by community feeding sites during summer and breaks, we can't do that now. Children will be hungry and it will be made worse because of pay loss for many low income workers who don't have savings.

In addition, for many children, schools provide needed care services for kids with special needs. As access to that is denied, outcomes will worsen.

We need programs to address this, but there's no infrastructure in place that doesn't involve gathering. The needy will suffer and no one seems to have answers.


Schools in our town are setting up drive-thru pick up of boxed breakfasts and lunches for kids on free or reduced meals, Mondays they can pick up 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches per kid, on Wednesday they can pick up 3 of each for each kid.  Food service workers are masking/gloving and washing frequently, and I think they're checking for fever before each shift.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

silent butt deadly: jjwars1: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.

Here's the statement our school district made about remote learning options:
Will students be required to continue their education online or at home with other resources?No. Due to regulations under FAPE (Free and Appropriate Education) federal law, if education is provided to one child it must be equally and fairly provided to ALL students in the district. It would be nearly impossible for districts to ensure all families have access to Internet connection and technology, for example. It would not be possible to meet the requirements of students' IEPs, 504s and other accommodations for those receiving special education services.

Yup. We were told by our principal not to start putting together any sort of on-line instruction until they get this sorted out, they don't want to get sued for equity issues between those that have the technology access vs those that don't.

/teacher that had a sick student in class that's being tested for Covid-19
//I started coughing up my lungs yesterday.
///thinking maybe this school closure should've happened weeks ago.


Does this mean you get to stay home now?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta day, millennials had good childhoods.

Previous generations had WW1/2, the depression, polio and nuclear attack drills.

This upcoming generation has regular active shooter drills in school and is about to go through an event unlike any the west has seen in almost a century, if not longer.

In contrast I grew up with maybe a couple fire drills a year at school and a warning to not play with any needles if we were playing down by the railway because AIDS. Which I realize also indicates there was a mid level parenting fail inherent in that advice, but that was the world at the time.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

silent butt deadly: jjwars1: Mycroft_Holmes_IV: MN just announced statewide K-12 closures starting Wednesday "so the staff can plan for long term remote learning opportunities."  Supposedly back in session March 30.  But I'm not buying it.

Here's the statement our school district made about remote learning options:
Will students be required to continue their education online or at home with other resources?No. Due to regulations under FAPE (Free and Appropriate Education) federal law, if education is provided to one child it must be equally and fairly provided to ALL students in the district. It would be nearly impossible for districts to ensure all families have access to Internet connection and technology, for example. It would not be possible to meet the requirements of students' IEPs, 504s and other accommodations for those receiving special education services.

Yup. We were told by our principal not to start putting together any sort of on-line instruction until they get this sorted out, they don't want to get sued for equity issues between those that have the technology access vs those that don't.

/teacher that had a sick student in class that's being tested for Covid-19
//I started coughing up my lungs yesterday.
///thinking maybe this school closure should've happened weeks ago.


Local cable provider is offering free basic internet for pretty much anyone with an income below a certain threshold, and the schools are checking out tables and Chromebooks for students who need them.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey ya'll, let's stop biatching and do something American for once.  Let's solve this shiat!
We can watch each other's kids in small groups, around 5 for example...
I work in tech, it's not that farking hard to put up a local website to help organize something like this!

Come on, we can do this!
 
Orangeness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Our VA schools are closed for at least two weeks. This coincides with our spring break and we still had left over days (since we had almost no snow this year), so we don't have to worry about lessons for at least these two weeks....if we are out longer than that, then we will have to reevaluate. We have a significant population without access to the internet. We also cannot meet all IEP accommodations without actually seeing the students.

Realistically I see us being closed for at least a month during which time things will get interesting.

Over/under on states not requiring statewide testing this year?
 
cornerdemon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: North Carolina has closed all the schools for at leasttwo weeks, though my sister is planning for that to be a lot longer. Her school is going to be doing distance learning starting Thursday because they have to give the teachers time to do lesson plans and get them uploaded. It will be treated like regular school - they'll have to log in and that will count as taking attendance. There will be assignments they need to complete each day. If they don't do them, that's a zero. If a bunch of kids treats this like a super-long Spring Break, well, they flunk. Unlike in a regular classroom setting, my sister can't watch each student do the work. She has to hope their parents will make sure they do it every day so they keep on schedule with what they're supposed to be doing right now.

She's worried about End-of-Year testing in June, only because if the schools are closed for a more protracted period of time, that's going to affect the legitimacy, for lack of a better word, of the test results should they take them.


I'm worried a little about online learning. I've been sentenced to Work From Home. We only have one computer, so if this is big class Skype, he'll have to miss it so I can work.

Our kiddo's teachers sent a vague "you can still do I-ready from home during this time", but didn't recommend a place where I could print out practice work. (I-ready is the godawful program they use that's essentially test prep. I detest it).
 
gregz18
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We in Chicago go back just for tomorrow, and are out until March 30th at the earliest.  I teach math, so we could, in theory, be able to create everything needed for the rest of the semester.  I suspect that we'll give grades/credit to those that do what they're supposed to do, but not penalize anyone that doesn't.

My prediction as far as going back?  We're not going back anytime soon.  I'll be surprised if we go back before May.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's as if millions of parents suddenly cried out and then silence.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cornerdemon: Coco LaFemme: North Carolina has closed all the schools for at leasttwo weeks, though my sister is planning for that to be a lot longer. Her school is going to be doing distance learning starting Thursday because they have to give the teachers time to do lesson plans and get them uploaded. It will be treated like regular school - they'll have to log in and that will count as taking attendance. There will be assignments they need to complete each day. If they don't do them, that's a zero. If a bunch of kids treats this like a super-long Spring Break, well, they flunk. Unlike in a regular classroom setting, my sister can't watch each student do the work. She has to hope their parents will make sure they do it every day so they keep on schedule with what they're supposed to be doing right now.

She's worried about End-of-Year testing in June, only because if the schools are closed for a more protracted period of time, that's going to affect the legitimacy, for lack of a better word, of the test results should they take them.

I'm worried a little about online learning. I've been sentenced to Work From Home. We only have one computer, so if this is big class Skype, he'll have to miss it so I can work.

Our kiddo's teachers sent a vague "you can still do I-ready from home during this time", but didn't recommend a place where I could print out practice work. (I-ready is the godawful program they use that's essentially test prep. I detest it).


Ask your job for a computer. Heck, I'm surprised they don't mandate you use an approved device issued by the company.

Smaller company, I guess.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.