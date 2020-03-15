 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Noted trendsetter in alcohol sales, Pennsylvania to close all liquor stores beginning Tuesday. This will surely be dealt with calmly across the state   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
1208 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 12:13 PM (1 hour ago)



jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While the physical stores will close, the state plans to keep their online operation running.

Customers will be able to shop for wine and other spirits on the store's website and have orders shipped directly to their homes.
Crisis averted.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Online?  PA?  Nobody shops online for booze in PA.

Maryland and Delaware are still open for business.  Crisis averted.  Interstate road trip!
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just four counties, not the whole state. I just bought a big jug of cheap whiskey a few hours before the announcement, so I didn't have to fight anyone, thankfully.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PA has some of the most farked up liquor laws in the country. This will obviously end well.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a pandemic to a liver transplant shortage. It's the America way! 🇺🇸
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. Well I would drive over and tell you if there is a rush, but they are closed on Sunday, because Jesus.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun stores still open? Of course, gotta have your guns during a pandemic
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I need alcohol to kill the virus in my body!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Gun stores still open? Of course, gotta have your guns during a pandemic


The guns are safe.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What on Earth do they hope to accomplish by this?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just stop at the liquor store when they head into Jersey to get fuel
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Amish don't have computers!
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're still gonna sell to bars/large deliveries, right?

Seriously, I work at a bar.  Our $200k+ liquor license had better allow us special access.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: But the Amish don't have computers!


how are the homeless going to get their alcohol
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: HighlanderRPI: But the Amish don't have computers!

how are the homeless going to get their alcohol


The same way they get their porn, the public library computers!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: haywatchthis: HighlanderRPI: But the Amish don't have computers!

how are the homeless going to get their alcohol

The same way they get their porn, the public library computers!


My library just closed Friday. I have a book due on the 31st, they said I can return it April 13th.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drive-through beer stores are not state-run, will remain open.

Opacity: Gun stores still open? Of course, gotta have your guns during a pandemic


The stores being closed are a subset of Pennsylvania's state-owned liquor stores.   Does PA have state-run and state-staffed gun stores?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Tonight I'm going to party like it's 1699!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is NOT a smart move.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: They're still gonna sell to bars/large deliveries, right?

Seriously, I work at a bar.  Our $200k+ liquor license had better allow us special access.


No, actually step 2 is to shut down all the bars.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: What on Earth do they hope to accomplish by this?


The next American Revolution
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids school is closing Wed at the latest. Bout to get all The Shining up in this house.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops wrong thread
 
Mouser
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
New coronavirus guidelines:

George Thorogood And The Destroyers - I Drink Alone
Youtube lpzqQst-Sg8
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
With all that time on their hands, the citizens of Pennsyltucky can relearn the art of making moonshine.  Get the fixings now before all the copper coils are still on store shelves.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toejam: Oops wrong thread



No, that fit quite well in this thread too.
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Online?  PA?  Nobody shops online for booze in PA.

Maryland and Delaware are still open for business.  Crisis averted.  Interstate road trip!


New Jersey bracing for impact.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I love the Discovery Channel. Yes we are breaking the law and can be arrested. But we're going to have this TV channel record everything and put it all on air.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This wouldn't happen to be a case of authorities finding a great excuse to push their belief system onto others, would it? Asking for a sober friend.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mouser: New coronavirus guidelines:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lpzqQst-​Sg8]


wurst. song. evar.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Online?  PA?  Nobody shops online for booze in PA.

Maryland and Delaware are still open for business.  Crisis averted.  Interstate road trip!


The more serious alcoholics already bought a computer, placed an order, and are now learning python to automate their process.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Marcus Aurelius: Online?  PA?  Nobody shops online for booze in PA.

Maryland and Delaware are still open for business.  Crisis averted.  Interstate road trip!

The more serious alcoholics already bought a computer, placed an order, and are now learning python to automate their process.


No need for python...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: durbnpoisn: What on Earth do they hope to accomplish by this?

The next American Revolution


Whiskey Rebellion II: Corona Boogaloo
 
apathy2673
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We're heading to Delaware. L8"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, so THIS must be why people are hoarding hand sanitizer.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A million Utahn alcoholics cry out in misery!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: This wouldn't happen to be a case of authorities finding a great excuse to push their belief system onto others, would it? Asking for a sober friend.


Sharia law!!
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: What on Earth do they hope to accomplish by this?


To stop the spread of the virus.  Are you this dumb normally?
 
dwrash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: WayneKerr: This wouldn't happen to be a case of authorities finding a great excuse to push their belief system onto others, would it? Asking for a sober friend.

Sharia law!!


Our Governor Wolf is  Democrat and through his past behavior, I seriously doubt anything remotely religious has anything to do with this.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x340]


For what it's worth, that was a pretty interesting documentary.
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there still poker in the rear?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
fark that can only mean Wawa isn't far behind.
Now shiats real.
 
captjc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that over the next few days, the 88 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will close starting on Tuesday.

Not all liquor sales and not even remotely state-wide. You can still buy spirits in various grocery stores and independent distributors and outside of those counties. Although, what it could do is make those people want to travel outside of the quarantined counties for booze.
 
