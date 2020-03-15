 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   "At first, I was worried that we might have it half as bad as Italy. I can tell you from what I have now witnessed, we are Italy"   (theintercept.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, a Comedy of Errors.. except that it's not funny at all.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There exist some very very dangerous assumptions about how nurses and MDs understand the proper procedures and techniques to deal with infectious agents. Now some certainly do understand, are well trained, and competent in their work. And they are afraid of and for their peers.

You can do everything right to protect yourself but even though you can usually avoid getting infected by a patient, then you hit the break room for a cup of coffee amidst your coworkers even the ones who work a bit sloppy.

We already have nurse shortages. Imagine what happens when 30% are out sick and the beds are full.
It's gonna be hell on nurses.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lack of info to front line people in what could be called rural, or small college town, is the same thing I have been hearing from my wife who works at a different hospital than me.  My hospital has ramped up and have been working diligently to deal with all of the issues of concern, including how to maximize the use of dwindling supplies of PPE.

/her's, a christian based hospital
//god bless you
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.


I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.


Well, when the baby seems hungry you stick your nipple in its mouth.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.


I agree. But those were stories across several news platforms. Kinda fascinating. My state is starting to blow up with this thing. I hope she doesn't get caught off guard.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.


Nursing's easy.  Wash your hands constantly, make everyone face away from you, and assume everyone is contagious at all times.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are hilarious. This liberal hoax has gone too far. So there's a bunch of people getting sick. People get sick all the time. It happens so much that we have these places called hospitals that they can go to.

Unless Nana gets it. Then you guys really screwed up and didn't treat it seriously enough and doomed us all.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.

Nursing's easy.  Wash your hands constantly, make everyone face away from you, and assume everyone is contagious at all times.


You forgot wake people for blood pressure as soon as they nod off.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.

Well, when the baby seems hungry you stick your nipple in its mouth.


It doesn't seem to work for me.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: arrogantbastich: Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.

Well, when the baby seems hungry you stick your nipple in its mouth.

It doesn't seem to work for me.


Correction, it doesn't seem to work having an adult suck on my nipple.  I have never had a baby suck my nipples.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: So, a Comedy of Errors.. except that it's not funny at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: arrogantbastich: Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.

Well, when the baby seems hungry you stick your nipple in its mouth.

It doesn't seem to work for me.


You gotta take the face mask off first.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: So, a Comedy of Errors.. except that it's not funny at all.


"You see, Iam great clown Pagliacci!"
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Alphax: So, a Comedy of Errors.. except that it's not funny at all.

[Fark user image image 581x332]


I really want an English bulldog now so I can name him Nurgle.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.


Doesn't surprise me a bit.

Trauma nurse in my old Reserve unit...who'd 1) qualified on an M16 range, and 2) assisted in surgery, at Mass General, literally taking bullets out of patients...did not understand how cartridges worked in guns.  As in, "pointy lead bit comes out the barrel, shiny brass bit spits out the side".

Now, she was an excellent nurse...I'd have NO qualms having her working on me, if I got shot...but never be surprised at just how narrow some people's fields of expertise are.

/also had an investment broker once who literally didn't know what I meant when I referred to 1929
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I better get started on building my gyrocopter and get some assless chaps...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.


I think we all sometimes forget that we hang out on a news aggregator site rather than facebook or instagram.
 
Webgrunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm predicting one million infections in the US by April 15.  Hope I'm wrong.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.

Well, when the baby seems hungry you stick your nipple in its mouth.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't finish the article.
Got tired of her insinuating she was smarter than everyone, couldn't be bothered to do things because she was so busy and smarter than everyone.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: I guess I better get started on building my gyrocopter and get some assless chaps...

[Fark user image 777x576]


All chaps are assless.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peachpicker: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


Pretty sure coronavirus came from his mustache.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been going out and having all of my favorite things. If this whole DOOM thing doesn't happen, I'm going to look really silly.....and fat.

/ the whole DOOM thing is occurring right now
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Webgrunt: I'm predicting one million infections in the US by April 15.  Hope I'm wrong.


Did a graph starting with 10 infected and the Italy's growth rate of 33% per day and it took 54 days to infect 35 million people.
Fark user imageView Full Size


So yeah in a month... it aint gonna be pretty since all this has been running wild for at least a month
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, are we halfway there yet?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.


But enough about what's in my pants...maybe when your rotating shifts are intensive in their length and compartmentalizing to focus on procedural tasks...when you're coming home, venting about geo-political awareness has lost its appeal.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echoing posts above - my coworker's fiancee is a 4th year med student.  They've told 1st and 2nd year students to stay home, and are assigning extra shifts to the 3rd and 4th year students to back up the nurses, manage charts, etc.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Couldn't finish the article.
Got tired of her insinuating she was smarter than everyone, couldn't be bothered to do things because she was so busy and smarter than everyone.


It really didn't tell us that much, did it?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: So, are we halfway there yet?


Yep, we're basically living on a prayer here.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My initial thought was that there was a thumb on the scale. China has air so thick one could hang shelving on it, thirty per cent of their population smokes and their government lies about absolutely everything whether or not it needs to just to keep in shape. In comparison the US, Canada and the UK have around 15 per cent of their population consuming tobacco.)  Whether or not these have additional impacts, the disease seems both contagious and serious.

The Quebec provincial government is being somewhat over restrictive, but intelligently so, assuming that harsher restrictions can always be lifted where necessary in two or three weeks but they cannot be added backwards in time. The schools are shut down and public gatherings are capped in order to create social distance to slow the progression - https://www.washingtonpost.com/grap​hic​s/2020/world/corona-simulator/

This is not quite the herd immunity programme of the UK's government which strikes me as potentially riskier but I'm not an infection disease expert so what do I know? https://fortune.com/2020/03/14/​coronav​irus-uk-cases-herd-immunity-covid-19

What I find worrisome, and this may be the technical author in me, is how the UK is counting. Like the US, only severe British cases count toward the infection rate tally. Japan next door (and with the Olympics only months away) has also decided to only count the serious cases.

Italy did the same thing. Here's an Italian gentleman counting the number of obituary pages in his newspaper - https://streamable.com/b5zve
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

I think you forget that your average farker is probably better informed on a wider range of topics than most people.

By that same token I wouldn't have the first clue how to do anything involving nursing.


Very true, but if all you had to do to learn about nursing was read the news occasionally....
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Couldn't finish the article.
Got tired of her insinuating she was smarter than everyone, couldn't be bothered to do things because she was so busy and smarter than everyone.


I stopped reading where she insisted that putting a loose-fitting face mask on a patient was useless because air just goes out the sides.  COVID-19 is most likely spread through aerosolized respiratory droplets, not airborne viral particles, and even a loose-fitting mask will cut down a lot on spread of respiratory droplets.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Webgrunt: I'm predicting one million infections in the US by April 15.  Hope I'm wrong.

Did a graph starting with 10 infected and the Italy's growth rate of 33% per day and it took 54 days to infect 35 million people.
[Fark user image 587x311]

So yeah in a month... it aint gonna be pretty since all this has been running wild for at least a month


35 million infected * 0.05 mortality rate = 1.75 million dead.

Shoulda bought stock in casket-makers and tombstone carvers.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.


As long as she does not own a MAGA cap she is salvageable
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: August11: My neighbor is an ER nurse. When we were chitchating in our driveways I mentioned the shutting down of Italy. She was unaware. Then I mentioned the New Rochelle containment. Blank. I'm sure she is a fine nurse but it was disturbing how little she knew of the rising tide.

Doesn't surprise me a bit.

Trauma nurse in my old Reserve unit...who'd 1) qualified on an M16 range, and 2) assisted in surgery, at Mass General, literally taking bullets out of patients...did not understand how cartridges worked in guns.  As in, "pointy lead bit comes out the barrel, shiny brass bit spits out the side".

Now, she was an excellent nurse...I'd have NO qualms having her working on me, if I got shot...but never be surprised at just how narrow some people's fields of expertise are.

/also had an investment broker once who literally didn't know what I meant when I referred to 1929


I worked for a navy veteran who walked into work on Dec 7 and said "hey, why's the flag at half mast?"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Vacation Bible School: I guess I better get started on building my gyrocopter and get some assless chaps...

[Fark user image 777x576]

All chaps are assless.


Not anymore, I've been doing squats!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peachpicker: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


What ridiculous comment.   If it were the so-called 'Dark Ages' we would assume the virus was God's wrath and not, you know, a virus

The fact we even know what a virus is is proof these are not Dark Ages.

/ though the 'Dark Ages' were not actually 'Dark' but we don't have time to go through all of that now.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x983]


Username definitely checks out.   People who post in larger-than-usual text are generally ignorant assholes who rely on volume when they cannot rely on the content of what they have to say.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Trik: Couldn't finish the article.
Got tired of her insinuating she was smarter than everyone, couldn't be bothered to do things because she was so busy and smarter than everyone.

I stopped reading where she insisted that putting a loose-fitting face mask on a patient was useless because air just goes out the sides.  COVID-19 is most likely spread through aerosolized respiratory droplets, not airborne viral particles, and even a loose-fitting mask will cut down a lot on spread of respiratory droplets.


I got sanding masks for my then-pregnant sister-in-law. Seemed to work just fine.....probably because there weren't any cases in the US 25 days ago.

/ But, then everyone panicked even more. Can't even find paint or sanding masks anymore.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: So, a Comedy of Errors.. except that it's not funny at all.


No, but given the American way of healthcare, it's not unexpected.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Cheetolini's Italy. Shut up. The Anointed One wants what is best and is the sole one who knows what best and anybody who disagrees with him is a traitor.

The proper name for fascism is corporatism. Only corporations matter and only as tools of the great Malthusian and Hobbesian corporation, Leviathan, the State. Individuals are just specks of Cheez Fud on the corner of the King's lips.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peachpicker: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


I met him once. He was pretty tall, so much so that I was surprised he didn't get his head shot off as a soldier.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x983]

Username definitely checks out.   People who post in larger-than-usual text are generally ignorant assholes who rely on volume when they cannot rely on the content of what they have to say.


Great take away Einstein
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x983]

Username definitely checks out.   People who post in larger-than-usual text are generally ignorant assholes who rely on volume when they cannot rely on the content of what they have to say.


I reserve the right to employ GRAPHISMS to convey thoughts and feelings.

It is perfectly cromulent rhetoric even if custom may have turned against it by the blithe and completely inaccurate characterization of meaningful symbols as shouting. This quiet enough for you, Whippersnapper?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: lolmao500: Webgrunt: I'm predicting one million infections in the US by April 15.  Hope I'm wrong.

Did a graph starting with 10 infected and the Italy's growth rate of 33% per day and it took 54 days to infect 35 million people.
[Fark user image 587x311]

So yeah in a month... it aint gonna be pretty since all this has been running wild for at least a month

35 million infected * 0.05 mortality rate = 1.75 million dead.

Shoulda bought stock in casket-makers and tombstone carvers.


And the rate is much higher in old people. You'd think that people who depend on scared old people voting would, you know, do something to help protect their constituency.....

/ but, that would be SOCIALISM
 
