(WFTV Orlando)   Orlando, you're the winner in this week's "Which TSA workers will test positive for coronavirus" contest. Step right up to collect your contaminated prize   (wftv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to touch you.
It's the law.

Respect my authoatah
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have to touch you.
It's the law.


Then I have to scratch my nose.
I'm an idiot.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They notified all of the coworkers who may have come into contact with this person, but not the thousands of travelers who were touched and had their belongings handled by this person.

If we all only die once during this mess we'll be lucky.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
liberal hoax. its no big deal. they only touch all your stuff.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great news for all the Disney travelers who are all suddenly coming home at the same time.
 
jeffy124
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I recently was in Orlando and flew home from MCO. What shifts did this person work and what work areas?  (Ie, which checkpoints?)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minute ago  
So how many people did this guy infect? 10 000?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saw a lady at Sam's who was wearing disposable gloves. She kept touching her face with them.
Saw another guy at grocery store with a bandanda wrapped around his face. I guess he thought viruses were larger than fiber threads.
 
