(Twitter)   How many rolls will it cost to not put them in a retirement home
12
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I've hidden your amphetamines Mom. Give me the roll or I feed them to the cat."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
child abuse
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lady, you better hope you never need those kids
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure this mom has "nice towels", and they're hanging within arms reach.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy f*ck. And this is the thing she's willing to let the world see. What else does she do?

Whatever these kids to do her in her old age, I bet she deserves it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does that woman have any idea how expensive it is going to be to replace the drapes in her home?

/worse will be the mental scars left on the kids reduced to doing that
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn

Hilarifake?

Or

Fakelarious?

Also that lady's nostrils scare me
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ. She's like that "transformed wife" lady talking about a cumulative 4-hour session beating her kids - she has no idea that she's a bad person.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: I'm sure this mom has "nice towels", and they're hanging within arms reach.


I was once babysitting some kids and the boy had to go to the bathroom.

I only found out later that he wiped shiat on the towels.

Those kids were psychotic. I did not go back
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Soccer Moms are cancer.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
yo, is fark broken for anyone else? like taking well over a minute -or two- to load anything at all?

and yes i already cleared all cookies and fully shut down and reloaded everything.

still not working.
 
