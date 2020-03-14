 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So it begins. Hoboken, New Jersey, to impose Coronavirus curfew starting Monday   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems to me that a night time curfew would cause more possible contamination.  Concentrate everyone who needs to go outside in stores and businesses in fewer hours.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does this help? Were people really going out to bars and empty theaters?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Iamos: How does this help? Were people really going out to bars and empty theaters?


The only viruses out that late are just looking for trouble. 2
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I learned my local library is closing Monday for the rest of the month.  Had to hit them up today for reading material.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Iamos: How does this help? Were people really going out to bars and empty theaters?


People who think they are healthy because they feel fine are still going out and could be carrying the virus to others. This would prevent that. It is definitely helpful.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Click for thread

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Butterflew: Iamos: How does this help? Were people really going out to bars and empty theaters?

People who think they are healthy because they feel fine are still going out and could be carrying the virus to others. This would prevent that. It is definitely helpful.


Also here's data from proactive testing vs reactive testing:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be real fun when they start doing this in the heavily-armed red states.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They honestly think the virus is going to stay home because they tell it to?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: How does this help? Were people really going out to bars and empty theaters?


Whodini - Freaks come out at night (LP Version)
Youtube GjRHI_vfOCo
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A good chunk of Americans seem determined to make this as awful as possible for everybody. Good god, we need to start funding reeducation camps.

/schools
//I mean schools
\\\you get shot if you don't go
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hoboken - OPERATION IVY
Youtube j3yuFJhD5k0

I'm in this prison you built for you
In this situation I don't know what to do.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sinatra would have been mortified at this attack on freedom.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BUGS HOBOKEN
Youtube cZ2m-ccCfJo
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
