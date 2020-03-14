 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This period of social isolation will really bring out the creativity in many of us   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is going to be a long couple of months, isn't it?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: This is going to be a long couple of months, isn't it?


Perhaps a long rest of the year.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Point of reference: Mary Shelly wrote Frankenstein's Monster while shut in at her family's lakeside home during the year without a summer.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Point of reference: Mary Shelly wrote Frankenstein's Monster while shut in at her family's lakeside home during the year without a summer.


Too bad My family doesn't have a lakeside home. Just think of all the masterpieces we are missing out on!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: This is going to be a long couple of months, isn't it?


Months...that's optimistic
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i so thought this headline was going to link to Isaac Newton and the plague

or How Shakespeare's great escape from the plague changed theatre


both of which -we should note- happened BEFORE HOUSEHOLD ELECTRICITY EXISTED.

so no netflix. no porn. no fark. only writing after dark, by hand on paper, by candle light. and storytelling with friends. friends actually in the physical room.


but it actually links to "chris evans is, like, SO hot! and it's funny he wears all different colors of clothes! LOL!"


we're double doomed.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did the Fark servers get the virus?  Shirt is loading SUPER slow for me.  I've been waiting five minutes for "myFark" to load.  And now it's timed out 504.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Work and no play make Jack a dull boy.All Work and no play make Jack a dull boy. All Work and no play make Jack a dull boy. All Work and no play make Jack a dull boy.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: [frinkiac.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


it looks like Bart is lighting up a bowl.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My new years resolution was revisiting the various books and authors that made me want to write. Took me a bit to get back into the habit of reading a lot, but have gotten through about a dozen books now and started The Stand tonight. Writing so far has only been notes and world-building, but got five pages of that in today for a goofy space opera I've wanted to write for decades called, "Mike Kowalski, Intergalactic Hash-Slinger."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm planning on just studying my ass off. I need to start reading Mencius and The Classic Of Poetry.

From the Sanguo Zhi, there are three times which are ideal for study (三余): the winter, the night, and days of long rains.

I think this should be amended to four times to include the farking plague.
 
