 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   If you lost a bag full of cocaine and $20k in cash, Vancouver police would like to help reunite you with your lost items. Oh, you left your identification in there too   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
2
    More: Dumbass, Port Hardy, British Columbia, Vancouver Island, Port Hardy RCMP, contact information, rightful owner, lost bag, British Columbia Highway 19, north end of Vancouver Island  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2020 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So...  why haven't they already dropped in at his home, and all known associates?

Unless he realized he's farked and booked it, but even then, he's still farked.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: So...  why haven't they already dropped in at his home, and all known associates?

Unless he realized he's farked and booked it, but even then, he's still farked.


Because it's just a couple ounces of coke in Vancouver?  Granted, it's been 20 years since I've been there but they didn't seem to care about people using drugs.

/According to one of the locals I walked through the rough part of town without even knowing it.
//I saw people shooting up in the streets in broad daylight in the touristy part of town.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.