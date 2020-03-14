 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 776: "Phoning It In". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Phoning It In"

Description: No camera snobbery here-show us your cell phone photos. Filters are totally on-point and acceptable for this theme.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

iPhone 4s + Toonpaint (does that count? or does the filter need to be 'in camera'?)
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My town.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hydra Cat
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Common Milkweed seeds.
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Macro lens on an iPhone 4 - the 'trick' was lining the lens up with my iris.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Flight into Vegas. No tuning... just my hand moving when taking the shot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Galaxy's Edge
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Galaxy's Edge
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  

Elsinore: If it's an app on your phone, it's fine.


It's a cool app, was one of the early ones - (there are SO many on phone filter apps, too). I went nuts with it back in the day... :)  Haven't used it in a while...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Samsung Note 10+ from snowstorm last month
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The obligatory cat picture. This is Watson.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  



sunrise, Block Island, RI
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Created with GlitchLab then MirrorLab
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Packard Series 6-40 Dual Cowl Phaeton on display at the Indianapolis International Airport
Processed with Paper Camera
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Breakfast by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My friend's pupper, Delilah.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could a modmin please delete the previous low res version of this one?
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Swings by Elsinore, on Flickr

Run through the Pixlr-O-Matic app
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taken with a Samsung Galaxy S3

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lunch by Elsinore, on Flickr

Run through a Google Photos filter (as was my first entry)
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sunset. No filter
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Store shelves in happier times.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Columbines
 
gorrck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Citrus pollen abstraction
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Hello"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slappy, dead bug pose.
 
