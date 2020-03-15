 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Guy wearing entirely camouflage harasses Asian man because of coronavirus. Well, there's no disguising he's an idiot   (nypost.com) divider line
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Out here in flyover country, people wearing camo when not going hunting or in uniform are basically waving a red flag and saying "stay away".
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's certainly a walking fashion disaster.

Unless something changed, the virus isn't airborne, right?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Biden voter or Bernie bro ?
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It does not even make sense. If one is so worried about contagion from a person, why the fark would one stalk and approach that person?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aagrajag: It does not even make sense. If one is so worried about contagion from a person, why the fark would one stalk and approach that person?


I what way, shape or form did you even infer that this is a person of logic?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Take from WhatsApp:
Today we were at the bank when two masked guys walked in.
Everyone froze.
Then they yelled: THIS IS A ROBBERY!!
And everyone breathed a sigh of relief.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A married couple thought it'd be funny to walk around my store yesterday and start coughing around small groups of people, saying the guy had corona virus, filming it for laughs.  They didn't think it was funny after the cops were called on them and the store manager had them issued with a no trespass order.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: aagrajag: It does not even make sense. If one is so worried about contagion from a person, why the fark would one stalk and approach that person?

I what way, shape or form did you even infer that this is a person of logic?


It is surprisingly difficult to think oneself into the mind of an asshole and idiot.
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
