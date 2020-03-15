 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Sports cancellations leave one group of fans particularly deflated: Vasectomy patients   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Strange, In vitro fertilisation, Pregnancy, NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship, doctor's office, Workweek, great number of men, Weekend, Brandon Margolis's second child  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would have thought the last thing they'd want to see is other guys playing with their balls.
 
gregscott
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they should read "The Stand" by Stephen King, instead.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They could always watch swimmers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The world's is being driven into recession or depression, millions will likely die, we face a year or more of uncertainty and fear, but the real tragedy is that I won't be able to watch college basketball after getting the plumbing to my nuts disconnected.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just wait until the virus mutates and starts taking a toll on fertility. A healthy fella could possibly live large off of the fees from contributing healthy motivated swimmers.
 
frostus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had mine done a couple days before my birthday as a present to myself (and my wife).

We decided four kids was plenty.
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/3 days recovery from the snips - 2 or 3 weeks of mildly sore afterwards.
//smoked weed and watched movies
///it was great.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't they just watch porn?
Oh... Right.
 
