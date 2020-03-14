 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Kentucky has its Typhoid Mary: Man who tested positive with coronavirus is refusing to self-quarantine   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like he deserves an exclusive helicopter drop off at a certain assholes house in Florida that's already crawling with the virus.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Arrest him for reckless endangerment.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As I've said before, the selfish idiots scare me more than anything.

/Merica Freedumb, Fark Yeah!
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Sounds like he deserves an exclusive helicopter drop off at a certain assholes house in Florida that's already crawling with the virus.


Or go to a Mitch McConnell re-election meet and greet fundraiser handshake event.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Sounds like he deserves an exclusive helicopter drop off at a certain assholes house in Florida that's already crawling with the virus.


No no no, McTurtle is partially responsible for this, set him on his door step.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

basemetal: arrogantbastich: Sounds like he deserves an exclusive helicopter drop off at a certain assholes house in Florida that's already crawling with the virus.

No no no, McTurtle is partially responsible for this, set him on his door step.


My post and yours were eight seconds apart.  Great minds etc...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Earguy: arrogantbastich: Sounds like he deserves an exclusive helicopter drop off at a certain assholes house in Florida that's already crawling with the virus.

Or go to a Mitch McConnell re-election meet and greet fundraiser handshake event.


i doubt Moscow Mitch has spoken to a person with a net worth south of 7 figures in the past 5 years except maybe the maid or his driver
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
IT was a HOAX test.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whynotboth.jpg
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He needs to spend as much time as possible with RAND PAUL and McTurtleTraitor
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weld his ass into his home.

This is why China will be back to normal in months and this will be a disaster here for a long time. 

We could've started proper preparations in January. We're in trouble.
 
Crolack [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's just not going to fall for the liberal Democrats Hoax.

/sarc
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The governor will have a court order in hours.

The question is whether this nutter is armed and sovereign enough to resist.

If there's a bird sanctuary nearby, go in armed.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go home, Drew.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's a REAL man he'll line up every hooker KY has to offer
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Put that virus down or I will shoot you!"
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  You don't like sitting on your ass eating toast and drinking coffee?  Let's see how you like the alternative.

morningmail.orgView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone in the world can now become their own bioterrorism weapon if they are lucky enough to only suffer from cold/flu-like  symptoms before spraying said virus in a targeted manner, and there is nothing any government can really do to stop that.

And we all thought anonymous trolls on the internet were farking bad...
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: The question is whether this nutter is armed and sovereign enough to resist.


That would fix the problem right quick.
 
TuStultusEs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck that guy, from a Lexington resident.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told ya so!

/username do not checks out
//lean your rage into the diseaser-in-chief who allowed this mess
///or just get zen cuz this shiat isn't going away anytime soon
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 300x168]


Yeah, c'mon America. There's no problem that can't be solved by shooting it.

/you farking backwards morans
 
anuran
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


BWAHAHAHA!!!  No. That is what public health looks like. Your right to be Sovereign and Galty farking ENDS when you become a direct threat to everyone around you. Quarantine in this country was enforced by armed police within living memory.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's Kentucky, so chances are that a neighbor will just shoot him.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn0.wideopencountry.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Publish his name and photograph.  Let everyone know that they should defend themselves from any contact with that person.
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
so, when do we start charging people who willfully resist quarantine with terrorism and engaging in biological warfare?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Ark Encounter is collecting specimens, can he volunteer?
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The guy is probably just an ass,,

But maybe he has a job that don't have paid  sick time and he can't work from home, or could be fired if he misses time. when you got bills to pay, not saying it's right  but I understand
 
TuStultusEs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate my state.
 
paulleah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


What do you think a court order is?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The stupidity is everywhere. I can assure you the people of Newfoundland are living up to their reputation. It's only going to get worse as the snowbirds return.
This island is one to two weeks from farked.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


Fark user imageView Full Size

There are no trolls on fark.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it's ok to force someone into quarantine then it's ok to force them to get vaccinated against all sorts of transmissible diseases.
 
dustman81
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


The government can order you to be quarantined for matters of public health. If you refuse to self-quarantine, the government can get a court order mandating you to be quarantined. If you still refuse, you can be arrested, as at that point, you are in contempt of court.

BTW, China was able to control the spread of COVID-19 by ordering people to remain in their houses.

Can You Be Forced to Quarantine? Ep. 6.345
Youtube 1iFNuWNNkPs

/He discusses Michigan law, but Kentucky likely has similar laws for quarantine.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the President and Fox News spend weeks calling this a hoax.

America is the home of the free and brave, but we're also the land of millions of at-risk elderly Boomers, shiatty healthcare, and backwards science curriculums. We cannot just let people wander around and keep infecting people.
 
cepson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish I had an excuse to stay at home and avoid people. Sheesh.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bet Mitch McConnell is sure glad he went back home instead of staying in DC this weekend to help pass emergency healthcare legislation huh?

As for Typhoid Jethro, brick up the bastard into his house!
 
Podna
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


Hell some cops shoot you in your own home while eating ice cream here
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: The stupidity is everywhere. I can assure you the people of Newfoundland are living up to their reputation. It's only going to get worse as the snowbirds return.
This island is one to two weeks from farked.


Lol. Newfoundland was farked a LONG time ago.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: MillionDollarMo: The stupidity is everywhere. I can assure you the people of Newfoundland are living up to their reputation. It's only going to get worse as the snowbirds return.
This island is one to two weeks from farked.

Lol. Newfoundland was farked a LONG time ago.


Without a doubt, but they're playing to their image in spectacular fashion.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


Someone didn't read the article, did they?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This is what actual facism looks like jailing a person inside their own home without any sort of due process. This is the type of shiat China does


publish.illinois.eduView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wake me when Fox News is held accountable.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dart him, and hoist him by his ankles like a grouper.
 
gojirast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Weld his ass into his home.

This is why China will be back to normal in months and this will be a disaster here for a long time. 

We could've started proper preparations in January. We're in trouble.


Just send him to McConnell's place and weld both of them in.
 
