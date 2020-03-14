 Skip to content
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons
5 hours ago  
The line of traffic to Clearwater beach is backed up 3 miles. They are in crowded beach restaurants and bars. When they get sick they'll blame someone else or the government or old people or something.
 
optikeye
5 hours ago  
I take it these are people with cruise ships canceled and Disney vacations canceled, and general GTFO and back home.
 
stan unusual
5 hours ago  
Wrong bearded guy.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes
5 hours ago  
You said it man.
 
weddingsinger
5 hours ago  
Christ, what a bunch of a**holes.
 
Chariset
5 hours ago  

optikeye: I take it these are people with cruise ships canceled and Disney vacations canceled, and general GTFO and back home.


My parents would have left Thursday for a cruise if it hadn't been canceled yesterday.

I know my stepdad is disappointed, but it's a huge relief to Mom (stepdad has some health problems)
 
AliceBToklasLives
5 hours ago  
Ok, by now that's like stepping into a suicide booth.
 
cretinbob
5 hours ago  
That's helping
 
cretinbob
5 hours ago  

optikeye: I take it these are people with cruise ships canceled and Disney vacations canceled, and general GTFO and back home.


Joke's on them. Toilet paper and groceries are gone.
 
Irving Maimway
5 hours ago  
Old people are the vectors of their own demise. That's perfect.
 
optikeye
4 hours ago  

Chariset: optikeye: I take it these are people with cruise ships canceled and Disney vacations canceled, and general GTFO and back home.

My parents would have left Thursday for a cruise if it hadn't been canceled yesterday.

I know my stepdad is disappointed, but it's a huge relief to Mom (stepdad has some health problems)


We got stranded in Fort Lauderdale after cruise docked early because of Hurricaine Wilma.

The Cruise line was just "GET OUT" and there were done with you.
Fortunately, I was able to get a move a reservation we had at a little gay guest house near the beach.
And we road out the storm there. A construction crane at the Trump Tower across the street tried to kill us when it fell barely missing the hotel.
Couldn't get a flight out but the owner was cool...just stay as long as you need no charge. While people at the Holiday Inn and other beach hotels, had to stay by the 'rules' no power, no water, GET OUT. And we saw a lot of people luggage in hand walking to the civic center shelter.
Meanwhile....we had a poolside gas grill, a freezer full of rapidly thawing ground beef (from their Sunday brunch and such) several cases of Vodka, juice, beer, etc in the guest house's storage area. And fortunately on day 2 FEMA was handing out bags of ice. SCORE!

When the water finally came on the SO Rigged up a Solar Water Heater with the garden hose and some black roofing paper and plastic sheeting. So we where able to hose off. And we had a chili thing from the neighbors bringing in goods for the 'stew pot' we cooked on the grill. It was pretty good, actually...but the most amazing thing.....was the sky. Miami Fort Lauderdale area.....with clear skies and no power or urban haze. Beautiful. "Is that a Cloud?" a guy would say...."No, that's the milky way" "I've never seen that before"

It was about 5 days before the airport opened and we got a flight out.
 
WoolyManwich
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23
4 hours ago  
People are busy going places, like nothing's going on at all. Even part of these are ghost planes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn
4 hours ago  
WHAR FLORIDA TAG WHAR?!?!?!?
 
elvisaintdead
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat
3 hours ago  
People on the 1st floor are supposed to go on a cruise 1st week of May.  He's all "No, we're going!"  Dude, WTF?  What's more important?  A Disney Cruise or your life?
 
wooden_badger
3 hours ago  
Florida IS God's Waiting Room, right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
3 hours ago  
The election this year will be... interesting.
 
bluorangefyre
3 hours ago  
Modified SCATANA NOW!!!
 
basemetal
2 hours ago  
This surprises no one familiar with the average selfish Merican
 
sithon
2 hours ago  
My sister decided to fly her whole family, cross country to visit my elderly parents. I don't want to call her an asshole, but...
 
AsparagusFTW
1 hour ago  
Who needs healthcare when you have accepted Jesus as your Lord and savior?
 
zerkalo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Old people are the vectors of their own demise. That's perfect.


Basically the white heads in the photo are just asking to be infected.
 
Man On Pink Corner
1 hour ago  
No, just His waiting room
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
So if anyone has COVID in that room.....

Xipe Totec is pleased.
 
Great_Milenko
1 hour ago  
Hey, Shake Shack!
 
Tourney3p0
1 hour ago  
That's every airport all the time always.  Jesus.  Do you people just never leave your basement?
 
GungFu
1 hour ago  
What's the problem? I didn't even see one Asian in a face-mask.

Seeing one of those in a news report is when you panic. Always trust your media - only Asians catch it.
 
neongoats
1 hour ago  
I have the feeling that there are going to be a lot of estate sales in Florida soon. Yikes, old morons.
 
zerkalo
1 hour ago  

GungFu: What's the problem? I didn't even see one Asian in a face-mask.

Seeing one of those in a news report is when you panic. Always trust your media - only Asians catch it.


But trust the guy on the corner: every Asian spreads it

/sarcasm
 
El Dudereno
1 hour ago  
God's waiting room indeed.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
1 hour ago  

Tourney3p0: That's every airport all the time always.  Jesus.  Do you people just never leave your basement?


I don't know if you watch the news much, but there's this disease...
 
Older not wiser
1 hour ago  

sithon: My sister decided to fly her whole family, cross country to visit my elderly parents. I don't want to call her an asshole, but...


Is she trying to get a head start on a large inheritance?
 
geekbikerskum
1 hour ago  
At least mountain climbers are safe, because you can't cross a vector with a scaler.
 
Charlie Freak
1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: People are busy going places, like nothing's going on at all. Even part of these are ghost planes.

[Fark user image image 425x567]


Huh, I was noticing that earlier as well. The routes to and from FL are just packed with flights.
 
DubtodaIll
1 hour ago  
I'm stuck in Miami indefinitely for work because I'm here on project and my company has suspended all travel indefinitely.  On one hand there are worse places to be stuck than Miami, on the other hand I'm stuck in Florida.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Yeah subby they are stupid but again, what are you expecting them to do? Go back home in a bus? Wait till Trump shuts down all airports?

They are between a rock and a hard place.
 
mchaboud
1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: At least mountain climbers are safe, because you can't cross a vector with a scaler.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't even care that it's an old joke.
 
ChimpMitten
1 hour ago  
My mother in law, after getting back from a flight connecting through Atlanta went shopping.  Couldn't find what she was looking for so complained about having to go to eight different stores to find it.

Then gave me a bag of frozen meatballs and some potatoes and onions she didn't need.
 
WalkingSedgwick
1 hour ago  
There's nothing to be afraid of! It's all a Demoratic Party Hoax to make Trump loose the election! Everything is perfect! God Bless America, the Greatest Nation on Earth!

/s

Half of the American population is so delusional they belong in a psych ward. About this, I am not being sarcastic.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz
1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: There's nothing to be afraid of! It's all a Demoratic Party Hoax to make Trump loose the election! Everything is perfect! God Bless America, the Greatest Nation on Earth!

/s

Half of the American population is so delusional they belong in a psych ward. About this, I am not being sarcastic.


The scariest thing is that you're not wrong.
 
NeuroticRocker
1 hour ago  
Just saw this at O'Hare

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
organizmx
1 hour ago  
You think that's bad? Check out the Customs and Immigration lines at US Airports with the travel ban now in place:

https://twitter.com/olganyc1211/statu​s​/1239008964542705665?s=12
 
Thong_of_Zardoz
1 hour ago  

NeuroticRocker: Just saw this at O'Hare

[pbs.twimg.com image 684x900]


That poor bastard probably doesn't even know he's going bald.

On the other hand, pony-tail, so this is greatly amusing to me.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
1 hour ago  
"Look to your left. Look to your right."

"One of you will not gradua...survive"
 
Thong_of_Zardoz
1 hour ago  
I'm gonna call it now. In 5 years, we're gonna look back on this and say that the Corona-virus was the best thing that ever happened to us.
 
NeuroticRocker
1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: NeuroticRocker: Just saw this at O'Hare

[pbs.twimg.com image 684x900]

That poor bastard probably doesn't even know he's going bald.

On the other hand, pony-tail, so this is greatly amusing to me.


Lol - btw, I can't internet tonight. I didn't personally see this. This was on Twitter and I wasnted the image, not the link. So it didn't capture the tweet.
 
