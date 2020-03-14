 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(India Today)   The Discman is alive and well   (indiatoday.in) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Italy, video of an Italian man, European Union, YouTube, novel coronavirus, Public figures, Twitter handle, Kerala  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2020 at 11:35 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This chucklefark can go fark himself.  He can wear a mask or he can stay home.  He does not get to dictate the use of public spaces.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The new Tony Discman.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not like a sneeze can travel 200 feet, or anything.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: It's not like a sneeze can travel 200 feet, or anything.


Exactly.  Additionally the article is wrong.  His circle does not have a radius of 1m, he has made a ring 1m thick around his already-obese abdomen.  His diameter is closer to 3m than 2m.

I hope the Roma children run up and pickpocket him and then tie his shoelaces together before undoing his trousers.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1074174​0​/Needs-cheese-pepperoni-on-top
 
jwookie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a douchebag
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
According to research by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it's not just the person next to us we should worry about: coughing spreads droplets as far as six metres, and sneezing as much as eight metres. These droplets stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When Pornhub has a video of a disc-equipped couple engaged in in flagrante delicto I'll believe this Internet delight.
 
commodork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The word I'm looking for is "pazzo".
 
GungFu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's performance art. It's meant to be stupid.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 634x1135]

This chucklefark can go fark himself.  He can wear a mask or he can stay home.  He does not get to dictate the use of public spaces.


LightenUpFrancis.jpg
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So in true lazy Italian fashion, he is wearing a giant surface for catching the China virus. Too much work going around and touching all the surfaces he encounters.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.