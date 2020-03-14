 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Who the hell is still partying in Vegas?   (usatoday.com) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oingo Boingo Dead Man's Party
Youtube iypUpv9xelg
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mom lives in Vegas. This is her neighborhood grocery store just now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You underestimate the amount of morons on this earth.  They outnumber smart people so much that when the survivors are counted.......Idiocracy.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who couldn't tell you what their health insurance does and does not cover.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The whole country's losing money," Harshman said. "If we're not tough enough to deal with a bug, society has gotten to be a bunch of pansies."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Los Vegans?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have friends there for a relative's wedding.

Hope the booze keeps them virus-free.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can you dig it.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Non-pussies?
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was supposed to see Ween there next weekend, thankfully they rescheduled but I was still looking forward to it. After all, it's a tender situation.
 
reaperducer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sadly, there are still plenty of people partying in Las Vegas.

I have a relative who lives there, and works on the Strip.  She says it's mostly tourist Brits in denial, who say it's just another flu.

Even worse, the mayor of Las Vegas is in deep denial.  If you think Mr. Trump is out of touch, she's in full public Baghdad Bob mode.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District is keeping information secret about new infections.  All they'll report is the total number, and only because the feds report it, too.  Everything else, even the neighborhoods of the infected, comes from people tipping off the local newspapers.  It's in stark contrast to Washoe County (Reno), where the health department has been up-front about the whole thing, and providing as much information to the public as it can.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vegas is going to start feeling it and they know it. Here's a insider I follow, though he's being an idiot and saying the virus is all media hysteria too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now is the best time to travel. All the Karen's and their broken husbands are cowering with Bayden, Kynyndy, and Ayden behind their stock-piled toilet paper, leaving the wonders of the world free and open for the people that deserve to be there.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Average Las Vegas tourist: I knew I could catch a life-threatening disease from coming here.
Rest of world: so you're not worried about the coronavirus?
Average Las Vegas tourist: what's this about coronavirus?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vegas don't care because most of them are gone before they get sick.
 
tallen702
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine and his wife are out there right now enjoying themselves.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Owner of my shop was down there with all the foreman for the conexpo. They came back Friday and I'm working from home from now on. F*ck being around those plague bearers.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're waiting for Flagg to show up.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wouldn't choose Vegas as an end of the world party now. Ask me 20 years ago and I was all over that with post 9/11 vitality.

I'm more of tropical hidden resort with compassionate cannibalism. The kind where they baste you in enough rum cocktails and luxurious spa skin treatments that you will gently die and go to hog heaven before being put on the spit.

/I'm a marbled fat
//and I wax everywhere
///seriously, find a way to live life good. You'll probably make it.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm betting there are lots of lonely whores who need comforting in this time of crisis.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is anyone else fully expecting this thing to come back and kick humanity's collective ass in about eight months?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm betting there are lots of lonely whores who need comforting in this time of crisis.


How *is* your mom doing?
 
bizzwire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just got back from there last night.

So far, so good.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is airlines haven't waives cancellation fees for previously booked flights. While not a good justification, losing a decent chunk of change could justify still taking the trip. Again, not a good one but people have made worse decisions for less money.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But they need pics for their Instagram
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The ones who didn't get shot?
/aisle seat, please
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You all should see South Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach. They are filled with Spring Breaker. All will fly back home to all their colleges.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Vegas is going to start feeling it and they know it. Here's a insider I follow, though he's being an idiot and saying the virus is all media hysteria too.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Occupancy rates will go back up when the government start sending people there for quarantine.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stop buying up all the farking toilet paper!! I have 1 roll left, and when I went to the store, there was none. None available in the places I looked in Nashville, and all sold out on farking Amazon. Gotta start using a wash cloth soon cuz of these stupid pricks.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These types:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be afraid to be somewhere else right now, but would be terrified of having no idea when I could travel back. Paying for lodging will eat anybody's savings up. Watch as ordinary people offer others couches or spare rooms for the duration.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guy named Flagg told me to meet him there. Nice guy, said he liked my Fark headlines.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I'm betting there are lots of lonely whores who need comforting in this time of crisis.

How *is* your mom doing?


I've told you before, mom's not a whore.

/she usually forgets to charge
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eh folks, why arent you happy about the virus? No more mass shootings or wars or pollution.

I hope this lasts for years.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm here now, subby! My reasoning is simple. It's a known fact that alcohol kills germs. Heck, Apple just announced that people should clean their iPhones with alcohol. So as long as I keep ingesting massive amounts of alcohol, I should be fine.

Now where did I put my drinks? The black jack table is calling.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: Stop buying up all the farking toilet paper!! I have 1 roll left, and when I went to the store, there was none. None available in the places I looked in Nashville, and all sold out on farking Amazon. Gotta start using a wash cloth soon cuz of these stupid pricks.


If you have a favorite restaurant that you frequent, ask to buy a few rolls from them.

I would help out any guest that asked. We have no issues getting the supply in the restaurants.  Maybe I can run a special. Free roll of toilet paper with every entree purchased.
 
NDP2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a relative who works in my office who just got back from Vegas. When I saw her yesterday, she said she felt great. I still avoided being less than six feet from her though.

Since before the time she left, I've been compulsively washing my hands and applying Purell. I've also avoided places that have thick crowds and mostly limited my trips to my office and a nearby supermarket. If I end up getting coronavirus because of her, I'm going to be pissed off. If the coronavirus kills me, I'm going to be even more pissed off. In fact, I'll be so pissed off, I'll have it put on my tombstone: HERE LIES NDP2 AND HE'S farkING PISSED OFF!
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: coffeeburns: Stop buying up all the farking toilet paper!! I have 1 roll left, and when I went to the store, there was none. None available in the places I looked in Nashville, and all sold out on farking Amazon. Gotta start using a wash cloth soon cuz of these stupid pricks.

If you have a favorite restaurant that you frequent, ask to buy a few rolls from them.

I would help out any guest that asked. We have no issues getting the supply in the restaurants.  Maybe I can run a special. Free roll of toilet paper with every entree purchased.


https://www.stltoday.com/business/loc​a​l/miss-the-run-on-toilet-paper-two-st-​louis-area/article_514e5a31-a22d-5183-​9920-da6bddc89e81.html
 
blockhouse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: Stop buying up all the farking toilet paper!! I have 1 roll left, and when I went to the store, there was none. None available in the places I looked in Nashville, and all sold out on farking Amazon. Gotta start using a wash cloth soon cuz of these stupid pricks.


Dude, get a bidet.  I installed a Tushy on the wife's crapper.  It's changed our lives.
 
crinz83
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
instead of going to vegas, i'm gonna play some scratch and win cards from 7-11 with my fingernail, and hope the guy coughing behind the counter was just a heavy smoker.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alright!  Everybody to the tune of 'this land is your land'!f

You stay in your house,
I stay in my house.
From California,
To the New York Islands.

You'll never know dear,
How much I don't want Corona.
So, please isolate yourself
today!
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, it's the whole country.

In Atlanta today, the weather was perfect and the bars, cafes, and restaurants were absolutely packed.

So basically, all of the schools and businesses that did the right thing and sent people home was in vain. They might as well reopen on Monday.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zerkalo: I wouldn't be afraid to be somewhere else right now, but would be terrified of having no idea when I could travel back. Paying for lodging will eat anybody's savings up. Watch as ordinary people offer others couches or spare rooms for the duration.


Catastrophic Story Burrito?

I departed LAS on 9/10 at 10pm to SEA. My travel companion was held up in traffic and we didn't board together so I waited for her to arrive in Reno, she didn't make it so I departed about 1am. Back on the ground in Seattle 2:30am. Woke up for work at 6am, was too tired to check the news and heard the chaos on the radio thinking I was just hungover and it was a joke.

She made it to Reno, drove the rest of the way up. She wanted us to drive right back again to LAS after she arrived but we couldn't keep the car and we were not about to do a Thelma and Louise thing.

As soon as flights were back up, we skeedaddled back to LAS. Barely 21, we thought the world was ending. It was a lot of very carefree fun. We both had been laid off by that time and fortunately rent wasn't crazy (I think I paid $550 for a 1br in Seattle?). Everything was so deeply discounted then in Vegas and the club scenes were still developing and therefore reasonable if you wanted to dance to a great DJ and still drink cheap. So it was a perfect escapism from reality.

/not gonna knock what gets you through tough times
//just wash your hands and cover your mouth
///and don't buy all the tp
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bizzwire: Just got back from there last night.

So far, so good.


Same here on both counts. Fingers crossed!
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My local stores vary. Here's Trader Joe's.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And my nearby Vons.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Vons was out of paper products, fresh meat except for pork.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People who like to gamble, duh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
National Association of District Attorneys ?
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mindset zero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

make me some tea: Mom lives in Vegas. This is her neighborhood grocery store just now.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Know someone that works at the jail. Someone came in and tested positive.
 
