 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   France surrenders   (cnn.com) divider line
113
    More: News, Supermarket, televised press conference, Open set, food shops, Closed set, Pressure, Gas, midnight Saturday  
•       •       •

3005 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Mar 2020 at 4:57 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



113 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark was built for this day
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 243x348]


Needs a cheese knife.  At least a blunt spatula of a knife for those weird soft cheeses that they like so much.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Merde!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This! France never failed to give up.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: Naido: [Fark user image 243x348]

Needs a cheese knife.  At least a blunt spatula of a knife for those weird soft cheeses that they like so much.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday, all places that are not essential to French living, including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, will be closed.The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential."Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open," Philippe said.Essential to French living indeed.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Too late.

Just another Maginot line.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just talked to my sis who works as a nurse in the ICU at a major US hospital. They've just had their first patient test positive. She said they completely mishandled the case. There are special protocols like having someone to monitor to insure that people have their respirator on correctly and to limit / monitor visitors. They did't have the staff. They were supposed to do extra training ahead of time but ... they've consistently been understaffed since Christmas. They also don't have enough respirators and expect to run short of ventilators.

Anyone who thinks people are over-reacting doesn't get it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
West Springfield French Class
Youtube 0hR8RQzyOXE
Meanwhile, West Springfield Elementary is open, while East Springfield is closed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wxboy: In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday, all places that are not essential to French living, including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, will be closed.The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential."Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open," Philippe said.Essential to French living indeed.


In California it would be pot shops.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, that formatting got all screwed up somehow.

In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday, all places that are not essential to French living, including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, will be closed.

The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential."Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open," Philippe said.

Essential to French living indeed.
 
Glenford
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.


Look at you with your 'facts' and 'context'. This is Fark, those things have no place here.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: Naido: [Fark user image 243x348]

Needs a cheese knife.  At least a blunt spatula of a knife for those weird soft cheeses that they like so much.


Those weird soft cheeses are amazing.  The stinkier the better.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.


Username checks out. . .
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FrancoFile:

Good camembert should smell like dirty feet.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme.


[ welcometofark.gif ]
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Voldemort phrase on this thread that I am currently reading...
That was...mirthfully...literally for year...traded among Farkers was...
cheese eating surrender monkeys...
walked back quite a bit after Freedom Fries.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like seriously, I cannot get over American's attitudes about "hurr, the French surrendered to the Nazis! What losers!" Especially now in this day and age where many of those same people are telling me "you shouldn't punch Nazis! Beat them in the market place of ideas," now that they're back and tangentially on their side.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.


Pretty much this.   It became fashionable to diss on France again because France told the US to basically fark off with that Iraq BS.   Even though there were already French troops in Afghanistan.  Remember Rumsfeld's "Old Europe" crack.

There was a great retort to the "Cheese eating surrender monkeys"..."Cheeseburger eating invasion monkeys."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TWX: Naido: [Fark user image 243x348]

Needs a cheese knife.  At least a blunt spatula of a knife for those weird soft cheeses that they like so much.

Those weird soft cheeses are amazing.  The stinkier the better.


St. Andre is the closest I have ever gotten to heaven.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In me younger days, I climbed one of the soldiers on horses statues in Paris and placed a poorly McGyver'd white flag of surrender in the hands of the general.

People were not amused as I was.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: FrancoFile:

Good camembert should smell like dirty feet.


If it smells like feet, it's good to eat.

Si ça pue comme les pieds, il est bon pour manger.
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Merde!


"Paris isn't Paris anymore."

Trump finally gets his wish. Hell, you would think he has had that damn thing released himself from tortured and experimented children at GITMO.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They are not surrendering, they're only now getting into the fight.  Also find and share reliable information would be a good idea about now.

Sat 14 March, Contradictions
Youtube Etlyvt9n_QE
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Baguette.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's older, France surrenders or FB is the father
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.


Uhhh...perhaps you've heard of Napoleon? The Franco-Prussian war? Trafalgar? Vietnam?

The French have a storied military history, and for a long time they were the continental power. Nevertheless, the joke has merit, if for no other reason that it's a farking joke. Kindly pull the stick out of your ass.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm still not convinced that all of this isn't just some Democrat hoax.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.



Surrender" Surrender, mon cul.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This would be fighting, surrendering would be the English plan of trying to infect the entire population as fast as possible.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glenford: MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.

Look at you with your 'facts' and 'context'. This is Fark, those things have no place here.


Yeah, I know. I guess I should just go ahead and do my whole thing with posting French furry girls.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drew pays me good money to annoy y'all with this.
 
danzak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When did Billy Bob Thornton become the Prime Minister of France?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wxboy: In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday, all places that are not essential to French living, including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, will be closed.The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential."Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open," Philippe said.Essential to French living indeed.


Newspaper and Tobacco stores are a single store in Europe. They also do things like sell lottery tickets, bus passes, etc. They're their equivalent of a convenience store.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.


Found the Frenchy.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Philippe acknowledged that the French people find the concept of social distancing repugnant,

Then why are they are such hostile picks to each other that the residents of Paris said the number one problem with Paris is that it had too many French people.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I'm still not convinced that all of this isn't just some Democrat hoax.


I'm completely convinced Vladimir Putin released Covid-19 in a Wuhan fish market so that China gets blamed for the product of The Vector Institute.

Pandemic started when Trump was getting impeached.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Like seriously, I cannot get over American's attitudes


We know.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants

But now the French are not allowed to travel to the US to visit our Waffle House restaurants either. What will they do?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: Naido: [Fark user image 243x348]

Needs a cheese knife.  At least a blunt spatula of a knife for those weird soft cheeses that they like so much.


a brie? a camembert? double crème?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Glenford: MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.

Look at you with your 'facts' and 'context'. This is Fark, those things have no place here.

Yeah, I know. I guess I should just go ahead and do my whole thing with posting French furry girls.
[Fark user image 425x608]
Drew pays me good money to annoy y'all with this.


STATUTORY WHAT?!?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: Just talked to my sis who works as a nurse in the ICU at a major US hospital. They've just had their first patient test positive. She said they completely mishandled the case. There are special protocols like having someone to monitor to insure that people have their respirator on correctly and to limit / monitor visitors. They did't have the staff. They were supposed to do extra training ahead of time but ... they've consistently been understaffed since Christmas. They also don't have enough respirators and expect to run short of ventilators.

Anyone who thinks people are over-reacting doesn't get it.


Can you imagine how much adequate staffing, training and supplies would have eaten in to their quarterly profits, though?

Hopefully we'll come out the other side of this pandemic finally understanding the insanity of for-profit healthcare.

I doubt it, but I still hope
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Like seriously, I cannot get over American's attitudes about "hurr, the French surrendered to the Nazis! What losers!" Especially now in this day and age where many of those same people are telling me "you shouldn't punch Nazis! Beat them in the market place of ideas," now that they're back and tangentially on their side.


I more laugh at Americans who remain routinely terrified of ZOMG MIGRANT CARAVAN from Mexico yet somehow thinking the French were wusses while smack in the middle of several dominant military powers of the day.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wxboy: Well, that formatting got all screwed up somehow.

In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday, all places that are not essential to French living, including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, will be closed.

The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential."Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open," Philippe said.

Essential to French living indeed.


Considering how little it takes for the French to go out and burn cars, maybe having everyone quit at the same time in the middle of a nerve-wrecking crisis isn't exactly the best idea.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
France surrenders

Millions of Americans have surrendered to panic in the last two weeks.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tpmchris: MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.

Found the Frenchy.


Hon hon hon hon!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Real talk, I'm really sick and tired of the whole "French surrender" meme. They surrendered once after having lost an entire generation to the first World War. IMO we kind of lost the right to make fun of that after they explicitly told us that invading Iraq on faulty intelligence was a bad idea, and as long as we're using surrender as a metaphor for quarantine, it seems once again the US is not in a position to make fun of the French's precautions.


thank you. anybody using that tired shiat should read or watch a doc about Verdun
 
Displayed 50 of 113 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.