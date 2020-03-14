 Skip to content
(New York Magazine)   If you really want to help during the Coronavirus outbreak, donate to a local food bank   (nymag.com) divider line
2
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent my donation to our local ive yesterday when I laid my bills. I had already planned the donation (I donate at t-day, xmas and easter, which is all I can afford to do). But every little bit helps.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We did our annual "clean the pantry" donation yesterday, instead of June. Normally we choose June because kids are out of school and not getting subsidized / free school lunches.

/yes we clean the pantry of unused long shelf life items
//we also donated a half pallet of Mac & Cheese and other king shelf life items
///we used to be very poor
 
