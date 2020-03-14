 Skip to content
1676 letter written by nun possessed by The Devil has been translated. "TUUM BIBENDUM OVALTINE"
17
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

DeepDream 0.1
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap that was a long read to conclude: religious zealots created their own drama hundreds of years ago.

Meh.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People called Romanes they go the house?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hesston.eduView Full Size
First draft?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Ovaltine, drinking you."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To begin with, several nuns reported having visions. Then the women started acting in bizarre and inexplicable ways; they cursed, shouted and even barked, drawing a sizeable audience of onlookers as a result.

I've heard about that incident. My guess is that the nuns all ate together and had been served mouldy rye bread.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My Latin isn't great, but best I can tell Ovaltine (pronounced 'owahlteeney') would probably be vocative, as in "Oh, Ovaltine, hear me," like you're talking to it.

Tuum is the accusative case, for direct objects. Bibendum is an accusative gerund (a verb used like a noun), as in nunc est bibendum,"now is [the time for] drinking".

So Ovaltine tuum bibendum, would be something like, the beverage asks you what intent you have of putting it in the glass, and you say, "why, Ovaltine, drinking you."

That's my best guess at least.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That bastard has written a few of my comments here also Sister.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm glad they have actual photos from 1676.

WTF?

"That article is missing pictures. Find some nuns to slip in just in case everybody forgot what one looks like."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How'd you get a clickbait article to appear on one page subby?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But where there is Christ, arguably there is Satan

Ah no. Arguably there's a banana pelican spirit that lives in your radial tires.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Devil writes in Curse-ive.  Fortunately, none of the kids nowadays can read it, but he also Tweets.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good god that website sucks
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: How'd you get a clickbait article to appear on one page subby?


I think there is a site for that. Maybe it was a slide show.
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: How'd you get a clickbait article to appear on one page subby?


I think that webpage was designed by Lucifer himself...

There was this Nun.
<picture>
<ad>
She was in a convent.
<ad>
400 years ago
<ad>
... etc
 
