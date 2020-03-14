 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   American hospitals are canceling elective surgeries as they need the beds for COVID-19 patients. So if you wanted bigger boobs or a new hip, you'll have to wait   (cnbc.com) divider line
70
    More: Obvious, Hospital, Medicine, Surgery, Intensive care medicine, Patient, elective procedures, Clinic, Public health  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2020 at 4:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just fall and break your hip, then voila, new boobs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're not going anywhere for awhile anyway, so your knees and hips can wait.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"In socialized medicine, you have to wait for surgeries."
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark served this as an advertisement for this thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just fill rubber gloves with hand sanitizer, rubber band it off, and DIY the boob job.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sdd2000: fark served this as an advertisement for this thread

[Fark user image 786x407]


riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: sdd2000: fark served this as an advertisement for this thread

[Fark user image 786x407]

riiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.


It's his history that the ads are served against!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if I wanted a bigger hip?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.


Recall that in the US, teeth are luxury bones.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.


Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.


Ding ding ding!

This is smart.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably also anticipating the need for PPE to use for personnel dealing with this outbreak instead of usage for routine care.  Hope you stocked up on regular meds.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going pear shaped.

/worst timeline ever.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Botox for my ass is covered though, right?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.


I think in this instance, surgery you can live without having is being considered elective.
 
Intel154
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those March Madness vasectomies probably got cancelled anyway
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.


It's elective when the choice is between her being in that bed and someone who is going to die without access to o2/respirator.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.


In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's easy money for the hospitals, they can drain your bank account while they supply you a bed to die in.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need my gallbladder removed.

I don't know when I will be able to get it done now.

/Shut-up stupid gallbladder
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that penile reduction surgery will have to wait.  I'm willing to sacrifice for the greater good.  EIP(not really) ladies get it while it last
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.


As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.
 
Kirablue42 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.


Like the pain I have from my dislocated jaw that the veterans administrations even before this has been refusings to treat? That cobines with stenosis in my neck and a bone spur on top of that, and then it makes the shoulder bursitis so bad it will dislocate that as well? Like the pain from that dislocated jaw that makes the copd and chronic hyptertension and ptsd far worse? That the dislocated jaw is exacerbating all other conditions and making my life a phyiscal daily torment? Like that?

yeah, I know about being denied medical care that would relieve pain and improve a quality of life. I know all about that. Now the rest of the world is about to live through what I have been for the past four or five years.

and no, I'm too much of an adult to be happy about it. I don't want my solitary agony with no support on anyone.

not even me, but here I am.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Just fill rubber gloves with hand sanitizer, rubber band it off, and DIY the boob job.


HA! Good luck finding hand sanitizer...
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.


It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Virus Hoax!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.

It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.


My 76 yo Mom tells me somewhere .  on Netflix..is a documentary I have to find (but that she forgets the name of) that socialized medicine is so bad that a government has to cancel it because nobody could pay for it It's that bad and 40% taxes and therefore. I asked why the citizens of socialized medicine countries are not begging to be let in the USA for our freedoms. WELL, she said, what about those Canadians who come here for surgery because they can't wait 8 weeks?  And so forth. And so on.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Botox for my ass is covered though, right?


Be careful, someone might talk about injecting something in your ass.....
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vygramul: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Recall that in the US, teeth are luxury bones.


I just got my insurance company to admit that when they gave me emergency authorization for a New Year's Eve root canal rather than let an abcsess fester for three agonizing days until my regular dentist could see me, that meant I actually expected them to pay for it.
 
dustman81
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: BullBearMS: links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.

It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.

My 76 yo Mom tells me somewhere .  on Netflix..is a documentary I have to find (but that she forgets the name of) that socialized medicine is so bad that a government has to cancel it because nobody could pay for it It's that bad and 40% taxes and therefore. I asked why the citizens of socialized medicine countries are not begging to be let in the USA for our freedoms. WELL, she said, what about those Canadians who come here for surgery because they can't wait 8 weeks?  And so forth. And so on.


Is your mom holding this sign?
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Like the pain I have from my dislocated jaw that the veterans administrations even before this has been refusings to treat? That cobines with stenosis in my neck and a bone spur on top of that, and then it makes the shoulder bursitis so bad it will dislocate that as well? Like the pain from that dislocated jaw that makes the copd and chronic hyptertension and ptsd far worse? That the dislocated jaw is exacerbating all other conditions and making my life a phyiscal daily torment? Like that?

yeah, I know about being denied medical care that would relieve pain and improve a quality of life. I know all about that. Now the rest of the world is about to live through what I have been for the past four or five years.

and no, I'm too much of an adult to be happy about it. I don't want my solitary agony with no support on anyone.

not even me, but here I am.


Ah, I see you've dealt with the VA's response to "cosmetic dental issues".

/I have a probable bone infection that they won't treat because it's in the vicinity of my lower face. Not getting a kick...
/sorry you have to deal with that
///3
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boob jobs are done in private clinics, not hospitals where pandemic patients will be going.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if I just want one boob?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: BullBearMS: links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.

It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.

My 76 yo Mom tells me somewhere .  on Netflix..is a documentary I have to find (but that she forgets the name of) that socialized medicine is so bad that a government has to cancel it because nobody could pay for it It's that bad and 40% taxes and therefore. I asked why the citizens of socialized medicine countries are not begging to be let in the USA for our freedoms. WELL, she said, what about those Canadians who come here for surgery because they can't wait 8 weeks?  And so forth. And so on.


You might not want to look at comparative immigration rates. . .
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.

It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.


Who do you think got them there in the first place?

/#endlobbying
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about non-critical open heart surgeries scheduled for 6 weeks from now?  Asking for a wife

/we go to Mayo Clinic on Monday to meet with surgeon and beg them to move it up.  If they don't it won't happen until fall because our wedding reception is in August.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Boob jobs are done in private clinics, not hospitals where pandemic patients will be going.


So, actual question...will private clinics that have anesthesia and respiratory gear contribute their resources if needed?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Joke's on you subby.  In private insurance-led USA, all treatment is elective.  Usually you don't know this until the hospital runs up a $120,000 tab.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: BullBearMS: links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.

It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.

My 76 yo Mom tells me somewhere .  on Netflix..is a documentary I have to find (but that she forgets the name of) that socialized medicine is so bad that a government has to cancel it because nobody could pay for it It's that bad and 40% taxes and therefore. I asked why the citizens of socialized medicine countries are not begging to be let in the USA for our freedoms. WELL, she said, what about those Canad ...


lol.  I'd point out I had a suspected stroke and still waited 3 weeks for a friggin scan or my wife needs open heart surgery but is waiting six weeks.

Turns out non-critical procedures are always forced to wait.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good for them.

It's also smart not to wash your cars during a drought.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: BullBearMS: links136: BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.

As Bill Gates pointed out 4 years ago, it's not the course that's THAT bad, it's the horrible human response to it.

Germs will beat the USA,j like they did in the germ games in 2001

Why would anyone expect the government that hates government to run government well during an actual pandemic?

Why that would be like expecting Trump to have actually been in the room when he built his macho pedigree firing people as a tv personality.

A bunch of Malarkey.

It doesn't help when the leadership of both parties think it's a good idea to continue to allow the already rich to bankrupt you because you get sick, because heaven forbid we be infested with the medical socialisms like every other first world nation.

My 76 yo Mom tells me somewhere .  on Netflix..is a documentary I have to find (but that she forgets the name of) that socialized medicine is so bad that a government has to cancel it because nobody could pay for it It's that bad and 40% taxes and therefore. I asked why the citizens of socialized medicine countries are not begging to be let in the USA for our freedoms. WELL, she said, what about those Canadians who come here for surgery because they can't wait 8 weeks?  And so forth. And so on.

You might not want to look at comparative immigration rates. . .


Nah. Try to find a statistic on the number of Americans heading to Mexico (and lower) for affordable treatment.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: How about non-critical open heart surgeries scheduled for 6 weeks from now?  Asking for a wife

/we go to Mayo Clinic on Monday to meet with surgeon and beg them to move it up.  If they don't it won't happen until fall because our wedding reception is in August.


If you can delay for a wedding reception, you can delay for a pandemic.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to go in for a MRI to see if I have a torn labia labrum (damn autocorrect!)  If it needs surgery and it's a matter of putting it off a couple months it's not optimal but not a huge problem, but if this goes on for a year or so, it's going to be a real pain in the, well, shoulder, I guess.  I real pain in the shoulder.  Glad I splurged for the shoulder wrapping ice pack.  I think I'm going to start sleeping at the other end of the bed.  I keep having problems when I go to climb out of bed and need to use it to sit up.  At least it's my off hand so I won't get lonely.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Iamos: darkhorse23: I didn't realize that hip replacement was elective. My mom's hip problem was so bad that she cried half the day and took pain pills the other half. That's not elective.

Elective doesn't mean not necessary or important, it means it can wait without killing you or causing the you permanent disability. Triaging stuff like that isn't enjoyable for anyone.

In Italy, triage currently means deciding who gets to use the limited number of ICU beds with ventilators and who gets to die without treatment.

The same thing happened in China before the government there got embarrassed enough to build a whole lot of instant hospitals and announce that treatment for everyone would be paid for by the government.

It would be nice to see our government take this seriously as we are only running a couple of weeks behind Italy.


Couple of weeks?
I say the US overtakes Italy by end of week.

/which I know is not fair total population-wise
//but fair due to lead time that could have been used to prepare and act
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: weddingsinger: How about non-critical open heart surgeries scheduled for 6 weeks from now?  Asking for a wife

/we go to Mayo Clinic on Monday to meet with surgeon and beg them to move it up.  If they don't it won't happen until fall because our wedding reception is in August.

If you can delay for a wedding reception, you can delay for a pandemic.


Can and will if needed.  Just going to ask if we can get in ahead of the curve.  The recovering time is about 8 weeks.

She's non-critical because they adjusted her pacemaker and one of her meds and that has helped but not fixed the issue.

/she's 32.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It hasn't been canceled yet, but I'm assuming my foot surgery that should allow me to walk without pain will be delayed (currently scheduled for mid-April). The worst part is trying to figure out the physical/blood work which has to be within a month of the surgery - I had an appointment for next Monday, but if they delay the surgery at all, I'll have to redo the physical. But if the surgery does go ahead next month, but I wait too long for the physical and I can't get the blood work back because labs are too busy running COVID-19 tests? Anyway, minor problem, all things considered, but annoying all the same because it is painful.

Whine over, back to stuffing my face with apocalypse supplies.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Beerguy: I need my gallbladder removed.

I don't know when I will be able to get it done now.

/Shut-up stupid gallbladder


I had my gallbladder removed four years ago. The final straw for me was a gallbladder attack that lasted from 1 p.m. until past 6 o'clock the next morning. I'd been dealing with gallstones since I was a teenager, but modified my diet as much as I could to avoid flare-ups. Well, apparently a turkey sandwich on wheat bread with nothing else on it - no cheese, condiments, not even lettuce - was the straw that broke the camel's back.

I hope you get it removed soon because that's not pain I'd wish on anyone. Well, almost anyone.
 
John Buck 41
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I see 'boobs' in a Fark headline there sure as hell better be boob pics in the thread.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll gladly hand over my hospital bed. My penis reduction surgery can wait for another day.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.