(Fox News)   Keep calm and don't try to come to the USA   (foxnews.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Somebody learned some geography
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My daughter took her first trip to the UK last week so I'm NOT getting a kick out of this...
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You shouldn't come to the US anyway.

If you get sick here, you are faaaaaaaaaarked. We still don't have widespread COVID-19 testing, and even if we did, if you got sick, you'd pay a fortune for your medical care. So really the best thing for you is to stay away from the US.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet his kids still travel abroad at tax payer's expense.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexico really needs to close their northern boarder before the USA diseases their country.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Mexico really needs to close their northern boarder before the USA diseases their country.


As I understand if, Central America has a travel ban against the US
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  I told myself I'd never click on a Fox News article again.  Thanks a lot, subby.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, don't come to the USA.

Paging Sick Romero
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Mexico really needs to close their northern boarder before the USA diseases their country.


Spring Breakers are diseasin  it up.right now.  Not the CV, just w
STDs
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers:  GOP Chairwoman McDaniel Tested For Coronavirus After Falling ill


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2020-03-14/gop-chairwoman-mcdaniel-t​ested-for-coronavirus-after-falling-il​l
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida on Monday when the Theme Parks close and cruise lines are suspended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the hat?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Thoughts and prayers:  GOP Chairwoman McDaniel Tested For Coronavirus After Falling ill


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2020-03-14/gop-chairwoman-mcdaniel-t​ested-for-coronavirus-after-falling-il​l


Let me guess; she was in Covid-a-Lago
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Ivanka finally told Sr. that everyone and their dog, noticed how he excluded the one country he has properties in.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Badmoodman: Thoughts and prayers:  GOP Chairwoman McDaniel Tested For Coronavirus After Falling ill


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2020-03-14/gop-chairwoman-mcdaniel-t​ested-for-coronavirus-after-falling-il​l

Let me guess; she was in Covid-a-Lago



She was definitely at the viral stew known as CPAC.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?


If you are visiting a foreign country, regardless of where you are from, you need to investigate if you have insurance coverage for your travel, or if you need to purchase some.

Or just roll the bones and hope they don't come up snake eyes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is it's Fox News so we don't know if they're just making shiat up to protect Orange Julius Caesar or telling the truth.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?


Travel insurance. If you go to the hospital in the USA without insurance, you're generally farked. Of course, that's assuming they can chase you down for the charges. Generally speaking, you'll get whatever emergency care you need and probably won't pay for it because antiquated American computer systems can't handle foreign addresses.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Thoughts and prayers:  GOP Chairwoman McDaniel Tested For Coronavirus After Falling ill


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2020-03-14/gop-chairwoman-mcdaniel-t​ested-for-coronavirus-after-falling-il​l


Uncle Mitt remains as healthy as a dancing horse.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?

Travel insurance. If you go to the hospital in the USA without insurance, you're generally farked. Of course, that's assuming they can chase you down for the charges. Generally speaking, you'll get whatever emergency care you need and probably won't pay for it because antiquated American computer systems can't handle foreign addresses.


If you go to a non-profit hospital, by law they're not allowed to turn away emergent cases. So, somebody's paying for it. Whether it's travel insurance, the state, or jacked up insurance premiums, the hospital is getting paid.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: What's with the hat?


Now that he has to face the first difficulty of his life, his hair is falling out in chunks.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Raider_dad: What's with the hat?

Now that he has to face the first difficulty of his life, his hair is falling out in chunks.


God that would be awesome
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Most of the bread was gone at the store, but there was a pallet of flour bags.

Go figure, if you're holed up for weeks you'll have nothing but time to bake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?

Travel insurance. If you go to the hospital in the USA without insurance, you're generally farked. Of course, that's assuming they can chase you down for the charges. Generally speaking, you'll get whatever emergency care you need and probably won't pay for it because antiquated American computer systems can't handle foreign addresses.


Yea, trying to attach someones UK wages might not work. I was thinking the UK or other countries "welfare" system may help with the bill.

Just a funny story. May have seen it here on Fark. So many traffic tickets in the UK made out to "Polish Drivers License" because they do not recognize the words.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Shaggy_C: FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?

Travel insurance. If you go to the hospital in the USA without insurance, you're generally farked. Of course, that's assuming they can chase you down for the charges. Generally speaking, you'll get whatever emergency care you need and probably won't pay for it because antiquated American computer systems can't handle foreign addresses.

If you go to a non-profit hospital, by law they're not allowed to turn away emergent cases. So, somebody's paying for it. Whether it's travel insurance, the state, or jacked up insurance premiums, the hospital is getting paid.


They are allowed to stabilize and transport to a county hospital.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Most of the bread was gone at the store, but there was a pallet of flour bags.

Go figure, if you're holed up for weeks you'll have nothing but time to bake.

[Fark user image image 373x200]


I was amazed that there was plenty of beans, rice and pasta. Its silly what people are panic buying.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Florida on Monday when the Theme Parks close and cruise lines are suspended.

[Fark user image image 425x414]


Posting from North-Central Florida and 5,000% okay with this.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Most of the bread was gone at the store, but there was a pallet of flour bags.

Go figure, if you're holed up for weeks you'll have nothing but time to bake.

[Fark user image image 373x200]


Plus delicious gravies, stews, chowders and other rue-based soups. Basically all the shiat that can take a bland survival meal and turn it into a hearty and delicious meal that'll last.

Flour is super-underrated as a "thing to have in emergencies."
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had no desire to go to there before this all started...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Intrepid00: Florida on Monday when the Theme Parks close and cruise lines are suspended.

[Fark user image image 425x414]

Posting from North-Central Florida and 5,000% okay with this.


Sup neighbor.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: If you go to a non-profit hospital, by law they're not allowed to turn away emergent cases. So, somebody's paying for it. Whether it's travel insurance, the state, or jacked up insurance premiums, the hospital is getting paid.


Given that the "you must provide emergency care even if you don't get paid" edict is like legalised and state-required shoplifting, I imagine it's a mix of government subsidy and higher prices for those who actually pay for their healthcare.
 
drxym
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not mine but apt:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: HighlanderRPI: Most of the bread was gone at the store, but there was a pallet of flour bags.

Go figure, if you're holed up for weeks you'll have nothing but time to bake.

[Fark user image image 373x200]

Plus delicious gravies, stews, chowders and other rue-based soups. Basically all the shiat that can take a bland survival meal and turn it into a hearty and delicious meal that'll last.

Flour is super-underrated as a "thing to have in emergencies."


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

max_pooper: HighlanderRPI: Most of the bread was gone at the store, but there was a pallet of flour bags.

Go figure, if you're holed up for weeks you'll have nothing but time to bake.

[Fark user image image 373x200]

I was amazed that there was plenty of beans, rice and pasta. Its silly what people are panic buying.


I was at a Publix a couple hours ago. A few things they were out of:

Ground beef, all chicken but "chicken backs," flour, pasta, macaroni and cheese boxes, salt.

There was more. And they were almost out of potatoes, peanut butter, grapes, and several other things that I picked up the next-to-last of.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please let the Orange monkey have it.

He's in the high fatality age range... and his health cn't be that great as a baseline, given how he looks.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?

If you are visiting a foreign country, regardless of where you are from, you need to investigate if you have insurance coverage for your travel, or if you need to purchase some.

Or just roll the bones and hope they don't come up snake eyes.


Or just say screw it and not pay.
 
smokewon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: You shouldn't come to the US anyway.

If you get sick here, you are faaaaaaaaaarked. We still don't have widespread COVID-19 testing, and even if we did, if you got sick, you'd pay a fortune for your medical care. So really the best thing for you is to stay away from the US.


Actually Katie Porter pointed out a  provision whereby people could get treatment. It began with the Ebola I believe.
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?


How many would think to do that? Everyone. Literally everyone travelling to The States would organise it, bar may be one or two imbeciles.
The British have reciprocal arrangements with EU nations (and some other European nations like Norway and Switzerland) whereby we just have to apply (f.o.c) for a card to carry with us whilst sur le continent. That covers you for treatment - but won't for repatriation. So additional travel insurance would be required too, but not health insurance. God knows whether we'll still have that though after BoJo's finished farking over our relationship with our nearest and dearest.

For the rest of the world Brits routinely take out Travel/Health insurance. Premium is dependant on length of sojourn, potential health risks and potential costs. Premiums covering the States are mucho expensive as the insurers know if I need health care they're in the frame for a substantial bill.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not five minutes ago I realized I've had the cure in my possession for almost 50 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Granddad was in meat sales and he got it as some type of sales award in 1953.  He gave it to me in the very early 70s
//Sure, give a little kid a goddam cowbell, that's a good idea
///Mom took it away "for safe keeping" in under and hour lmao
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Skeleton Man: Intrepid00: Florida on Monday when the Theme Parks close and cruise lines are suspended.

[Fark user image image 425x414]

Posting from North-Central Florida and 5,000% okay with this.

Sup neighbor.


cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I had no desire to go to there before this all started...


We have some good parts but yeah, I get it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

washburn777: Damn.  I told myself I'd never click on a Fox News article again.  Thanks a lot, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size

UK cases are now soaring with 343 new cases and doubling of deaths in the past 24 hours (theguardian.com) and up onto the top 10 worldwide cases by country (coronavirus.jhu.edu)
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Vice President Mike Pence confirmed later in the briefing that the travel from U.K. and Ireland would be suspended as of midnight Monday night EDT. He said it was after the unanimous recommendation from health experts at the White House

I don't want to even guess what the last couple of weeks have been like for health experts at the White House.  Banging heads against walls comes to mind.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

smokewon: Needlessly Complicated: You shouldn't come to the US anyway.

If you get sick here, you are faaaaaaaaaarked. We still don't have widespread COVID-19 testing, and even if we did, if you got sick, you'd pay a fortune for your medical care. So really the best thing for you is to stay away from the US.

Actually Katie Porter pointed out a  provision whereby people could get treatment. It began with the Ebola I believe.



Testing would be free, not treatment.
 
Stantz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My boss is going to be pissed. he's supposed to be flying out to the US for 2 weeks in April
 
que.guero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Slideshow Bob: FarkingChas: So how does health care work for someone, say, from the UK visiting the USA. They have no individual insurance. The UK and others do have private insurance in addition to the service paid for by taxes. Maybe they need to buy a temporary travel insurance? Otherwise they are mucked? How many would think to do that?

How many would think to do that? Everyone. Literally everyone travelling to The States would organise it, bar may be one or two imbeciles.
The British have reciprocal arrangements with EU nations (and some other European nations like Norway and Switzerland) whereby we just have to apply (f.o.c) for a card to carry with us whilst sur le continent. That covers you for treatment - but won't for repatriation. So additional travel insurance would be required too, but not health insurance. God knows whether we'll still have that though after BoJo's finished farking over our relationship with our nearest and dearest.

For the rest of the world Brits routinely take out Travel/Health insurance. Premium is dependant on length of sojourn, potential health risks and potential costs. Premiums covering the States are mucho expensive as the insurers know if I need health care they're in the frame for a substantial bill.


as someone oin cabnada who has spet the past month in thr hoepital recoverinf from astroke, docializrd healthcare isgtrat!!
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least he learns a bit from personal experience. Now we have to make sure he personally experiences every social/ health crisis to bring him up to speed.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.